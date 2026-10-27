Netflix’s top 10 shows list has been recently updated, and I’m here to cut through the clutter and pick out a trio of streaming shows you’ll actually want to binge-watch this week.

There’s strong variety in my selections, from a charming romantic comedy that is still going strong as it enters its third season, to a must-binge sci-fi horror series that is practically made for Halloween week. Or, if you want a Netflix show ideal for half-watching while folding laundry (or performing any other household chores), I’ve got a pick for that, too.

This article is based on the Netflix top 10 shows as of Tuesday, October 27. And with that housekeeping out of the way, here are my three highlights in the current Netflix top 10 shows ranking.

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Best shows in the Netflix top 10

‘Nobody Wants This’

Nobody Wants This | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Netflix’s charming rom-com series “Nobody Wants This” returned for its third season last week, and the title remains a misnomer because clearly a lot of viewers want this show to continue, as it's rocketed straight to the No. 1 spot on the top 10 most-watched shows list. It’s the perfect feel-good watch if you need to chase away the mid-week seasonal blues.

The show focuses on the unexpected relationship between a sex podcaster, Joanne (Kristen Bell), and a kind-hearted Jewish rabbi, Noah (Adam Brody). As "Nobody Wants This" season 3 begins, they’re taking the next step in their romance by moving in together, but frankly, longtime fans are less interested in their dynamic at this point; the real pull now is the simmering attraction between Joanne’s sister, Morgan (Justine Lupe), and Noah’s brother, Sasha (Timothy Simons). The good news for us Morgan/Sasha shippers is that season 3 puts them front and center.

Watch "Nobody Wants This" seasons 1- 3 on Netflix now

‘From’

From Season 1 Trailer | Rotten Tomatoes TV - YouTube Watch On

My colleague Alix Blackburn usually writes this weekly roundup; I’m filling in while she’s taking a well-deserved break. However, I know for a fact that “From” would be Alix’s top pick this week, as it's one of her favorite TV shows. The first three seasons (there are four aired in total, with a fifth and final season now in production) arrived on Netflix recently, and the MGM+ sci-fi horror show really is the perfect binge-watch for Halloween week.

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Set in a fictional small town, it follows a group of residents trapped in the Township by mysterious, nightmarish forces. Harold Perrineau plays the lead, Boyd Steven, a former US Army veteran, now the town’s self-appointed sheriff. The series kicks off with the Matthews family's arrival on the scene, and from here a compelling web of mystery unfolds. “From” is the ideal binge because it slowly unspools, cleverly dropping new morsels often, and each new reveal only adds to the overall intrigue.

Watch "From" seasons 1-3 on Netflix now

‘The New Stanford Prison Experiment’

The New Stanford Prison Experiment | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Netflix’s new reality series is rooted in the (in)famous Stanford Prison Experiment, a 1970s psychological study abandoned after six days and that has since been widely discredited and even labeled “fraudulent.” Netflix’s reality spin on the concept isn’t concerned with answering scientific questions. Instead, it’s just a framework for a guilty-pleasure glossy reality series filled with big personalities and fast-paced editing.

In “The New Stanford Prison Experiment,” 30 people enter a simulation of a high-security prison and are assigned a role, either an inmate or a guard. Over the next two weeks, the cameras capture everything as shifting power dynamics expose each participant’s true nature. Or at least that’s the idea. Naturally, safety guardrails are in place to prevent anybody from being put in real danger or facing truly dehumanizing treatment. It might not be prestige television, but if you need a Netflix show to half-watch while doom-scrolling, it’s a good pick.

Watch "The New Stanford Prison Experiment" on Netflix now

Netflix top 10 shows right now

"Raw" "Nobody Wants This" "From" "Minimum Wage" "Love is Blind" "The Diplomat" "The New Stanford Prison Experiment" "Below" "Lupin" "Tyson"

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