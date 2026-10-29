15 Home Depot deals to refresh your home before the holidays — up to 50% off home decor, furniture and appliances
Home Depot's holiday deals start now
The holidays are closer than you think! If you're getting ready to host family and friends, there are a bunch of budget-friendly ways to get your home in shape in Home Depot's latest sale.
Home Depot's bath event is ending soon, so it's your last chance to score up to 40% off bath furniture and more. There's also a last-minute Halloween decor sale with up to 75% off.
I'm also sharing deals on everything from appliances to decor below, so keep scrolling to see my top picks! For more, see our Home Depot promo codes coverage.
Quick Links (The Home Depot)
- shop all Home Depot deals
- Bathroom upgrades: up to 40% off
- Smart home: up to 40% off
- Patio furniture: up to 50% off
- Outdoor grills: deals from $99
Quick Links (Other Retailers)
- T-Mobile: $1,200 off iPhone Duo
- YETI: deals from $17 @ Amazon
- Adidas: deals from $6 @ Amazon
- Amazon: up to 50% off Sony, Blink, Apple
- Skechers: deals from $16 @ Amazon
- REI: 50% off Arc'teryx, Patagonia, more @ REI
- Crate & Barrel: up to 60% off home decor
- Ninja: appliances from $69 @ Amazon
- Nectar mattresses: up to 50% off @ Nectar
- We Made Too Much: top picks from $9 @ Lululemon
Indoor decor
This affordable rug is perfect to make your home feel more luxurious, without breaking the bank. The 0.55-inch thickness makes it feel plush and the gray color gives a subtle elegance.
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Mirrors make your room feel larger, and this hexagon-shaped one also gives off a modern, stylish look. This mirror easily wipes clean and has a black frame.
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This decorative vase has an understated but undeniably classic look. It's perfect for giving your favorite plants pride of place — or just pop in an artificial plant if you don't have a green thumb.
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This end table is a Home Depot best seller. Not only does it have a unique, eye-catching design, it has three tiers of storage for items you want to keep handy.
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Appliances
Be it daily smoothies or making ice cream, this blender can tackle it all at the touch of a button. It comes with 3 preset Auto-iQ programs that create smoothies, frozen drinks, and ice cream, and its powerful blades can crush ice in no time.
Price check: $79 @ Amazon
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Named the best air purifier for small spaces in oue guide, this Shark air purifier suits rooms up to 650 sq ft, although this is based on one change of air over an hour. With an auto mode, it adjusts the fan speed based on the quality of the air and displays the corresponding data on the panel. It also has Odor Neutralizer Technology which releases a fresh scent in the air.
Price check: $149 @ Amazon
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If you’re looking for a powerful, sturdy cleaner that is also lightweight, this is a great option. This Shark is an upgrade from its Lift-Away predecessor, and is much lighter to carry and use. It also comes with advanced swivel steering.
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Outdoor decor
Now that summer is over, darker evenings abound. This patio umbrella is perfect to extend your enjoyment of your outdoor space through the year, since it'll light up and keep a cozy vibe for as long as you need it.
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Keep your outdoor space toasty with this fire pit table! It's super stylish with a rattan embossed pattern, and runs on propane gas. When you're not using the fire, you can pop the lid on and use it as a table to store snacks and drinks.
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This 3-piece set from Nuu Garden includes swivel bar chairs made of high-quality steel treated with rust and weather-resistant frames. The chairs also come with a footrest and armrest for added comfort.
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It's easy to see why this patio set is a Home Depot best seller — it's on sale with 30% off. You get seating for 6 with this set, and the pieces can be rearranged as you like to fit your space. There's also a coffee table for your drinks and snacks.
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Halloween Decor
Not only does this scary spider stand at 6', it also lights up. It's weather resistant and quick to blow up, making it extremely easy to add to your outdoor Halloween decor.
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At almost 100 inches high, this is one impressive Halloween decoration, and it's now on sale with 20% off. There are four glowing pumpkin faces stacked up, held by a sturdy metal pole.
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Tools
Leaf Blowers: up to $200 off @ Home Depot
Fall is here and that means leaves are going to be everywhere! Grab a leaf blower before that becomes an issue with this sale at Home Depot.
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Now that temperatures are dropping, you may need a little extra warmth while you're out doing yardwork. This heated vest includes 4 carbon fiber heating elements to keep you cozy and works for up to 10 hours on a charge.
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Millie is a Deals Editor at Tom's Guide specializing in deals content. She also covers the latest tech news and and creates how-to articles about everything from phones, streaming devices, and headphones to apps and video games. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, gaming on her Nintendo Switch and creating digital art.
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