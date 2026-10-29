The holidays are closer than you think! If you're getting ready to host family and friends, there are a bunch of budget-friendly ways to get your home in shape in Home Depot's latest sale.

Home Depot's bath event is ending soon, so it's your last chance to score up to 40% off bath furniture and more. There's also a last-minute Halloween decor sale with up to 75% off.

I'm also sharing deals on everything from appliances to decor below, so keep scrolling to see my top picks! For more, see our Home Depot promo codes coverage.

Indoor decor

Appliances

Shark Navigator ADV Bagless Vacuum Cleaner: at The Home Depot If you’re looking for a powerful, sturdy cleaner that is also lightweight, this is a great option. This Shark is an upgrade from its Lift-Away predecessor, and is much lighter to carry and use. It also comes with advanced swivel steering. Read more Read less ▼

Outdoor decor

Juskys 7-Piece Patio Furniture Set All-Weather Sofa Set: was $558 now $383 at The Home Depot It's easy to see why this patio set is a Home Depot best seller — it's on sale with 30% off. You get seating for 6 with this set, and the pieces can be rearranged as you like to fit your space. There's also a coffee table for your drinks and snacks. Read more Read less ▼

Halloween Decor

Leaf Blowers: up to $200 off @ Home Depot

Fall is here and that means leaves are going to be everywhere! Grab a leaf blower before that becomes an issue with this sale at Home Depot. Read more Read less ▼