3 new to Netflix thriller movies to watch this week — including Harrison Ford’s ‘90s action classic (Oct. 29-Nov. 4)

It’s a good news and bad news situation when it comes to Netflix thrillers this week. When the calendar ticks over to November, the streaming service will add a couple dozen movies to its library, including several great thrillers. Until then, the pickings are slimmer.

Fortunately, I’ve found a true ‘90s classic with De Niro, Pacino and Kilmer that you can stream right now, and as the new month begins over the weekend, the recently added options become significantly more plentiful. If you love a good thriller movie, you've got options.

The genre is a personal favorite of mine, so to help you spend more time watching exciting thriller movies and less time aimlessly scrolling the Netflix library, I’ve picked out a trio of must-watch thriller movies for your watchlist this week. Prepare for action, tension, and a twist or two. Plus, I've rounded up the best new thriller movies on Prime Video, too.

Latest Videos From Tom's Guide Watch full video here:

3 new to Netflix thrillers to watch this week

‘Heat’ (1995)

You shouldn’t need an excuse to watch “Heat.” Michael Mann’s 1995 crime epic is a genre titan for a reason, and stars Al Pacino, Robert De Niro and Val Kilmer. However, if you need some extra convincing, it feels particularly appropriate at present because the flick served as clear inspiration for Grand Theft Auto V. With Grand Theft Auto VI finally launching in just a few weeks (we're so close!), “Heat” is definitely a great watch to get in the mood for a return to the world of GTA.

Here’s the rundown: Neil McCauley (De Niro) is a master career thief planning one last major score before retirement. At the same time, Lieutenant Hanna (Pacino) is on his tail, willing to go to extreme lengths to catch McCauley and his crew (which includes Kilmer). As this cat-and-mouse game unfolds, the two men on opposite sides of the law develop mutual respect. But all roads lead to one final confrontation.

Watch "Heat" on Netflix now

‘Air Force One’ (1997)

AIR FORCE ONE [1997] - Official Trailer (HD) - YouTube Watch On

“Air Force One” is one of Harrison Ford’s finest action efforts. Stuffed with pulp thrills and a strong cast, alongside Ford playing the President of the United States, you’ve got Gary Oldman as the leader of a terrorist group and Glenn Close as the Vice President. It’s one of those movies that sells itself on its fantastic, high-concept premise alone, and it doesn’t waste such a good idea either. It lives up to its potential.

Want more streaming news? Sign up to the weekly Tom's Streaming Guide to stay in the loop with the latest releases and top recommendations across your favorite streaming services. We’ve got you covered with a complete guide on what’s worth watching. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Okay, so what’s the basic framework you might be asking? President James Marshall (Ford) is on his way back from a diplomatic trip in Moscow. Flying in comfort on Air Force One, the presidential plane is suddenly hijacked by a terrorist group, led by Egor Korshunov (Oldman). Marshall has to spring into action to save the day and thwart the terrorists' scheme, all from 30,000 feet. Try and tell me that’s not an excellent narrative hook for an action-thriller movie!

Watch "Air Force One" on Netflix starting November 1

‘Looper’ (2012)

LOOPER - Official Trailer (HD) - YouTube Watch On

My introduction to director Rian Johnson, the filmmaker behind the consistently high-quality “Knives Out” franchise, came in 2012 via “Looper,” and this sci-fi action-thriller left quite an impression on me. I love time-loop movies, but flimsy logic and plot holes are frustratingly common in the subgenre. Fortunately, “Looper” avoids these pitfalls and delivers a sci-fi movie that is smart, satisfying and stylish. Plus, it’s yet another pick with a stacked cast: Bruce Willis, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Emily Blunt, Paul Dano and Jeff Daniels. That’s a whole lot of star power.

In 2044, Joe (Gordon-Levitt) is a hitman for a criminal syndicate. That sounds like a simple setup for a thriller, but there’s a sci-fi wrinkle: Joe’s employers send his targets from the future in 2074. The arrangement changes when Joe’s future self (played by Willis) is his latest target, and Joe is unable to pull the trigger to “close the loop.” From there, the situation rapidly evolves as the present and the future collide.

Watch "Looper" on Netflix starting November 1

Follow Tom's Guide on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds. Subscribe to Tom's Guide on YouTube and follow Tom's Guide Entertainment on TikTok and Instagram. Finally, you can visit our dedicated Tom's Guide Savings Squad hub for expert help on getting the best products for less.