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Amazon is already slashing Carhartt prices ahead of Black Friday — 19 deals to shop on hats, fleeces and more from $9

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Affordable Carhartt styles perfect for fall

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(Image credit: Amazon / edited by Gemini)
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Black Friday is still a month away — but that hasn't stopped Amazon from bringing the deals. Carhartt, in particular, is offering some pretty impressive discounts ahead of the major shopping event.

Amazon is currently slashing select Carhartt styles by up to 50%, including long-sleeve tees, rain jackets, sweatshirts and more. Even better? The deals start at just $9, making now the perfect time to shop cozy layers as temperatures begin to drop.

If you're ready to stock up for the season, I've gathered up my favorite discounted Carhartt styles below. Keep scrolling to check them out.

Note: Prices vary depending on your choices of size and color. To find the best deals, check out any different color options available in your size.

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Men's Carhartt Apparel

Carhartt Knit Logo Patch Beanie (Men's)
Save 54%
Carhartt Knit Logo Patch Beanie (Men's): was $24 now $11 at Amazon

Warmth is a must, but as the temperatures drop, style doesn't need to suffer. The Carhartt Logo Patch Beanie is one of the best-looking knit hats you can buy now. It's super stretchy, yet fits securely, meaning it should be comfortable for all head shapes and sizes.

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Carhartt Short-Sleeve Pocket T-Shirt (Men's)
Carhartt Short-Sleeve Pocket T-Shirt (Men's): was $19 now $15 at Amazon

This relaxed fit pocket t-shirt is comfortable and roomy in the chest and the shoulders, making it easy to move when you're on the job. Made of 100% cotton, the jersey knit tee is comfortable, durable and comes in a variety of colors. 

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Carhartt Force Sun Defender Lightweight Short-Sleeve (Men's)
Carhartt Force Sun Defender Lightweight Short-Sleeve (Men's): was $29 now $17 at Amazon

This tee is a great addition to your wardrobe, especially to layer under sweatshirts or rain jackets this fall. It's lightweight to stop you from overheating, and wicks sweat. It also offers UPF 50+ UV protection.

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Carhartt Force Sun Defender Hooded Graphic T-Shirt (Women's)
Carhartt Force Sun Defender Hooded Graphic T-Shirt (Women's): was $42 now $30 at Amazon

This lightweight hoodie one has a relaxed fit, fights odors and wicks sweat off your body. It also provides UPF 50+ protection against the sun's rays.

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Carhartt Force Cross-Flex Men's Shirt Jacket
Carhartt Force Cross-Flex Men's Shirt Jacket: was $47 now $34 at Amazon

This men's scrub shirt-jacket combines the style of a shirt with the functionality of a jacket. It's perfect for summery fall days without you overheating, and it offers oversized front pockets and a dedicated cell phone pocket for convenience.

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Carhartt Force Relaxed Fit Full-Zip Long-Sleeve (Men's)
Save 41%
Carhartt Force Relaxed Fit Full-Zip Long-Sleeve (Men's): was $74 now $44 at Amazon

Perfect for a casual stroll, low-intensity workout or a longer run, this versatile layer features Carhartt Force technology to wick sweat, dry fast and fight odors. It's a full zip and allows for a full range of motion too.

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Carhartt Loose Fit Midweight Sweatshirt (Men's)
Carhartt Loose Fit Midweight Sweatshirt (Men's): was $59 now $47 at Amazon

The Carhartt Loose Fit Midweight Graphic Hoodie is the perfect comfy pullover to have when there's a chill in the air. It also features a ribbed waist and cuffs for extra insulating power and a three-piece hood with drawstrings. It's available in a large variety of colors and sizes.

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Carhartt Montana Loose Fit Insulated Vest (Men's)
Carhartt Montana Loose Fit Insulated Vest (Men's): was $99 now $69 at Amazon

A vest is an essential layering piece for winter and beyond! And not only is this one stylish, but it's also super functional. It blocks the wind, sheds light rain and will keep you warm with a combination of sherpa fleece and synthetic down insulation.

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Carhartt Rain Defender Jacket (Men's)
Carhartt Rain Defender Jacket (Men's): was $99 now $69 at Amazon

The Carhartt Rain Defender jacket is now on sale for $69. It's perfect for taking on wind and rain while keeping you warm and dry. It's durable and moves with you thanks to its Rugged Flex stretch technology, and it's also unisex.

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Carhartt Fleece Pullover (Men's)
Carhartt Fleece Pullover (Men's): was $99 now $79 at Amazon

If you're looking for a pullover that feels like a warm hug, this is the one! The cozy quarter zip is the perfect layer for winter and features a loose fit for extra comfort.

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Women's Carhartt Apparel

Carhartt Tencel Fiber Series Relaxed Fit Tee (Women's)
Carhartt Tencel Fiber Series Relaxed Fit Tee (Women's): was $24 now $9 at Amazon

This tee will be your go-to for layering under fall sweaters and cardigans. The v-neck is built with Tencel fibers making it incredibly soft and breathable. It also comes in several colors and at just $9 a pop, I'd recommend grabbing a few.

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Carhartt Loose Fit Heavyweight Short-Sleeve Pocket T-Shirt (Women's)
Carhartt Loose Fit Heavyweight Short-Sleeve Pocket T-Shirt (Women's): was $19 now $13 at Amazon

Everyone needs a reliable t-shirt, and this one from Carhartt definitely fits the bill. It's made of 100% heavyweight cotton and comes in a range of bright, cheerful colors. There's also a pocket with the Carhartt logo on the left side for a touch of extra style.

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Carhartt Loose Fit Lightweight Long-Sleeve (Women's)
Carhartt Loose Fit Lightweight Long-Sleeve (Women's): was $32 now $29 at Amazon

This crewneck sweatshirt features a comfortable, relaxed fit and is both cute and casual. We're loving this green shade but be sure to check out all the colors to find the best deal in your size. 

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Carhartt Force Fitted Lightweight Utility Legging (Women's)
Carhartt Force Fitted Lightweight Utility Legging (Women's): was $59 now $29 at Amazon

Whether working out or grabbing a coffee, these Carhartt leggings will be your new best friend. They're durable, stretchy and have FastDry technology on board to wick sweat off your body. There's even a zipped pocket in the back for your important items.

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Carhartt Tencel Fiber Series Graphic Sweatshirt (Women's)
Carhartt Tencel Fiber Series Graphic Sweatshirt (Women's): was $64 now $38 at Amazon

Cozy up in the warmth of this sweatshirt that's ideal whether you're hanging around the house or hauling building materials. The versatile layer has an incredibly soft, comfortable feel that’s equally tough and durable.

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Carhartt Tencel Fiber Series Relaxed Fit 1/2 Zip Sweatshirt (Women's)
Carhartt Tencel Fiber Series Relaxed Fit 1/2 Zip Sweatshirt (Women's): was $69 now $49 at Amazon

This sweatshirt is a must buy! Thanks to its TENCEL fiber construction, this sweatshirt is breathable and soft, making it great to wear all year round. It comes in a nice selection of colors, too.

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Carhartt Oversized-fit Heavyweight Waffle Knit Shirt (Women's)
Carhartt Oversized-fit Heavyweight Waffle Knit Shirt (Women's): was $69 now $54 at Amazon

This Carhartt knit shirt is a bit like a cardigan, adding extra warmth without too much extra weight. It comes in a range of neutral shades that are super stylish, too.

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Carhartt Monterey Jacket (Women's)
Carhartt Monterey Jacket (Women's): was $99 now $57 at Amazon

Don't get caught in a rainstorm without this jacket. It features waterproof, breathable technology that stops water from getting in but lets sweat get out. It also has Wind Fighter technology to combat the elements.

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Carhartt Rugged Flex Loose Fit Heavyweight Duck Overshirt (Women's)
Carhartt Rugged Flex Loose Fit Heavyweight Duck Overshirt (Women's): was $79 now $63 at Amazon

With a 20% discount, this Carhartt overshirt is hard to resist. It's rugged, easy to move in and reviewers on Amazon love it because it's easy to layer.

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Olivia Halevy
Olivia Halevy

Olivia is a Deals Writer at Tom’s Guide. She loves all things lifestyle, shopping, and sourcing the best deals from some of the top brands, retailers, and websites around. From fashion and beauty to smart home and tech, she has an eye for finding practical, stylish, and reasonably-priced items that help make life simpler (and a little more aesthetically-pleasing). Olivia has over five years of experience writing lifestyle, commerce, and branded content for Patch.com. In her free time, she enjoys trying out new exercise classes, binge-watching the latest viral TV shows, cooking, spending time with family, and taking long walks with her dog, Gus. 

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