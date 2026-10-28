New on Netflix in November 2026: 5 best movies and shows to stream, plus full release list

Netflix has confirmed its slate for November 2026, and the holiday season starts here. There are plenty of new movies and TV shows landing on Netflix this month, and there’s a festive feeling to plenty of the arrivals. However, if you’re more of a Scrooge-type, don’t worry; there’s also loads to watch that isn’t covered in Christmas wrapping paper.

Starting with the seasonal picks, “A Dog’s Perfect Christmas” looks at the holidays through the eyes of a lovable pooch companion, and it’s based on a novel by the author of “A Dog’s Purpose.” Or for a different kind of festival pick, “Black Doves” season 2 mixes wintry locations with a gripping spy storyline and stars Keira Knightley and Ben Whishaw.

If it’s still early in your household for Christmas-themed content, be sure to check out “Heartland,” a new mystery thriller series set in the country music capital. Or “The Altruists,” a limited series based on the true story of one of the biggest financial frauds in U.S. history. Meanwhile, families will want to add “Steps” to their watchlist, a new animated fantasy adventure that puts a new spin on the classic fairy-tale story of Cinderella.

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Here's the full breakdown of everything you need to stream on Netflix in November 2026, including movies, shows, live events, comedy specials, documentaries and more.

New on Netflix in November 2026: Top picks

‘A Dog’s Perfect Christmas’

A Dog’s Perfect Christmas | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

What it's about: Based on the novel by W. Bruce Cameron, author of “A Dog’s Purpose,” this holiday flick centers on the Goss family, whose festive season is blighted by a medical emergency. With the humans at their breaking point, it’s up to the family’s wise old basset hound, Winstead (voiced by Thomas Haden Church), to bring the Goss clan back together.

Why you should watch it: Netflix’s holiday slate is packed this year, and “A Dog’s Perfect Christmas” marks the streamer's first festive flick of 2026. It’s sure to get you in the festive mood and will no doubt tug on the heartstrings of dog owners. Milo Ventimiglia and Dennis Quaid star, both veterans of the dog drama genre. Quaid actually featured in the “A Dog’s Purpose” movie (and its sequel), but plays a new character here.

Watch "A Dog's Perfect Christmas" on Netflix starting November 4

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‘Black Doves’ season 2

Black Doves: Season 2 | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

What it's about: Spy-for-hire Helen (Keira Knightley) returns in season 2 of Netflix’s winter-set action-thriller series. Still working for the covert organization Black Doves, and with her husband, Wallace (Andrew Buchan), set to become U.K. prime minister, she’s reunited with her old friend, Sam (Ben Whishaw), for an even more dangerous mission.

Why you should watch it: “Black Doves” is a very different kind of festive offering, trading holiday cheese for a gripping spy thriller series. Knightley, Whishaw and Sarah Lancashire all return from season 1, with new cast members including Ambika Mod, Babou Ceesay, Sam Riley and Neve Campbell. Netflix is promising a season with higher stakes where loyalties will be tested, trust shattered, and the Black Doves organization explored further.

Watch "Black Dove" season 2 on Netflix starting November 5

‘Heartland’

Heartland | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

What it's about: Oscar-winning Jessica Chastain stars in this mystery thriller set in the world of country music. Misty Jones (Chastain) is a retired country singer who emerges from reclusion to investigate the disappearance of her niece (Carter Faith), a rising star on the country scene. Misty’s quest for answers drags her into Nashville’s underbelly.

Why you should watch it: Usually when a mystery thriller movie explores a city’s seedy underbelly, it’s L.A. or New York, so “Heartland’s” trip into the less glamorous side of Music City is a refreshing twist. Having Chastain in the lead role also helps, even if the nuts and bolts of this thriller — investigating a disappearance — sound a little formulaic.

Watch "Heartland" on Netflix starting November 13

‘The Altruists’

The Altruists | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

What it's about: From showrunner Graham Moore (writer of “The Imitation Game”) comes “The Altruists,” a limited series that dramatizes the collapse of cryptocurrency exchange FTX. Starring Julia Garner and Anthony Boyle as Caroline Ellison and Sam Bankman-Fried, respectively, it’s a story of self-proclaimed financial disruptors who proved to be fraudsters, accused of stealing $8 billion and labeled the Bonnie and Clyde of the online generation.

Why you should watch it: The recent box office failure of “The Social Reckoning” may suggest there’s little appetite for dramatic retellings of online-centric wrongdoing, but “The Altruists” might have a better shot at success because it appears to be hooking its story on the toxic relationship between its two lead characters. The drama series will chronicle the rise of the FTX platform before its swift fall as the lovers’ fraud is exposed.

Watch "The Altruists" on Netflix starting November 4

‘Steps’

STEPS | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

What it's about: “Steps” is the classic Cinderella story, but not as you know it. Cinders (voiced by Amanda Seyfried) isn’t the lead this time. Instead, the hero of this animated family adventure is Lilith (Ali Wong), Cinderella’s misunderstood stepsister. When Lilith accidentally transforms her sister, Margot (Stephanie Hsu), into a frog, and the kingdom is thrown into turmoil, the well-known tale is rewritten. Now, the stepsister usually cast as a villain has to become a hero.

Why you should watch it: Classic fairy tales retold from a different perspective, typically reframing a previously villainous character as a misunderstood (anti-)hero, are nothing new, but what “Steps” lacks in originality, it might make up for with charming fantasy musical fun. It also releases just a few days before Disney’s animated tentpole “Hexed” hits theaters, so "Steps" could function as a more cost-effective watch for families over the Thanksgiving weekend.

Watch "Steps" on Netflix starting November 20

Everything new on Netflix in November 2026

Synopses provided by Netflix

COMING SOON

"Gordon" (AR) (Netflix Series)

Aníbal Gordon rises from a small-time thief to a sadistic murderer during Argentina's brutal '70s in this drama series based on Marcelo Larraquy's book.

NOVEMBER 1

"100 días para enamorarnos" season 1

"A Sudden Case of Christmas"

"Air Force One"

"Barbie in the Nutcracker"

"The Best Christmas Pageant Ever"

"Bridesmaids"

"Cliffhanger"

"The Croods"

"The Day After Tomorrow"

"El Chema" season 1

"Falsa identidad" seasons 1-2

"Fury"

"Ghosting: The Spirit of Christmas"

"Happy’s Place" season 2

"Insidious: Chapter 2"

"Insidious: Chapter 3"

"Looper"

"Mistletoe Murders" seasons 1-2

"The Mummy"

"No Sleep 'Til Christmas"

"Public Enemies"

"Rectify" seasons 1-4

"The Red Road" seasons 1-2

"Resident Evil"

"Resident Evil: Apocalypse"

"Richard Jewell"

"Same Time, Next Christmas"

"Stand by Me"

"Weekend at Bernie's"

"Whiplash"

NOVEMBER 3

"Bass X Machina" (Netflix series)

In a steampunk West overrun by outlaws, machines and supernatural forces, a father is forced to become judge, jury and executioner to protect his family.

"Mike Tyson: Return of the Mike" (Netflix comedy special)

Mike Tyson: Return of the Mike is a raw, unfiltered one-man show filmed at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, FL. Marking his first return to the stage since 2013's Undisputed Truth, the former heavyweight champion trades menace for mischief, revealing himself as a natural comedian with sharp timing and a gift for turning his own chaos into punchlines. He still goes there — addiction, mental health, the man in the mirror — but takes the audience there laughing with him. Spinning his wildest, most unbelievable stories into some of the biggest laughs of the night. It's Tyson like you've never seen him: unguarded, unpredictable, and genuinely hilarious — proof that the baddest man on the planet might also be one of the wittiest.

"A Cinderella Christmas Ball"

"Christmas Time Is Here"

"Menorah in the Middle"

"St. Denis Medical" season 2

"Will Trent" seasons 1-4

NOVEMBER 4

"A Dog's Perfect Christmas" (Netflix film)

From the bestselling author of A Dog’s Purpose, a tale of a family in crisis where a teenager, her grandfather, and his trusty basset hound struggle to keep the household together at Christmas.

"Anaesthesia" (PL) (Netflix series)

After a bold but unsuccessful surgery, a talented doctor swaps a prestigious clinic for a local hospital as he tries to get his life back on track.

"Ninho: Fame Ain’t Worth It" (FR) (Netflix documentary)

2025: Ninho is France's biggest rap star, but after a decade of hits and sacrifice, he considers walking away. This documentary explores that choice.

"Taken: Natalee Holloway" (Netflix documentary)

In 2005, Natalee Holloway vanished in Aruba. This documentary traces the decades-long search that led her mother face-to-face with the alleged killer.

"A Runaway Bride for Christmas"

"Deck the Hallways"

NOVEMBER 5

"Black Doves" season 2 (GB) (Netflix series)

As spy Helen navigates life as the prime minister's wife and Sam faces a deadly ultimatum, an attack on Reed pulls them into a desperate hunt for answers.

"North of North" season 2 (CA) (Netflix series)

Recharged and ready for her next chapter, Siaja leans on Ice Cove's tight-knit community to level up her life and build a future on her own terms.

"One Year to Live, Buy a Man" (JP) (Netflix film)

Given a year to live, frugal 40-year-old Yui finally lets herself spend: "buying" nightclub host Sena. What begins as a contract takes an unexpected turn.

"Overacting" (TH) (Netflix film)

When her ex-cop dad wakes up thinking he's still on duty, Nuch does what anyone would do — recruits her chaotic friends to run a fake police unit.

"Deck the Halls"

"The Neighborhood" season 1-8

NOVEMBER 6

"Possible Love" (KR) (Netflix film)

A laid-off worker and his wife cross paths with a documentary filmmaker and her spouse and confront their hidden desires. By Lee Chang-dong ("Burning").

"Under Siege" (CO) (Netflix series)

In 1985, the siege of Colombia's Palace of Justice plunges the nation into 27 hours of terror, leaving shattered lives and decades of unanswered questions.

"Unprotected: Murder in Galicia" (ES) (Netflix documentary)

In 2015, alleged thieves left Isabel Fuentes near death in her own home. This documentary traces how suspicions quickly fell on her circle of trust.

"Carolina Caroline"

"Funny Money: The Dane Cook Story"

NOVEMBER 9

"Doozie's Doghouse" (Netflix family)

Make it a doghouse day! Dog-loving Doozie uses her creativity and imagination during playtime with her puppy pals in this magical children's series.

"The Good Lawyer" (FR) (Netflix film)

After a courtroom overdose lands him in rehab, a lawyer has one week to save his career and prepare for his own trial, with the help of a dogged intern.

"Misty Green"

"Power" seasons 1-6

NOVEMBER 10

"The Devil's Plan" season 3 (KR) (Netflix series)

Sixteen clever players from all walks of life assemble for the ultimate game of smarts. With money and esteem on the line, who will be crowned winner?

"Janelle James: How Romantic" (Netflix comedy special)

In her debut hour-long stand-up special, Janelle James sounds off on body counts, bank accounts and why women should wrestle men.

"Last One Standing" season 4 (JP) (Netflix series)

From rom-com to samurai saga, popular comics join A-list actors in a drama where passionate, unscripted stories decide who becomes the last one standing.

"Reminders of Him"

NOVEMBER 11

"Alicia's Law" (MX) (Netflix series)

When her carefully built life comes undone, Alicia returns to practicing law and discovers that rebuilding her career also means redefining herself.

"Avedon" (Netflix documentary)

From world leaders to pop culture icons, and international supermodels, Richard Avedon's influence helped create the blueprint for our image-driven world. His photographs didn't just reflect culture, they shaped it.

Directed by Ron Howard, AVEDON traces the life and legacy of an artist who used photography to reinvent the world around him. Drawing on unprecedented access to his personal archives—never-before-seen stills, intimate behind-the-lens footage, and new interviews with his closest collaborators—the film explores how his singular eye both reflected and reshaped the visual language of the 20th century, and why even the most iconic image is only half the story.

"The Body" (Netflix series)

On Halloween night, an all-girls dance squad tumbles into Catholic guilt, unholy desires and ghostly visions when an initiation goes to hell.

"ChiaroScuro" (IT) (Netflix series)

After a body is found in a Roman museum, an art expert must apply his instincts and skills to help police solve a mystery connected to his own past.

"The Gospel of Christmas" (Netflix film)

A struggling pastor moves his family to a troubled New York neighborhood, where they must save a neglected church from foreclosure before Christmas.

"How to Fall In Love By Christmas"

"Rodeo Christmas Romance"

NOVEMBER 12

"Allen" (AU) (Netflix film)

20 years after his childhood encounter with an alien, Petey never moved on. Now his old friend is back, but the reunion comes with a world-ending secret.

"Bros" season 2 (IL) (Netflix series)

Friends Pini and Nisso try to rebuild their shattered careers and rocky relationships — only to become the unwitting targets of a vengeful mob boss.

"The Christmas Switch" (SE) (Netflix film)

Craving a change of pace, a work-hard-play-hard city girl swaps lives with her homebody sister at Christmastime — only to unwrap a whole new kind of mess.

"The Empress" season 3 (DE) (Netflix series)

With her marriage and the empire facing new hardships, Elisabeth is drawn down a path that will forever alter her life and the future of Europe.

"Ethos" season 2 (TR) (Netflix series)

In Istanbul, diverse lives brush past each other in the city's everyday flow. Unknowingly shaping one another, their paths intersect in the therapy room.

"Love Is Blind, Habibi" season 2 (AE) (Netflix series)

The social experiment returns with new hosts, celebrity couple Wissam Breidy and Rym Saidi, as Arab singles connect and get engaged — before ever meeting.

"Miracles of the ER" (TW) (Netflix series)

An average medical graduate chosen by a brilliant doctor must prove himself alongside elite peers — and survive the chaos of a high-stakes ER.

"Never Surrender" (ID) (Netflix film)

When a deadly gang descends on his remote home, a guilt-ridden veteran and the estranged grandchildren he barely knows must unite to survive.

"A Christmas Castle Proposal: A Royal in Paradise 2"

"The First 48" season 16

NOVEMBER 13

"Heartland" (Netflix film)

Former country legend Misty Jones (Jessica Chastain) returns to Nashville to unravel the truth behind her rising-star niece's disappearance.

"Murder in Galicia" (ES) (Netflix series)

When a woman is attacked in the night, a tenacious sergeant suspects her husband isn't as innocent as he seems in this drama inspired by true events.

"Stars and Vows: Anele & Buzza" (ZA) (Netflix series)

Follow media darling Anele Mdoda and her royal fiance Buzza James from pre-wedding celebrations and tense family moments to their long-awaited "I do."

"A Merry Christmas Wish"

NOVEMBER 15

"Insidious"

"Smile"

NOVEMBER 16

"Mike Ward: Modest" (CA) (Netflix comedy special)

French-Canadian comic Mike Ward delivers an unapologetically honest set, from dating after divorce to living life to the fullest — one impulse at a time.

"Christmas On The Ranch"

"Reporting for Christmas"

"Obsession"

"RBG"

"Run the World" seasons 1-2

NOVEMBER 18

"Gentle Monster" (AT) (Netflix film)

After moving to the countryside, Lucy hopes for a fresh start with her family — but a police visit and her husband's dark secret shatter her world.

"Guarding Stars" (Netflix film)

A no-nonsense bodyguard heads to a Montana ranch with the famous actor she's protecting. But posing as a couple for Christmas soon sparks a real romance.

"The Law of Beasts" (PL) (Netflix series)

Panic returns to Poland as a convicted child murderer nears release, reigniting moral conflict between the case's lead investigator and its psychiatrist.

"Valentina and the 12 Signs" (BR) (Netflix series)

After a devastating breakup, Valentina decides to date one man from every zodiac sign. But the universe has other plans.

"Win the Mall" (Netflix series)

Part shopping spree, part social strategy, this high-gloss reality competition drops players into a living mall where they’ll fight to outshop, outsmart, and outlast one another — and only one will walk away with the keys to the ultimate prize.

"America's Test Kitchen Friendsgiving" season 1

NOVEMBER 19

"The Altruists" (Netflix series)

The story of Sam Bankman-Fried and Caroline Ellison, two hyper-smart, ambitious young idealists who tried to remake the global financial system in the blink of an eye - before they were accused of stealing $8 billion and became Gen Z's own Bonnie & Clyde.

"A Cherry Pie Christmas"

"Christmas at Fields Ranch"

NOVEMBER 20

"On Behalf of My Son" (BR) (Netflix film)

After her son crashes a bus, Vicentina sets out to find every victim's family, determined to apologize to them face-to-face while mourning her own loss.

"Primetime Preacher$" (Netflix documentary)

In the 1980s, televangelists Jim Bakker, Jerry Falwell, and Jimmy Swaggart transformed American religion and politics, until greed, rivalry, and scandal ignited a holy war that threatened their empires.

"Steps" (Netflix family)

In this charmingly offbeat action comedy, Cinderella's "evil" stepsister Lilith steals the Fairy Godmother's wand and shatters the story as we know it.

NOVEMBER 21

"The Family Holiday"

"Marry Christmas"

"Mistletoe Mixup"

NOVEMBER 23

"The Great British Baking Show: Holidays" season 9 (Netflix series)

Jolly treats, returning contestants and the "Peep Show" cast bring holiday hilarity to the tent. Which baker will be Paul and Prue's festive favorite?

"Sesame Street" Volume 4 (Netflix family)

From game nights and goodbyes to missing gifts, your Sesame Street friends explore big feelings and solve everyday problems with teamwork and kindness.

"The Trials of Karen Read" (GB) (Netflix documentary)

When Boston police officer John O'Keefe is found dead in a blizzard outside a Canton, Massachusetts, home, suspicion quickly falls on his girlfriend, Karen Read, who was one of the first to arrive on the scene. As details from that night emerge, other theories about what might have really happened that night come to light, dividing a small town and gripping the nation. Featuring exclusive interviews with those who were inside the house, along with O'Keefe's family and friends, and trial jurors, the series examines the story from the initial investigation through the years of tense courtroom battles that followed.

"Mark Rober's CrunchLabs" season 6

NOVEMBER 24

"Rob Lowe: The Outsider" (Netflix documentary)

This definitive documentary goes beyond the highlight reel to reveal what it really took for Rob Lowe to survive Hollywood — and become one of its most enduring stars.

"All for Christmas"

"The Trouble With Mistletoe"

NOVEMBER 25

"The Mosquito Bowl" (Netflix film)

In the aftermath of Pearl Harbor, four college football stars enlist in the US Marines, discovering the strength of brotherhood and the cost of war.

NFL Netflix Gameday: Thanksgiving Eve, Packers vs. Rams (Netflix live event)

Kick off the holiday season with the NFL's first-ever Thanksgiving Eve matchup as the Packers take on the Rams live in Los Angeles.

NOVEMBER 26

"Always on Call" (NO) (Netflix series)

A devoted team of medical professionals navigate personal struggles, political pressure and a risky new hire at an overwhelmed emergency room in Oslo.

"Fool Night" (JP) (Netflix series)

In a sunless future where humans become plants to make oxygen, a desperate young man undergoes “Transfloration” — and discovers he can hear the voices of those who have become plants.

"The Hunting Wives" season 2 (Netflix series)

At the start of Season 2, Sophie and Margo are on the outs. But soon enough, old secrets and new foes force them back together. As they play their dangerous games, the question arises. Are they the hunters or the hunted?

"Toos: The Van der Valk Kidnapping" (NL) (Netflix series)

1982. When the matriarch of a Dutch hotel empire is kidnapped for ransom, her family launches a desperate effort to free her. Inspired by a true story.

NOVEMBER 27

"The Child" (ES) (Netflix film)

In 1980s Basque Country, after 9-year-old Nuco dies in a gas explosion, his mother tries to rebuild her life while his grandfather lives in denial.

"The Hunchback, Soul of Paris" (FR) (Netflix film)

Paris, 1830. As cholera threatens to ravage the city, a hunchback hunted for medical experiments is caught between political turmoil and impossible love.

NOVEMBER 28

"Salish's 12 Games of Christmas" (Netflix series)

NOVEMBER 30

"Pressure"

"The Super Mario Galaxy Movie"

Leaving Netflix in November 2026

Leaving 11/1/2026

"13 Going on 30"

"42"

"American Sniper"

"Black Adam"

"Broadchurch" seasons 1-3

"Catch and Release"

"Eat Pray Love"

"Fast Five"

"Hitch"

"Jumanji"

"Nightcrawler"

"Pompeii"

"Speed"

"Speed 2: Cruise Control"

"Starship Troopers"

"Steel Magnolias"

"Under the Skin"

Leaving 11/5/2026

"The End of the F***ing World" seasons 1-2

Leaving 11/6/2026

"Safe Haven"

Leaving 11/9/2026

"The Lost City"

Leaving 11/14/2026

"The Big C" seasons 1-4

Leaving 11/15/2026

"The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo"

"The Shallows"

Leaving 11/19/2026

"Saw X"

"True Romance"

Leaving 11/20/2026

"The Resident" seasons 1-6

Leaving 11/25/2026

"Gilmore Girls: A Year in the Life: Limited Series"

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