3 new to Hulu movies you need to stream Halloween weekend (Oct. 30-Nov. 1)

Ready to get your horror on? Hulu has been stacking its catalog with terrifying titles all month, and now’s your chance to dig into the best new additions we’ve found. As you carve those pumpkins and stockpile candy for the spookiest night of the year, these three movies make the ultimate lineup to pair with your Halloween havoc.

First up is “Soulm8te,” a spin-off from the “M3GAN” universe. David Rysdahl stars as a grieving engineer who tries to turn his new AI android into the perfect partner, only to watch her develop deadly needs of her own. Critics were harsh on it, but it’s become one of Hulu’s most-watched movies, clearly striking a chord as a trashy, lurid slice of killer-AI horror.

Next is “Hokum,” a quietly terrifying standout from “Oddity” director Damian McCarthy. “Severance’s” Adam Scott stars as a reclusive novelist who travels to a remote Irish inn to scatter his parents’ ashes, only to find himself haunted by an ancient witch and the dark secrets of his past. Rounding out the pack is “Companion,” one of 2025’s best-reviewed horror films, starring Sophie Thatcher and Jack Quaid in a twisty, darkly funny thriller about a weekend getaway gone wrong.

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'Soulm8te' (2026)

Genre: Sci-fi thriller

What’s it about? Spun off from the “M3GAN” universe, “Soulm8te” trades the killer doll for a killer girlfriend. David Rysdahl stars as David, a grieving widower and engineer who’s asked by his tech-giant employer to test a new artificially intelligent android. He tries to reprogram her into a truly sentient soulmate, but the android (Lily Sullivan) soon develops needs and desires of her own, unleashing a relentless spree of violence.

Why you need to watch it: Critics were rough on it, and it even set a franchise low on Rotten Tomatoes, but “Soulm8te” has become a streaming hit since landing on Hulu. It's trashy, violent fun, but even that has a place when it comes to figuring out your next Halloween watch.

Watch "Soulm8te" on Hulu now

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'Hokum' (2026)

HOKUM - Official Trailer - In Theaters May 1 - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Horror

What’s it about? From Damian McCarthy, the writer-director behind the cult hit “Oddity,” this horror gem is a diamond in the rough. “Severance” star Adam Scott plays a reclusive novelist who travels to a remote Irish inn to scatter his parents’ ashes, only to become consumed by local legends of an ancient witch said to haunt the inn’s honeymoon suite. He's suddenly seeing disturbing visions as he’s pulled into a nightmarish reckoning with the darkest secrets of his own past. Is it all a bunch of hokum? Or something more?

Why you need to watch it: McCarthy has quickly become an exciting name in horror, and “Hokum” has earned a reputation as an intriguing chiller that gets genuinely under your skin. Adam Scott, best known for comedy, is fantastic in this dramatic lead role as well.

Watch "Hokum" on Hulu now

'Companion' (2025)

Companion | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Sci-fi thriller

What’s it about? This thriller starts as a simple weekend getaway and turns into something a lot weirder. Sophie Thatcher stars as Iris, who heads to a secluded lakeside estate with her boyfriend Josh (Jack Quaid) and a group of friends. When the trip takes a deadly turn, one huge twist changes everything. Iris isn’t quite what she appears to be. To say much more would spoil the fun, but the film’s sharp twists keep you guessing right up to the end.

Why you need to watch it: Writer-director Drew Hancock’s debut was one of 2025’s best-reviewed horror films, praised for its wicked sense of humor and a clever premise with plenty to say about power and control. Thatcher and Quaid are terrific, and the movie is smart, funny and nasty in all the right ways.

Watch "Companion" on Hulu now

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