New on Prime Video in November 2026: All the new movies and shows to stream this month

With November here and the holidays right around the corner, Prime Video is loading up its shelves with fresh movies and shows to keep you company as the nights get longer. Whether you’re after an epic fantasy return, a star-studded biopic or a cozy Christmas rom-com, there’s a lot worth clearing some couch time for this month.

As usual, Prime Video has shared its full November 2026 release schedule with every confirmed title and its streaming date. From the full list, I’ve picked the biggest, buzziest movies and shows coming to the service this month, so you know exactly what to keep on your radar. Check out everything new on Prime Video in November 2026.

New on Prime Video in November 2026: Top picks

'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' season 3 (Nov. 11)

The Rings of Power - Season 3 Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Prime Video’s big-budget “Lord of the Rings” prequel returns for a third season set thousands of years before Frodo ever left the Shire. Chronicling the Second Age of Middle-earth, the series follows the rise of the dark lord Sauron (Charlie Vickers) and the forging of the Rings of Power, with Morfydd Clark’s Galadriel still determined to stop him. After a second season that deepened the war across Middle-earth, season 3 pushes the conflict closer to all-out catastrophe.

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Stream "Rings of Power" season 3 on Prime Video from Nov. 11

‘Madden’ (Nov. 18)

MADDEN - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Nicolas Cage transforms into one of football’s most beloved figures in this Prime Video original. “Madden” traces the life of John Madden (Cage), from his Super Bowl-winning years coaching the Oakland Raiders and his partnership with owner Al Davis (Christian Bale) to his legendary broadcasting career and the creation of the blockbuster “Madden NFL” video game franchise. Whether you're a football devotee or just love firing up one of the games here and there, this is must-watch material for anyone who loves the sport.

Stream "Madden" on Prime Video from Nov. 18

‘They Will Kill You’ (Nov. 20)

They Will Kill You | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

If you’re in the mood for something bloody and fast, “They Will Kill You” is plenty of mayhem for anyone to handle. It stars Zazie Beetz as Asia, an ex-convict who takes a housekeeping job at a swanky New York high-rise called the Virgil to track down her missing sister. There's just one problem: The building is a 12-story death trap run by a Satanic cult. Fortunately for her, she’s far more dangerous than anyone expects, and she fights her way through the carnage as best she can, which makes for a bloody good time for fans of movies like "Ready or Not."

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Stream "They Will Kill You" on Prime Video from Nov. 20

‘Clashing Through the Snow’ (Nov. 23)

Clashing Through The Snow Trailer 2026 | Amazon Prime | Christopher Briney | Michelle Randolph - YouTube Watch On

This cozy holiday rom-com strands two rival publishing editors, played by Christopher Briney (“The Summer I Turned Pretty”) and Michelle Randolph (“Landman”), at a snowed-in airport and forces them to share a rental car all the way to New York. The catch is that they’re secretly competing for the same career-saving book deal, which makes their road trip more tense than you might have guessed. The movie has a scene-stealing supporting cast that includes Lukas Gage, Julia Fox and Paris Hilton, and it's perfect for settling into the winter holidays.

Stream "Clashing Through the Snow" on Prime Video from Nov. 23

‘Blade Runner 2099’ (Nov. 25)

Blade Runner 2099 - NYCC Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

The world of "Blade Runner" expands onto the small screen with this ambitious new series. Set 50 years after the events of "Blade Runner 2049," "Blade Runner 2099" imagines a Los Angeles reshaped by the artificial humans known as replicants. Michelle Yeoh is an aging replicant Blade Runner, with Hunter Schafer as Cora, a fugitive who takes on the identity of a Blade Runner in one last bid to stop running. If you're a fan of the neon-soaked franchise, this next direction for it is a no-brainer.

Stream "Blade Runner 2099" on Prime Video from Nov. 25

New shows on Prime Video in November 2026

November 1

iZombie S1-S5 (2015)

November 4

The Greatest (2026)

November 5

Terrell & T.O. (2026)

November 11

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power S3 (2026)

November 14

Frasier S1-2 (2023)

November 15

The Chosen S6 (2026)

November 25

Blade Runner 2099 (2026)

November 30

The Boy Who Stole Billions? (2026)

New movies on Prime Video in October 2026

November 1

A Belle For Christmas (2014)

A Christmas Carol (1999)

A Christmas Wedding Tail (2011)

A Different Kind Of Christmas (1996)

A Hobo's Christmas (1987)

A Shot In The Dark (1964)

A Very Barry Christmas (2008)

A Very Harold & Kumar Christmas (2011)

A Wonderful Christmas (2005)

Agent Cody Banks (2003)

Agent Cody Banks 2: Destination London (2004)

All Dogs Go To Heaven (1989)

All Mine To Give (1957)

American Made (2017)

Annie Hall (1977)

Bad Santa (2003)

Bad Santa 2 (2016)

Be Cool (2005)

Blink Twice (2024)

California Straight Ahead (1937)

Chance Of Snow (2002)

Christmas Classics: O' Christmas Tree (1999)

Christmas In Connecticut (1945)

Christmas In Paradise (2022)

Darkest Hour (2017)

Dear Santa (2024)

Deck The Halls (2011)

Duck Soup (1933)

Elf (2003)

Elf: Buddy's Musical Christmas (2014)

Get Shorty (1995)

Good Will Hunting (1998)

Gretel & Hansel (2020)

Hang 'Em High (1968)

Holiday Affair (1949)

Hot Tub Time Machine (2010)

Hot Tub Time Machine 2 (2015)

I Cover The War (1937)

If You Believe (1999)

I'll Be Home For Christmas (1998)

Imitation Of Life (1959)

In The Heat Of The Night (1967)

It Happened On Fifth Avenue (1947)

iZombie S1-S5 (2015)

Jack Frost (1979)

Jeepers Creepers (2001)

Jeepers Creepers 2 (2003)

Jesus Revolution (2023)

Jet Pilot (1957)

Jingle All The Way (1996)

Last Holiday (2006)

Last Tango In Paris (1973)

Let's Have Kids (2026)

Like A Boss (2020)

Mean Girls (2004)

Mermaids (1990)

No Hard Feelings (2023)

Nothing Like The Holidays (2008)

Reap The Wild Wind (1942)

Reindeer In Here (2022)

Remember The Night (1940)

Robin Hood (2010)

Rudolph And Frosty's Christmas In July (2014)

Rudolph's Shiny New Year (2013)

Santa Who? (1997)

Scooby-Doo! Haunted Holidays (2012)

Scrooged (1988)

Sea Spoilers (1936)

Some Like It Hot (1959)

Soul Plane (2004)

Species (1995)

Surviving Christmas (2004)

Tank Girl (1995)

The Addams Family (2019)

The Addams Family 2 (2021)

The Conqueror (1956)

The Delta Force (1986)

The Front Page (1974)

The Happy Elf (2005)

The Heiress (1949)

The Internship (2026)

The Manchurian Candidate (1962)

The Nativity Story (2006)

The Pink Panther (1964)

The Pink Panther (2006)

The Pink Panther 2 (2009)

The Public Eye (1972)

The Return Of The Living Dead (1985)

The Rundown (2003)

The Spoilers (1942)

The Tangerine Bear (2000)

The Wolf Of Snow Hollow (2020)

Thomas Kinkade's Christmas Cottage (2008)

Three Wise Guys (2005)

Tower Heist (2011)

Twins (1988)

Tyler Perry's A Madea Christmas (2013)

Ulzana's Raid (1972)

Uncle Drew (2018)

Valley Girl (2020)

Wargames (1983)

We Wish You A Merry Christmas (1999)

Yoroï (2025)

Zoot Suit (1982)

November 11

The Book Of Clarence (2024)

November 18

Madden (2026)

November 20

They Will Kill You (2026)

November 23

Clashing Through the Snow (2026)

November 28

Lord Of The Rings, The: The War Of The Rohirrim (2024)

Live sports

November 5

Thursday Night Football on Prime (2026)

November 6

NBA on Prime (2026)

ONE Championship on Prime (2026)

November 7

NWSL on Prime (2026)

November 12

Thursday Night Football on Prime (2026)

November 13

NBA on Prime (2026)

November 19

Thursday Night Football on Prime (2026)

November 20

NBA on Prime (2026)

November 27

The Farmers Insurance Skins Game on Prime (2026)

NBA on Prime (2026)

Thursday Night Football on Prime (2026)

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