With temperatures dropping and inclement weather just around the corner, now’s the perfect time to give your jacket and fleece lineup an upgrade. And luckily, you've come to the right place — we're already spotting tons of deals ahead of Black Friday, which means you can bundle up for less.

Retailers like Amazon and REI are slashing the prices on best-selling styles from Patagonia, The North Face, Carhartt and more. From affordable options under $50 to premium picks that are worth the splurge, there’s something for every budget.

If you're ready to grab some new layers for fall, keep scrolling to check out my favorite jacket and fleece deals to shop before Black Friday rolls around.

Note: Prices may vary depending on the size and color you select (particularly on Amazon). Check out any different color options available in your size to find the best deals.

Men's Jacket Deals

Columbia Glennaker Lake II Rain Jacket (Men's): was $70 now $42 at Amazon Need an affordable just-in-case rain jacket? Look no further than the Columbia Glennaker Lake. Made from 100% nylon, it features a stow-away hood that folds into the collar, zippered hand pockets, elastic cuffs and an adjustable hem. It's also small and light enough to shove inside a backpack or purse. Read more Read less ▼

Save 48% Columbia Steens Mountain Full Zip 2.0 (Men's): was $65 now $34 at Amazon The perfect grab and go zip up, this jacket is made of soft polyester fleece fabric and will keep you warm as the temperatures drop. Available in several different colors, it will definitely be an outdoor staple this fall. Read more Read less ▼

Save 61% Columbia Ascender Softshell Rain Jacket (Men's): was $125 now $49 at Amazon This stretchy, chic softshell isn't for torrential downpours but will keep you dry in light rain and drizzle. Made from 100% polyester, it features zippered hand and chest pockets, an abrasion-resistant chin guard and an adjustable hem and cuffs. Read more Read less ▼

Carhartt Rain Defender Jacket (Men's): was $99 now $74 at Amazon The Carhartt Rain Defender Jacket is now on sale from $74. It's perfect to take on wind and rain, while keeping you warm and dry. It's durable and moves with you thanks to its Rugged Flex stretch technology. Read more Read less ▼

Carhartt Fleece Pullover (Men's): was $99 now $79 at Amazon If you're looking for a pullover that feels like a warm hug, this is the one! The cozy quarter zip is the perfect layer for fall and features a loose fit for extra comfort. Read more Read less ▼

Patagonia Houdini Half-Zip (Men's): was $139 now $100 at REI The Patagonia Houdini Half-Zip is nothing short of pure magic. This back-pocket-packable pull-over weighs about as much as a deck of playing cards, yet offers seriously solid protection from the rain, wind and chill. Read more Read less ▼

Arc'teryx Squamish Hoody (Men's): was $200 now $119 at REI The Arc'teryx Squamish Hoody is completely windproof and finished with DWR, making it a versatile outer layer for those nippy wintry hikes. There's even a capped hood for keeping your face dry. There are currently six colors discounted at varying price points. Read more Read less ▼

Patagonia Daily Snap-T Pullover (Men's): was $179 now $124 at REI This is the same as the deal listed above, except it's the men's version. It's available in nearly every single size in three different colors, so you'll be able to find your perfect fit. Read more Read less ▼

Women's Jacket Deals

Columbia Benton Springs Full Zip (Women's): was $65 now $45 at Amazon Depending on your color and size selection, this soft and cozy full-zip fleece can be yours for as low as $45. The Barton Springs jacket features a 100% polyester fleece construction, two zippered hand-warmer pockets and an adjustable hem. Read more Read less ▼

Columbia Switchback Jacket (Women's): was $70 now $44 at Amazon This lightweight packable jacket takes up minimal real estate, so there's no excuse not to bring it along on your next outdoor outing. Plus, a hidden hood deploys from the collar when needed and a drawstring hem and adjustable cuffs ensure a watertight fit. Read more Read less ▼

Save 53% Columbia Panorama Full Zip (Women's): was $100 now $47 at Amazon From a light hike to cozying up by the fire, this top-rated Sherpa fleece full zip that's lined with a soft, suede-like material, is perfect for all your outdoor adventures when the air is a bit crisp. It's cut with that classic style and fit you can count on. Read more Read less ▼

Carhartt Rain Defender Packable Anorak (Women's): was $79 now $49 at Amazon The Rain Defender Anorak is a lightweight and packable water and wind-resistant half-zip with a large kangaroo-style velcro pocket up front and hidden zippered hand pockets along the side. The two-tone design gives off retro vibes while the roomy, loose-fit cut shouldn't restrict movement. Read more Read less ▼

Save 45% Columbia Switchback Jacket II (Women's): was $100 now $55 at Amazon Right now you can get this Columbia rain jacket with up to 44% off, which is a steal. It protects against light precipitation, so it's a great companion for fall. It also dries fast when it does get wet. Read more Read less ▼

Save 44% Carhartt Monterey Jacket (Women's): was $99 now $55 at Amazon Don't get caught in a rainstorm without this jacket. It features waterproof, breathable technology that stops water from getting in but lets sweat get out. It also has Wind Fighter technology to combat the elements. Read more Read less ▼

The North Face Antora Jacket (Women's): was $130 now $91 at Amazon $91 is a great deal for this lightweight, weather-resistant shell. A core piece of outerwear no one should leave home without, the Antora Jacket boasts impressive rain-repellent capabilities. A drawstring-adjustable hood provides extra H2O protection, while a storm flap protects the main zipper from seepage during downpours. More importantly, as far as rain shells go, few can match the style factor of the Antora. Read more Read less ▼