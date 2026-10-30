Spooky season is winding down, but Prime Video is offering one last chance to lean into the scares. Whether you’re racing to squeeze in a final fright or you're already Halloween-ed out — and we certainly wouldn’t blame you — this weekend’s lineup runs the full genre gamut to deliver the perfect fix.

First up is “Scream Queens,” the gleefully bitchy horror-comedy from “American Horror Story” creator Ryan Murphy. Across two seasons, it unleashes a masked killer first on an Emma Roberts and Jamie Lee Curtis–led sorority, then on a chaotic hospital where John Stamos and Taylor Lautner join the madness. For high-stakes drama outside the haunted house, the Korean series “Final Table” pits elite chefs — fronted by “Business Proposal” star Ahn Hyo-seop — against each other in a cutthroat, fine-dining battle to be crowned the country’s best.

If you’d rather skip the tension altogether, “LOL: Last One Laughing Philippines” returns for season 2. Hosted by megastar Vice Ganda, the series traps ten of the country’s sharpest comedians in a single room where cracking a smile means instant elimination. Without further ado, here are three top picks worth streaming on Prime Video this weekend.

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'Scream Queens'

Scream Queens Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

What it's about: Get one last scare in for the Halloween holidays with this devious anthology from Ryan Murphy. Join the Kappa Kappa Tau sorority at Wallace University, where a serial killer in a Red Devil costume starts picking off students one by one. You won't be able to get enough of the catty queen bee Chanel Oberlin (Emma Roberts) and all-business Dean Munsch (Jamie Lee Curtis) in charge, nor "the Chanels," Oberlin's wannabe sidekicks. Then, when the first season's over, things switch up to a hospital stalked by a new killer, starring John Stamos and Taylor Lautner, of all people.

Why you should watch it: From "American Horror Story" creators Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Ian Brennan, "Scream Queens" may be one of the bitchiest couple of seasons of television you'll ever watch, and it's as decadent as all the candy you'll consume this Halloween with one last scary fling of the year.

Stream "Scream Queens" on Prime Video now

'Final Table'

Final Table | Official Teaser | Amazon Prime - YouTube Watch On

What it’s about: This sleek Korean series turns the high-pressure world of fine dining into a massive showdown. “Final Table” (known in Korea as “The Table: K-Chef”) gathers a field of elite chefs for a prestigious competition to crown the best in the country, each of them carrying their own baggage into the kitchen. There’s Kang Han (Ahn Hyo-seop), a world-class talent using the pseudonym “Chris K.”; Choi Song-yi (Hong Hwa-yeon), who’s fighting to keep her late father’s restaurant alive; and Cha Woo-jin (Chang Ryul), a star chef who accepts nothing short of perfection. All of them are working their butts off to rise to the top and stay there.

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Why you should watch it: If you love the tension of a cooking competition but want the emotional depth of a scripted drama, “Final Table” can give you a little of both. Ahn Hyo-seop (“Business Proposal,” “Dr. Romantic”) makes this an especially bingeable treat for food competition fans.

Stream "Final Table" on Prime Video now

'LOL: Last One Laughing Philippines' (season 2)

What it’s about? The wildly popular Filipino edition of Prime Video’s global comedy competition returns for a second season. Hosted by megastar Vice Ganda, “LOL: Last One Laughing Philippines” locks ten of the country’s funniest comedians in a room for six hours with a single rule: make everyone else laugh, but don’t crack a smile yourself. They come armed with their best jokes, wildest characters and most outrageous stunts, and the last one still keeping a straight face walks away with some serious money.

Why you should watch it: The first season was a massive hit, topping Prime Video’s reality charts in the Philippines. It's hilarious, and you may very well decide to binge the rest of the seasons after checking this one out.

Stream "LOL: Last One Laughing Philippines (Season 2)" on Prime Video from Oct. 30

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