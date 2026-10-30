The weekend was made for movie watching, and if you're planning to settle down and stream some great movies on Prime Video, I've got three options that definitely should be under consideration.

Variety is the theme of my picks this week, as each will appeal to different tastes. There's a 2026 horror sequel that's perfect for Halloween on Saturday (Oct. 31), or if you're not feeling a scary movie, how about a romantic drama that will really tug on your heartstrings. Whereas if you just need a laugh, I've found a golden-age classic.

These are the three new-to-Prime-Video movies I recommend you watch this weekend. Don't waste your precious streaming time scrolling; get watching these movies as soon as the weekend starts.

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‘Scream 7’ (2026)

Scream 7 | Official Trailer (2026 Movie) – Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox - YouTube Watch On

Cards on the table, in this horror fan’s opinion, “Scream 7” is the weakest installment in the slasher series to date. The return of Neve Campbell, who skipped “Scream 6” over a pay dispute, was welcome, but the result was a very messy movie. Still, if you want a new horror movie to watch on Halloween, you might find some of its creative kills gory good fun. And Campbell paired with Courteney Cox is always a joy.

After a genuinely excellent opening (which is actually the movie’s high point), events leap to Pine Grove, Indiana, where Ghostface survivor Sidney (Campbell) has built a new life with a husband (Joel McHale) and daughter, Tatum (Isabel May). Sidney is done with her past, but the past isn’t finished with her. When a new mask-wearing killer arrives on the scene, Tatum is the primary target, and Sidney must face a new Ghostface, who might be creating terror from beyond the grave...

Watch "Scream 7" on Prime Video now

‘Love of Your Life’ (2026)

Love of Your Life - Official Trailer | Prime Video - YouTube Watch On

Switching gears, if you’ve had your fill of scary movies already this spooky season and want something a little less bloody, why not try “Love of Your Life”? This Prime Video original drama released in early October received solid reviews. It's rated 81% on Rotten Tomatoes. On the Prime Video original grade curve, that’s a very impressive rating.

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Margaret Qualley stars as Maya, a young nurse living in Boston, who is swept off her feet by the dashing Charlie (Gabriel Basso). However, when the future she imagined is ripped away by tragedy, she is forced to find a new path. She heads to Europe, meets new people, including a charming Brit, Felix (Aaron Pierre), and tries to learn to love again. This romantic drama pairs stunning shots of picturesque places with an emotionally charged story. Yes, it’s somewhat of a standard romantic drama, but the strong cast carries the predictable material.

Watch "Love of Your Life" on Prime Video now

‘Some Like It Hot’ (1959)

Some Like It Hot (1959) Trailer | MGM Studios - YouTube Watch On

In a 2017 BBC poll, “Some Like It Hot” was voted the best comedy movie of all time, a strong enough endorsement for even Wikipedia to list it as “one of the greatest films ever made.” That’s no hyperbole in my opinion; it’s a hoot-worthy crime caper that stars Tony Curtis, Jack Lemmon and the scene-stealing Marilyn Monroe. It’s a real gem of classic Hollywood cinema, an era that I love. They don’t make movies like this anymore!

In this farcical comedy, two musicians, Joe (Curtis) and Jerry (Lemmon), are looking for a way out of Chicago to escape a group of gangsters after witnessing a Valentine’s Day shootout. Broke and desperate, they opt to join an all-girls band heading to Florida. Concealing their identities to fit in, Joe hopes to win the heart of Sugar Kane Kowalczyk (Monroe), while Jerry is himself wooed by a hoodwinked millionaire. Naturally, a whole load of hilarious situations ensues, and things escalate when the gangsters arrive on the scene.

Watch "Some Like It Hot" on Prime Video starting November 1

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