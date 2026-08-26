How to watch Dolly Parton's '9 to 5' online with a free trial
Now is the perfect time to watch (or rewatch) the country singer's breakout movie role – potentially for free!
The world mourns the loss of the legendary country music singer Dolly Parton, but she was more than just a musician; she also made a brilliant comedy movie called "9 to 5" back in 1980.
Here's how to watch Dolly Parton's " to 5" online and with a FREE trial – from anywhere with a VPN.
You can watch Dolly Parton's "9 to 5" on the Philo streaming service in the U.S. and it's totally free of charge.
• WATCH FREE — Philo free trial (U.S. only)
• U.S. — Rent for $3.99 on Apple TV / Prime
• U.K. — Disney Plus
• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk-free
There could hardly be a more perfect film for Dolly Parton to cut her teeth in, with "9 to 5" telling the story of three clever and charming women turning the tables on their sexist, egotistical bigot of a boss. The singer has often being at the heart of empowering songs, and she did the same with her acting.
This tongue in cheek workplace comedy movie is full of the usual tropes: rumours, camaraderie, tension, drugs and alcohol. However, it's the gravitas of Parton and her co-stars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin (plus the inimitable Sterling Hayden) that really raise it above your typical cliché flick.
At just under two hours, and with cheap and easy options to watch, there's no excuse not to dive into this '80s cult classic. Read our guide to how to watch Dolly Parton's "9 to 5" online – potentially for free.
Watch Dolly Parton's '9 to 5' with a FREE trial
Watch "9 to 5" via Philo FREE trial.
With no-hassle setup, no account needed, no hidden fees, and a 7-day free trial of the service as a whole, it couldn't be easier to watch the Dolly Parton movie. It won't be available on Philo for long – it's due to leave the streamer at the end of August 2026.
Traveling abroad? Use a VPN to use your Philo free trial from anywhere
Watch '9 to 5' from anywhere
Just because Philo isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you can't watch "Nine to Five" if you're abroad. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the film from wherever you go.
We've tested many different VPNs and our pick for the best VPN overall is NordVPN. Tom's Guide readers can get an exclusive 75% off deal below...
Get 75% off NordVPN with this deal
We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate best. It's unblocks almost any streaming service and it's fast.
Try Nord risk-free for 30 days now and see how it performs.
Using a VPN is incredibly simple.
1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.
2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting the U.K. or Europe and want to view an American service, you'd select U.S. from the list.
3. Stream. Head to Philo or your platform of choice and stream "9 to 5" online safely and securely.
How to watch '9 to 5' online in U.S.
If you'd rather not deal with adverts on Philo, you could rent "9 to 5" from a number of different platforms like Apple TV , Prime or Fandango.
It'll cost you $3.99 from any of those services.
Remember, Americans abroad can catch the film from anywhere by using a good VPN. We recommend NordVPN.
Watch Dolly Parton's '9 to 5' in Canada
In Canada, "9 to 5" is available to stream on Disney Plus. The film is also on a platform called Hollywood Suite.
A Disney Plus membership costs CA$8.99 each month. Meanwhile, Hollywood Suite is a bit cheaper at just CA$5.99 per month.
Not in Canada at the moment? Signing up to NordVPN will help you access your preferred streaming service when you're overseas.
How to watch '9 to 5' in Australia
You have a couple of options to watch Dolly Parton's "9 to 5" in Australia, too. The movie is on Disney Plus for those Down Under, and it's also on Stan.
Don't forget, those currently Down Under on holiday can use one of the best VPN services to access their usual streaming service. We recommend NordVPN thanks to its speed, reliability and trusted security features.
How to watch Dolly Parton's '9 to 5' online in the U.K.
In the U.K. you can watch Dolly Parton's "9 to 5" on Disney Plus.
Visiting the U.K. currently? Use NordVPN to unblock Philo and watch "9 to 5" from anywhere in the world!
'9 to 5' Cast
- Jane Fonda as Judy Bernly
- Lily Tomlin as Violet Newstead
- Dolly Parton as Doralee Rhodes
- Dabney Coleman as Franklin M. Hart Jr.
- Sterling Hayden as Russell Tinsworthy
- Elizabeth Wilson as Roz
- Henry Jones as Mr. Hinkle
- Lawrence Pressman as Dick
- Marian Mercer as Missy Hart
- Renn Woods as Barbara
- Norma Donaldson as Betty
- Roxanna Bonilla-Giannini as Maria Delgado
- Jeffrey Douglas Thomas as Dwayne Rhodes
- Peggy Pope as Margaret Foster
- Richard Stahl as Meade
- Ray Vitte as Eddie
- Earl Boen as Perkins
More from Tom's Guide
- How to watch 'Calvin Harris: Live from Scotland' online for free
- New on Hulu and Disney+ in September 2026: All the new shows and movies to watch
- The best VPN service
We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example: 1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service). 2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad. We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.
Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips.
Jakob has over 11 years of experience in journalism across sports, entertainment, tech, and politics. Now a freelance writer, he works with Future across a range of different brands including Golf Monthly, FourFourTwo, Tom's Guide and more.
Next Badge:
More Comments/Likes Until Your Next Badge
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.