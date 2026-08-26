How to watch Dolly Parton's '9 to 5' online with a free trial

The world mourns the loss of the legendary country music singer Dolly Parton, but she was more than just a musician; she also made a brilliant comedy movie called "9 to 5" back in 1980.

Here's how to watch Dolly Parton's " to 5" online and with a FREE trial – from anywhere with a VPN.

There could hardly be a more perfect film for Dolly Parton to cut her teeth in, with "9 to 5" telling the story of three clever and charming women turning the tables on their sexist, egotistical bigot of a boss. The singer has often being at the heart of empowering songs, and she did the same with her acting.

This tongue in cheek workplace comedy movie is full of the usual tropes: rumours, camaraderie, tension, drugs and alcohol. However, it's the gravitas of Parton and her co-stars Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin (plus the inimitable Sterling Hayden) that really raise it above your typical cliché flick.

At just under two hours, and with cheap and easy options to watch, there's no excuse not to dive into this '80s cult classic. Read our guide to how to watch Dolly Parton's "9 to 5" online – potentially for free.

Watch Dolly Parton's '9 to 5' with a FREE trial

Watch "9 to 5" via Philo FREE trial. With no-hassle setup, no account needed, no hidden fees, and a 7-day free trial of the service as a whole, it couldn't be easier to watch the Dolly Parton movie. It won't be available on Philo for long – it's due to leave the streamer at the end of August 2026. Traveling abroad? Use a VPN to use your Philo free trial from anywhere

Watch '9 to 5' from anywhere

Just because Philo isn't available everywhere doesn't mean you can't watch "Nine to Five" if you're abroad. With the right VPN (virtual private network), you can stream the film from wherever you go.

We've tested many different VPNs and our pick for the best VPN overall is NordVPN. Tom's Guide readers can get an exclusive 75% off deal below...

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Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're visiting the U.K. or Europe and want to view an American service, you'd select U.S. from the list.

3. Stream. Head to Philo or your platform of choice and stream "9 to 5" online safely and securely.

How to watch '9 to 5' online in U.S.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

If you'd rather not deal with adverts on Philo, you could rent "9 to 5" from a number of different platforms like Apple TV , Prime or Fandango.

It'll cost you $3.99 from any of those services.

Remember, Americans abroad can catch the film from anywhere by using a good VPN. We recommend NordVPN.

Watch Dolly Parton's '9 to 5' in Canada

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In Canada, "9 to 5" is available to stream on Disney Plus. The film is also on a platform called Hollywood Suite.

A Disney Plus membership costs CA$8.99 each month. Meanwhile, Hollywood Suite is a bit cheaper at just CA$5.99 per month.

Not in Canada at the moment? Signing up to NordVPN will help you access your preferred streaming service when you're overseas.

How to watch '9 to 5' in Australia

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

You have a couple of options to watch Dolly Parton's "9 to 5" in Australia, too. The movie is on Disney Plus for those Down Under, and it's also on Stan.

Don't forget, those currently Down Under on holiday can use one of the best VPN services to access their usual streaming service. We recommend NordVPN thanks to its speed, reliability and trusted security features.

How to watch Dolly Parton's '9 to 5' online in the U.K.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In the U.K. you can watch Dolly Parton's "9 to 5" on Disney Plus.

Visiting the U.K. currently? Use NordVPN to unblock Philo and watch "9 to 5" from anywhere in the world!

'9 to 5' Cast

Jane Fonda as Judy Bernly

Lily Tomlin as Violet Newstead

Dolly Parton as Doralee Rhodes

Dabney Coleman as Franklin M. Hart Jr.

Sterling Hayden as Russell Tinsworthy

Elizabeth Wilson as Roz

Henry Jones as Mr. Hinkle

Lawrence Pressman as Dick

Marian Mercer as Missy Hart

Renn Woods as Barbara

Norma Donaldson as Betty

Roxanna Bonilla-Giannini as Maria Delgado

Jeffrey Douglas Thomas as Dwayne Rhodes

Peggy Pope as Margaret Foster

Richard Stahl as Meade

Ray Vitte as Eddie

Earl Boen as Perkins

9 to 5 (1980) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers - YouTube Watch On

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