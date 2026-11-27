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Looking for a Black Friday TV deal? These are the best LIVE discounts on LG, Sony, Samsung, TCL and more
Upgrade to the TV of your dreams with these deals
Staff picked deals:
1. Quick Links
2. Editor's Choice
3. Latest updates
Black Friday is finally here. This means today's the day you'll want to be paying super close attention to all the Black Friday TV deals showing up at retailers far and wide. Sifting through them all can be a challenge, though, and that's where we come in.
We've been identifying the best TVs for years, and we're putting that knowledge to the test to sift the must have TV deals from the duds. That way, you can save yourself the endless scrolling through retailer websites and spend your time doing something better. Like taking advantage of all the other Black Friday deals going on today.
If you're looking for a basic TV, then Amazon's Smart TV sale has deals starting at $69.. If OLED panels are on your wishlist, then head over to Best Buy is selling OLED TVs with prices starting as low $599. In fact, one of our favorite OLED TVs, the LG 55" C6 4K OLED TV has had its price cut from $1,999 to $999 at Best Buy. Or if you want a big screen with built-in smarts, Roku TVs run on the same software as the best streaming devices, so a 65-inch Hisense U6 Pro Mini-LED screen might be the best $699 you'll spend this year..
Don't forget to keep checking aback throughout the day, because Black Friday isn't over yet. We've still got plenty of deals to hunt down, and if there's something out there for you we will find it. You can hold us to that.
TV Deals: Quick Links
- Smart TV sale: deals from $69 @ Amazon
- OLED TVs: deals from $599 @ Best Buy
- TCL 55" QM6K QD Mini-LED 4K TV: was $799 now $479 @ Best Buy
- Hisense 65" U6 Pro Mini-LED 4K TV: was $1,099 now $529 @ Amazon
- Roku 85" Select QLED 4K TV: was $799 now $599 @ Amazon
- LG 5" C6 4K OLED TV: was $1,999 now $1,199 @ Best Buy
Editor's Picks
Starting from just $179, if you're on a serious budget, the Amazon Ember 4-Series could be a great starter TV. Naturally, it's not as bright as OLEDs or QLEDs, but the 4K panel is capable of displaying accurate colors and has a helpful Alexa+ interface.
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The TCL QM6K has been a Tom's Guide go-to recommendation for some time now, especially if you're on a budget and looking to spend less than $1,000. The 4K Mini-LED TV offers better brightness and backlight control than pricier competitors, supports 4K gaming at 120Hz, and if you hook up a gaming PC, the QM6K supports 4K at 144Hz. It's an all-around crowd pleaser.
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In our Hisense U6SF Pro review, we called the U6 Pro one of the best budget Mini-LED TVs out there. All models are on sale, but the 75-inch model is such an epic bargain at this price point. Two of its four HDMI inputs feature 2.1 functionality (like support for 4K games up to 144Hz), and the screen is outfitted with a glare-free finish that actually works. If you're on a budget, enjoy mostly daytime viewing, and are an avid gamer, this TV is for you.
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The QM7L is a fantastic way to experience TCL's SQD Mini-LED technology for much less than what you'll spend on a higher-end model. We recently awarded this TV a 4.5-star rating for its sensational color, its thorough collection of features, and its fantastically bright picture.
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The C6 is LG's flagship OLED TV for 2026. In our LG C6 OLED TV review, we said the Editor's Choice TV performs brilliantly, offering top-tier brightness and colors. We're also fans of its gameplay-enhancing features, including a new Game Optimizer mode that obliterates input lag and boosts FPS on both consoles and PCs. Whether you're a gamer, sports fan, or movie buff — you won't be disappointed with the C6.
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The Sony Bravia 6 OLED is up to $1,600 off for the 83-inch panel. This premium TV has Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, 4 HDMI 2.1 ports, is capable of displaying over a billion colors, and has bass reflex speakers.
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LIVE: Latest Updates
Your TV doesn't have to be just a TV
If you're tired of your TV sitting around unused when it's not switched on, Samsung has the perfect set for you. The Frame is designed to look like an art piece, and when switched off it transforms into a gallery of photos and artwork to enhance the look of your living room. The matte, anti-glare display only boosts the illusion that this isn't an unused TV.
Samsung The Frame 50-inch: was $997 now $647 @ Amazon
One of our favorite LG OLED TVs is $1,000 off
LG makes some of the best OLED TVs, and the 2026 flagship is no exception. The LG C6 offers excellent picture quality, 165Hz refresh rate, a range of game-optimizing features, support for every HDR standard you can think of, and all with a whopping $1,000 off the usual price — which is the biggest discount we've seen over Black Friday so far.
LG 55" C6 4K OLED TV: was $1,999 now $999 @ Best Buy
This is as cheap as TVs get
If you need a cheap TV, and don't care about having the latest hardware or the biggest screen, then check out these Insignia Fire TV deals. You can grab a 24-inch Fire TV, with Alexa remote for just $59 at Amazon. Or, of you'd rather have something a little bigger, a 32-inch model cost you just $10 more.
There are some caveats to this deal, such as the limited 720p resolution, but it's a great deal for a no frills TV set. Plus it has built-in parental controls for those of you hoping to pick up a screen for your kid's bedroom.
Insignia 24-inch Class F20 Serries Fire TV: was $69 now $59 @ Amazon
Insignia 32-inch Class F20 Serries Fire TV: was $129 now $69 @ Amazon
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