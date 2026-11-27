Black Friday TV deals 2026 LIVE (Image credit: Amazon edited with Gemini) Staff picked deals:

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Black Friday is finally here. This means today's the day you'll want to be paying super close attention to all the Black Friday TV deals showing up at retailers far and wide. Sifting through them all can be a challenge, though, and that's where we come in.

We've been identifying the best TVs for years, and we're putting that knowledge to the test to sift the must have TV deals from the duds. That way, you can save yourself the endless scrolling through retailer websites and spend your time doing something better. Like taking advantage of all the other Black Friday deals going on today.

If you're looking for a basic TV, then Amazon's Smart TV sale has deals starting at $69.. If OLED panels are on your wishlist, then head over to Best Buy is selling OLED TVs with prices starting as low $599. In fact, one of our favorite OLED TVs, the LG 55" C6 4K OLED TV has had its price cut from $1,999 to $999 at Best Buy. Or if you want a big screen with built-in smarts, Roku TVs run on the same software as the best streaming devices, so a 65-inch Hisense U6 Pro Mini-LED screen might be the best $699 you'll spend this year..

Don't forget to keep checking aback throughout the day, because Black Friday isn't over yet. We've still got plenty of deals to hunt down, and if there's something out there for you we will find it. You can hold us to that.

Editor's Picks

Amazon Ember 4-Series: was $299 now $179 at Amazon Starting from just $179, if you're on a serious budget, the Amazon Ember 4-Series could be a great starter TV. Naturally, it's not as bright as OLEDs or QLEDs, but the 4K panel is capable of displaying accurate colors and has a helpful Alexa+ interface. Read more Read less ▼

TCL 75" QM6K 4K Mini-LED TV: was $999 now $697 at Amazon The TCL QM6K has been a Tom's Guide go-to recommendation for some time now, especially if you're on a budget and looking to spend less than $1,000. The 4K Mini-LED TV offers better brightness and backlight control than pricier competitors, supports 4K gaming at 120Hz, and if you hook up a gaming PC, the QM6K supports 4K at 144Hz. It's an all-around crowd pleaser. Read more Read less ▼

Hisense 75" U6SF Pro 4K Mini-LED TV: was $1,399 now $699 at Amazon In our Hisense U6SF Pro review, we called the U6 Pro one of the best budget Mini-LED TVs out there. All models are on sale, but the 75-inch model is such an epic bargain at this price point. Two of its four HDMI inputs feature 2.1 functionality (like support for 4K games up to 144Hz), and the screen is outfitted with a glare-free finish that actually works. If you're on a budget, enjoy mostly daytime viewing, and are an avid gamer, this TV is for you. Read more Read less ▼

Save $650 TCL 65" QM7L SQD Mini-LED 4K TV: was $1,499 now $849 at Best Buy The QM7L is a fantastic way to experience TCL's SQD Mini-LED technology for much less than what you'll spend on a higher-end model. We recently awarded this TV a 4.5-star rating for its sensational color, its thorough collection of features, and its fantastically bright picture. Read more Read less ▼