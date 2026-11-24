Noah Beck is back as Drayton Lahey in "Sidelined 3: End Game". The USC Quarterback switches west coast for east to touchdown in the big apple, and it's not just the Heisman trophy he's got his eyes on...

Here's how to watch "Sidelined 3: End Game" from anywhere with a VPN — and for free.

'Sidelined 3: End Game' free streams, release date "Sidelined 3: End Game" premieres in the US and UK on Thursday, November 26.

• WATCH FREE — Tubi (U.S./U.K./Canada)

• Watch anywhere — Try NordVPN for 30 days risk-free

After the events of the "Sidelined 2: Intercepted" tore them apart, Drayton is determined to reconcile with high school sweetheart Dallas, played by Siena Agudong. However, Drayton gets blindsided by the fact that Dallas is already dating Skyler (Charlie Gillespie). Will Drayton throw a hail mary that pays off, or will he drop the ball in the final film of the Sidelined trilogy?

New director Michael Medico (taking over from Justin Wu) has a huge task on his hands – can he deliver an equally entertaining and satisfying teen romance drama to round out the franchise?

If you're ready to play ball, here's how to watch "Sidelined 3: End Game" free from anywhere.

How to watch 'Sidelined 3: End Game' for free

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In the U.S., you can watch "Sidelined 3" for free on Tubi from 3:01 a.m. US Eastern (ET) on Thanksgiving, November 26.

Tubi is free to use, and you can do it without cable! It only works in the U.S. and Canada, though.

Outside the U.S.? Use NordVPN to log in into your free U.S. Tubi account and watch "Sidelined 3" from anywhere. See details of this cheap VPN deal below.

Watch 'Sidelined 3: End Game' from anywhere

Traveling and blocked from Tubi? A VPN can help you access the services you already use while abroad — just set your location back to the US or UK and you can access Tubi and enjoy Sidelined 3 free streaming.

Not all VPNs work, but NordVPN does — and we have an exclusive Black Friday deal below for Tom's Guide readers.

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Use Nord to unblock services like Tubi and watch "Sidelined 3: End Game" online with our exclusive deal.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favourite.

2. Choose the location in the VPN app. For instance, if you're traveling, set your location back to the U.S. or U.K. and Tubi will work as if you were back home.

3. Sit back and watch Sidelined 3. Open Tubi, sign in as normal, and watch the latest Tubi content from anywhere.

How to watch 'Sidelined 3: End Game' in U.K.

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In the U.K., fans can find a "Sidelined 3: End Game" free stream on Tubi from 8:01 a.m. GMT on November 26.

Away from home? Download and sign up to a VPN like NordVPN and access geo-restricted content from anywhere.

Where to watch 'Sidelined 3: End Game' in Australia

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Australian fans can stream "Sidelined 3: End Game" on Binge from November 27.

Prefer to watch the TV premiere? Foxtel's official TV guide lists a screening on Saturday, November 28 at 8:30 p.m. AEDT on 'Movies Premiere'.

Visiting Australia? Get NordVPN (try 30 days) to access Tubi U.K./U.S. and watch "Sidelined 3: End Game" free streams on November 26.

How to watch 'Sidelined 3: End Game' in Canada

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

In Canada, you'll find "Sidelined 3" on Tubi (sign up free) from Thursday, November 26.

Abroad? If you want to watch it at launch, you can use a VPN like NordVPN to access your usual free streams from anywhere.

Can I watch 'The Bad Boy and Me 3' in Germany?

"The Bad Boy and Me 3" – as "Sidelined 3" is known internationally – has no release date in Germany.

Part two arrived on Prime Video six week later than it launched on Tubi in the U.S., so perhaps German fans will have to wait six weeks again?

Remember: you can watch "The Bad Boy and Me 3" free using NordVPN (try risk-free), if you American stuck in Germany on the 26 November.

What to know about 'Sidelined 3'

'Sidelined 3: End Game' cast

Noah Beck as Drayton Lahey

Siena Agudong as Dallas Bryan

Charlie Gillespie as Skyler

Drew Ray Tanner as Nathan Bryan

Sarah Levy as Christina (sports agent and PR strategist)

Kolton Stewart as Zach Morgan / recurring roles

Sage Linder as Miley

Asia Lizardo as Gabby

Jason Fernandes as Josh Lahey

'Sidelined 3' synopsis

Drayton travels to New York for football, but his real mission is to win back his high school sweetheart, Dallas Bryan. Dallas has moved on, building her own career in the city and navigating her love life alongside Skyler. A tenacious sports agent and PR strategist named Christina (Sarah Levy) enters the fold, attempting to control every aspect of Drayton's life, including his romance with Dallas.

'Sidelined 3: End Game' trailer

Sidelined 3: End Game | Exclusive Sneak Peek | Tubi Original - YouTube Watch On

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