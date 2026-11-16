3 biggest new shows to stream this week — including the final season of 'Yellowjackets'

We're approaching peak November, when the weather gets dreary and TV gets juicy. Fortunately, this week's TV lineup has plenty to keep us entertained, from long-awaited returns to fresh dramas worth adding to your watchlist. As a streaming editor who watches TV for a living, I've rounded up the biggest new and returning shows to watch this week across Netflix, Paramount+ and more of the best streaming services.

The wilderness calls for the last time in the fourth and final season of "Yellowjackets," while "Percy Jackson and the Olympians" season 3 brings another round of gods, monsters and demigod drama. Meanwhile, "The Altruists" digs into the crypto fraud case that made headlines. Three very different shows, one increasingly crowded watchlist. Here's what to watch this week.

‘The Altruists’ (Netflix)

The Altruists | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

The vibes: Love in the time of crypto fraud.

The plot: Anthony Boyle and Julia Garner star as Sam Bankman-Fried and Caroline Ellison, the former couple whose cryptocurrency empire went up in smoke — spectacularly. This eight-part limited series traces their journey from idealistic young disruptors to the faces of an $8 billion financial scandal. Turns out changing the world is harder when you're breaking it.

Premiere date: All 8 episodes on Thursday, Nov. 19 at 3 a.m. ET

Where to watch: Netflix

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‘Percy Jackson and the Olympians’ season 3 (Disney+)

Percy Jackson & the Olympians Season 3 | Trailer | Disney+ - YouTube Watch On

The vibes: Mythological monsters are a piece of cake compared to teen angst.

The plot: Percy (Walker Scobell) has a pretty big problem: Annabeth (Leah Sava Jeffries) has disappeared, and rescuing her means teaming up with Thalia (Tamara Smart), a fellow demigod who makes an excellent frenemy. With Grover (Aryan Simhadri) along for the ride, Percy faces a deadly prophecy, a goddess in danger and a growing threat to Olympus. Oh, and some feelings to sort out.

Premiere date: Episodes 1-2 on Friday, Nov. 20 at 3 a.m. ET

Where to watch: Disney+

‘Yellowjackets’ season 4 (Paramount+)

Yellowjackets | Season 4 Official Trailer | SHOWTIME® Original | Paramount+ - YouTube Watch On

The vibes: Going home is complicated when you’ve got this much baggage.

The plot: The final chapter of “Yellowjackets” brings the wilderness nightmare closer to its inevitable reckoning. Back in 1996, the girls are tantalizingly close to rescue, but freedom could mean exposure. In the present, the survivors have a new problem: an unwelcome visitor from the past with unfinished business. Because apparently, surviving the woods wasn't enough.

Premiere date: Episode 1 on Friday, Nov. 20 at 3 a.m. ET

Where to watch: Paramount+

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