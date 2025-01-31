How to watch cycling online 2025: cheapest deals, live streams, Eurosport shutdown and more

A monumental bombshell was dropped on U.K. cycling fans this week as they were informed that Eurosport (currently £6.99 a month for on Discovery+) is going to be withdrawn at the end of February, meaning they'll soon have to part with £30.99 a month to watch cycling through TNT Sports.

Don't panic – below is how to watch Cycling in 2025 from anywhere with a VPN, and potentially for FREE!

Having only just recovered from the demise of GCN+ at the end of 2023 followed by the news that ITV will cease showing the Tour de France after this year cycling fans in the U.K. were dealt a further body blow this week. On Tuesday it was announced Discovery+ will now no longer have the Eurosport coverage everyone loves and all the cycling content will to be moved over to TNT Sports, which costs a staggering £24 a month more than Discovery+.

Many viewers will even have been able to watch their cycling for free because Eurosport had been offered at no extra cost to Sky TV and Virgin Media customers, but this service is also going to come to an end. There will be various deals to be had if you look around with Sky TV selling a TNT subscription package for £25 per month on a 24-month contract and BT broadband customers able to pay just £20 a month.

TNT's argument for taking this approach? Cycling fans will now be able to enjoy many more sports all in one place such as football, rugby or UFC and by labelling the content as 'premium' they will be excited by the prospect, but this is far from the reality.

So, what are the best (and cheapest) ways to watch cycling online in the U.K. U.S. and Australia this season? I've done the math and rounded up your best options...

How to watch cycling live streams from anywhere

Firstly, it's you ever plan on watching or streaming cycling from abroad, you'll want to get yourself a VPN. This is a cheap, clever bit of software that allows you unblock your usual geo-blocked streaming service and tune in from anywhere in the world.

They're totally legal, inexpensive and easy to use. We've tested lots of the best VPN services and our favourite right now is NordVPN (you've might have seen the TV ads). It's fast, works on loads of devices and even offers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance if you're in the U.S. and want to view your usual free Australian service, select Australia from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to SBS or another service showing the event and watch free cycling streams from anywhere in the world.

How to watch 2025 cycling live streams in the U.K.

Until February 28 you can still catch all the cycling action from Eurosport with a 'standard' subscription to Discovery+ which will set you back just £6.99 per month.

After the above date however this option will no longer be available in the U.K. as Warner Bros. are moving all their cycling content to TNT Sports where even though you will also have access to the Premier League, Champions League and Europa League football plus rugby, wrestling, UFC, and MotoGP it will now cost you £30.99 per month for the privilege.

The Tour de France 2025 will also be shown FREE for the very last time this July on ITVX

If you're currently traveling overseas, don't worry, as you can use NordVPN to watch your usual U.K. service from abroad.

How to watch 2025 cycling live streams in the U.S.

Cycling fans in the US have their content spread across three platforms, Flobikes, Peacock and Max with each having the rights to various races.

To start with Peacock which costs $79.99 per year ($139.99 ad-free) will show almost all of the races owned by A.S.O like the Tour de France, Vuelta a Espana, Paris Roubaix and many more.

Next up Max (sign up to Max via Amazon Prime) , which is operated by Warner Bros. Discovery is the place to go to watch races run by RCS such as the Giro d'Italia, UAE Tour and the Italian Classics. To watch these you'll need a base subscription which starts from $119.88 per year ($251.88 ad-free).

Most of the other big races including the Flanders Classics are then on Flobikes where a subscription will set you back US$149.99 for the year or US$29.99 on a monthly basis.

For full listings check the listings of each provider.

And if you're currently out of the U.S. but still want to watch the race on your usual streamer, then don't forget to explore NordVPN as set out above.

How to watch 2025 cycling live streams in Canada

Fans in the Canada can watch cycling on FloBikes. A subscription will set you back CAN$150 for the year or CAN$29.99 on a monthly basis.

Not at home right now? Use NordVPN or another VPN service to access your usual Canadian streaming sites and subscriptions.

How to watch 2025 Cycling live streams in Australia

The two places to watch cycling for FREE in Australia: SBS On Demand and 7Plus. Both have rights to multiple races, just check the respective listings to see what each provider is broadcasting.

If you're away from Australia right now, a VPN will allow you to still access your usual free streams. We recommend NordVPN.

