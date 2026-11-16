Not a typo — Red Pocket Mobile’s $5 a month plan is my favorite early Black Friday deal

I’ve spent the last year testing out different cell phone plans, and Verizon's $30/month option certainly stood out, especially considering how it matched the $30/month rate I’ve been enjoying with Visible. While Big Red’s low-cost cell phone plan dishes up great savings, Red Pocket has one that’s way better, in my opinion, ahead of Black Friday — starting as low as $5 per month.

For a limited time, Red Pocket Mobile is offering its usual $10/month Essentials plan for just $5 per month. In order to get this deal, you need to select the option to pay annually with a one-time payment of $60 at checkout.

This basically comes out to a rate of $5 per month, which is unheard of considering that people still pay $80+ per month for their unlimited plans. Here’s what you get:

RedPocket Mobile: $5/month Essentials Plan @ RedPocket Mobile

For a limited time, you can save big on your next cell phone plan thanks to RedPocket Mobile's Black Friday deals happening right now. When you choose the option to pay annually, its Essentials plan comes down to roughly $5 per month and includes unlimited talk and text, 3GB of premium data, international roaming, and more.

What you're getting

(Image credit: John Velasco / Tom's Guide)

Red Pocket Mobile’s Essentials plan is one of the best cheap cell phone plans I’ve tested, offering customers unlimited talk and text, along with 3GB of premium data. It’s perfect for those who don’t want to spend a fortune, but still prioritize talk and text to stay connected.

While the 3GB of premium data might look laughable compared to the 500GB that Verizon offers with its Simplicity Plan, it’s ideal for those who primarily lean on staying connected via Wi-Fi.

On top of that, you get free or low-cost calling from the U.S. to over 20 international destinations and roaming in 60+ countries.

Plus and Premium plans give you more data

(Image credit: RedPocket Mobile)

If you’re looking to get more data, you can get it with Red Pocket Mobile’s other cell phone plans. For about $13/month, the Plus plan ups your premium data to 20GB per month — while the Premium plan gives you a generous 50GB data allotment and 10GB of hotspot data for just $240 for the entire year, or roughly $20/month. Either way, these still save you substantial money on your wireless bill.

Fine print details

(Image credit: John Velasco / Tom's Guide)

Did you know that in order to get the $30/month rate that Verizon’s advertising with its Simplicity Plan, you need to enable Auto Pay and port over an existing phone number? If you’re just setting up a new line, you lose the savings and end up paying $45/month for it — or an even heftier $55/month if you don’t enroll in Auto Pay and paper-free billing.

What I’m getting to here is that you don’t have to spend a lot to get a lot. For $5/month, it’s an all-you-can-eat helping of talk and text — while the 3GB of data is great to fall back on if you really need to check emails.

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