Put down the martini and grab your wallet: 12 007 merch picks to celebrate the new James Bond

And so there we have it: the next James Bond is officially Robert Pattinson. The British actor, who followed up an early role in Harry Potter with a career-making turn as Edward Cullen in Twilight, is on an absolutely incredible run. He's starred in brilliant arthouse indies like The Lighthouse and the recent Primetime, played arguably the darkest of all the Dark Knights in The Batman (and its upcoming sequel), and we'll soon see him on Arrakis in Denis Villeneuve's Dune: Part Three. Now he is set to take over from Daniel Craig as the latest actor to play super-spy 007.

If you're as shaken AND stirred as I am about the casting then you might be in the mood to celebrate all things 007. That's why I've put together this list of essential Bond merch picks.

There are some obvious choices here, like a complete set of Ian Fleming's original novels and the Daniel Craig films on 4K, alongside some fun items like Bond Lego sets and the awesome First Light video game. Pick a couple of these up now and celebrate the beginning of the Robert Pattinson era of James Bond.

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