Scotland vs Hungary live stream: How to watch Euro 2024 online and for free

Group A wraps up today with a Scotland vs Hungary live stream that sees both teams with a slim chance of getting through to the last 16 via a third place finish. You can watch this Euro 2024 game from anywhere with a VPN and potentially for free!

Scotland vs Hungary live stream, date, time and channels The Scotland vs Hungary live stream will take place on Sunday, June 23.

• Time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 5 a.m. AEST (Jun. 24)

• WATCH FREE — BBC iPlayer (U.K.)

• U.S. — Watch on FOX via Sling or FuboTV

In a group featuring hosts Germany and the perennial presence of Switzerland, it was always going to be hard graft for Scotland and Hungary. But the Scots were a post-width away from beating the Swiss in their spirited 1-1 draw, and a win on Sunday in Stuttgart would put them tantalisingly close to a first ever appearance in an international tournament knockout stage. The Tartan Army are daring to dream.

Football hipsters had Hungary as their dark horses, so the zero points against their name in the table after two games is a big disappointment. Qualification now looks a long way away for the Magyars – the best they can hope for is to finish third. They'll need to win against Scotland and wait to see whether that will be enough to carry them through in one of the four 'best loser' spots.

Where to watch Scotland vs Hungary for free

In the U.K. football fans can enjoy every moment of Euro 2024 across BBC and ITV.

Scotland vs Hungary is on BBC One — watch for free on BBC iPlayer. Just note that you will need a valid U.K. TV licence in order to watch.

Other free-to-air coverage of Euro 2024: Germany (via ZDF and ARD ), France (via TF1 ), Spain (via RTVE) and Italy (via RAI ). Soccer fans in New Zealand can also watch Euro 2024 for free via TVNZ.

If you’re normally in one of these countries but happen to be abroad right now, you won’t miss out if you watch using one of the best VPNs. These allow you to watch your go-to streaming wherever in the world you are. Our favorite is NordVPN.

How to watch Scotland vs Hungary from anywhere

If you're not in your home country during Euro 2024 and are unable to live stream a game from wherever you are, you can still tune in via a virtual private network, or VPN. A VPN makes it appear like you're surfing the web from your home allowing you to access the streaming services you already pay for. It's legal and easy to do.

We've tested many different VPN services and our favorite is NordVPN; it offers superb speeds, excellent customer service and a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out first to see if it's right for you.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view your usual U.K. service, you'd select a U.K. server from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to BBC iPlayer and watch Scotland vs Hungary live online.

How to watch Scotland vs Hungary in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch Euro 2024 across the Fox network, with select games on Fubo. The Scotland vs Hungary live stream is on FOX and the FOX website with a valid login (if your local FOX affiliate is showing the match). FOX is included with all cable packages or with one of our best TV antenna picks.

If you've cut the cord and don't have cable, you have plenty of options. Our top pick is Sling TV: the Sling Blue package costs just $45/month with a discounted first month. It comes with more than 30 channels including FOX (if you have a local Fox Network on Sling) and FS1.

Fubo is another option. The Pro Plan costs $79/month but gives you 121 channels, including FOX and FS1, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy. There will be a small handful of five group-stage games exclusively streaming on Fubo making it the best option if you want to watch every single game of Euro 2024 in the U.S.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch Euro 2024 live streams by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

Sling TV offers two packages, Orange ($40/month) and Blue ($45/month). The Sling Blue plan comes with 30-plus channels, including NBC, USA and NBC Sports. New subscribers often get a discount on their first month.

If you love sports, you might want to check out Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including NBC and USA Network.

How to watch Scotland vs Hungary in the U.K.

Football fans in the U.K. are very lucky as every single game of Euro 2024 will be broadcast for free. The Scotland vs Hungary live stream is being shown on BBC One and the BBC iPlayer.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K. and have a valid TV licence, you can still follow every single game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

How to watch Scotland vs Hungary in Canada

If you're in Canada, you can enjoy Euro 2024, including Scotland vs Hungary, on TSN, as part of a cable TV package. However, if you've cut the cord, you can sign up for TSN for $19.99/month or you can take an annual pass which cost $199.90/year.

If you live in Canada and already subscribe to TSN , but aren't at home right now, you can still watch a Euro 2024 live stream by using a quality VPN like NordVPN.

How to watch Scotland vs Hungary in Australia

Aussie soccer fans can watch a Scotland vs Hungary live stream via Optus Sport, which is showing the whole of Euro 2024. It costs $24.99 AUD/month, or there's an Annual Pass for $199 AUD. Optus Sport can be accessed via a dedicated mobile app, and it's also on Chromecast and Apple TV.

Not in Australia right now? You can use a VPN to watch all the action on Optus Sport as if you were back home. NordVPN is our top pick of the options.

How to watch Scotland vs Hungary in New Zealand

Kiwis can watch Euro 2024 live streams, including Scotland vs Hungary, via TVNZ following the closure of Spark Sport in July 2023. TVNZ is a free-to-air television network, giving sports fans in New Zealand access to Euro 2024 live streams without having to spend a penny.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

Euro 2024 Group A table

Group A standings correct up to 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET on Sunday, June 23.

Swipe to scroll horizontally GROUP A Header Cell - Column 0 PLAYED GD POINTS Germany 2 6 6 Switzerland 2 2 4 Scotland 2 -4 1 Hungary 2 -4 0