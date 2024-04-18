Euro 2024: How to live stream every game online from anywhere

The 2024 UEFA European Championship (aka Euro 2024) is set to kick off in less than two months. The domestic soccer season is drawing to a close (with the Premier League heading for a photo finish), and soon the attention will turn to international football as 24 teams from across Europe compete to be crowned Euro 2024 champions.

EURO 2024 first game First game (Friday, June 14):

► Germany vs Scotland

• Time: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 5 a.m. AEDT (June 15)

• U.S. — Watch on FOX via Sling

• U.K. — Watch on ITV via ITVX

• Watch anywhere — try NordVPN 100% risk free

The 2024 edition of the quadrennial tournament will be held in Germany, and it’s a fitting location for the prestigious knock-out competition as the German national team has won the Euros three times. However, the current holders are Italy, who beat England on penalties at Euro 2020, but made somewhat tough work of qualifying finishing runner-up in their group.

The clear favorites at this stage are France. The current French squad packs world-class quality in every position, and last won the Euros in 2016. France also won the World Cup in 2018 and made a further World Cup final in 2022. Les Blues are clearly the team to beat.

Other teams heading to Germany with their eyes firmly on the prize include an England side that feels like it’s coming to the end of a cycle under manager Gareth Southgate. Meanwhile, Spain, Portugal, Belgium and the Netherlands will believe they have a realistic shot at glory. It’s a competitive field across the board, and this should lead to plenty of thrilling matches and stunning goals.

The good news is that Tom’s Guide is on hand to guide you through the entire tournament, from the group stage to the grand final. We’re offering a complete guide to watching Euro 2024.

Every single game is set to be broadcast around the globe, with the tournament being especially easy to watch in the U.S. and U.K. But don’t worry if you’ll be somewhere else during Euro 2024, or will be on holiday during a key match, we’ll make sure you don’t miss a moment. Read on to find out how to watch Euro 2024 wherever you are online and for free.

How to watch Euro 2024 live stream for free

Every single game of Euro 2024 will be available to watch on free-to-air television channels in multiple countries, and that’s good news regardless of where you happen to be for the duration of the tournament.

In the U.K. football fans can enjoy every moment of Euro 2024 across BBC and ITV. As is traditional, the tournament will be split across both channels with the final airing on both. And you can opt to watch online as well via BBC iPlayer or ITVX (formerly ITV Hub). Just note that you will need a valid TV license in order to watch.

Other countries with free-to-air coverage of the Euro 2024 include Germany (via ZDF and ARD ), France (via TF1 ), Spain (via RTVE) and Italy (via RAI ). Soccer fans in New Zealand can also watch Euro 2024 for free via TVNZ.

If you’re normally in one of these countries but happen to be abroad right now, you won’t miss out if you watch using one of the best VPNs. These allow you to watch your go-to streaming wherever in the world you are. Our favorite is NordVPN.

How to watch Euro 2024 from anywhere

If you're not in your home country during Euro 2024 and are unable to live stream a game from wherever you are, you can still tune in via a virtual private network, or VPN. A VPN makes it appear like you're surfing the web from your home allowing you to access the streaming services you already pay for. It's legal and easy to do.

We've tested many different VPN services and our favorite is Nord VPN ; it offers superb speeds, excellent customer service and a no-questions-asked 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out first to see if it's right for you. But you've got other VPN options too, so check out our full list of the best VPN services.

There's a good reason you've heard of NordVPN. We specialize in testing and reviewing VPN services and NordVPN is the one we rate as the best. It's outstanding at unblocking streaming services, it's fast and it has top-level security features, too. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price, it's easy to recommend. <a href="http://go.nordvpn.net/aff_c?offer_id=564&url_id=10992&aff_id=3013&aff_click_id=hawk-custom-tracking&aff_sub2=hawk-article-url" data-link-merchant="go.nordvpn.net"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Get 60% off NordVPN with this deal

Using a VPN is incredibly simple.

1. Install the VPN of your choice. As we've said, NordVPN is our favorite.

2. Choose the location you wish to connect to in the VPN app. For instance, if you're in the U.S. and want to view a U.K. service, you'd select U.L. from the list.

3. Sit back and enjoy the action. Head to BBC iPlayer or ITV Hub and watch the game.

How to watch Euro 2024 in the U.S.

Soccer fans in the U.S. can watch Euro 2024 across the Fox network, with select games on Fubo.

The group stage coverage will be split between FOX and Fox Sports 1 (FS1), with the knockout rounds airing on FOX. These channels may be accessible as part of your cable package or with one of our best TV antenna picks.

If you've cut the cord and don't have cable, you have plenty of options. Our top pick is Sling TV: the Sling Blue package costs just $40 per month and comes with more than 30 channels including FOX (if you have a local Fox Network on Sling) and FS1.

Fubo is another option. The Pro Plan costs $75 per month but gives you 121 channels, including FOX and FS1, plus lots more for sports fans to enjoy. There will be a small handful of five group stage games exclusively streaming on Fubo making it the best option you want to watch every single game of Euro 2024 in the U.S.

If you already use those services but aren't in the U.S. right now, you can watch Euro 2024 live streams by using a VPN such as NordVPN.

<a href="https://sling-tv.pxf.io/c/221109/1132376/14334?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.sling.com%2F" data-link-merchant="sling-tv.pxf.io"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Sling TV offers two packages, both of which start from $40 a month. The Sling Blue plan comes with 30-plus channels, including NBC, USA and NBCSN. New subscribers often get a discount on their first month.

If you love sports, you might want to check out <a href="https://geni.us/YkQAuWd" data-link-merchant="geni.us"" target="_blank" rel="nofollow">Fubo. It's got a 7-day free trial so you don't need to pay up front and has dozens of sports channels, including NBC and USA Network.

How to watch Euro 2024 in the U.K.

Football fans in the U.K. are very lucky as every single game of Euro 2024 will be broadcast for free — it is the nation’s sport after all. The games will be split between BBC and ITV, with online coverage available on the BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub.

All sounds great, right? But if you're not in the U.K. and have a valid TV license, you can still follow every single game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

How to watch Euro 2024 in Canada

If you're in Canada, you can enjoy Euro 2024 on TSN, as part of a cable TV package. However, if you've cut the cord, you can sign up for TSN for $19.99 per month or you can take an annual pass which cost $199.90 per year.

If you want even more sporting action you can add TSN Plus for an additional $8 a month, or at a discounted annual rate of $80. TSN has yet to confirm if any Euro 2024 games will require a TSN Plus account. We'll update once we know more.

If you live in Canada and already subscribe to TSN , but aren't at home right now, you can still watch a Euro 2024 live stream by using a quality VPN like NordVPN.

How to watch Euro 2024 in Australia

Aussie soccer fans can watch Euro 2024 live streams via Optus Sport. This costs $24.99 AUD per month, or there's an Annual Pass for $199 AUD/year. Optus Sport can accessed via a dedicated mobile app, and it's also on Chromecast and Apple TV.

Not in Australia right now? You can use a VPN to watch all the action on Optus Sport as if you were back home. NordVPN is out top pick of the options.

How to watch Euro 2024 in New Zealand

Kiwis can access Euro 2024 live streams via TVNZ following the closure of Spark Sport in July 2023. TVNZ is a free-to-air television network, giving sports fans in New Zealand access to Euro 2024 live streams without having to spend a penny.

Not at home in New Zealand right now? You can still follow every game by using one of the best VPN services, such as NordVPN.

Euro 2024 Groups

