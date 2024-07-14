Euro 2024 final: How do I get the game on on UK TV from the U.S.?

Want to see the Euro 2024 final on the BBC or ITV while in the U.S.? It's easy to do, because, after all, has football really come home if you've not seen the English pundits dancing round the studio and heard the British commentary team speaking those famous words that will be heard over and over again in the years to come?

The game is on BBC iPlayer and ITVX online and we'll show you how to tune into these UK online services from the U.S. and anywhere else just below.

Euro 2024 final UK TV details ► Date & Time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 5 a.m. AEST (Jul. 15)

• U.K. — FREE on BBC iPlayer or ITV

The BBC's Euro 2024 final coverage has two big plus points, apart from the British-based personalities anchoring the show. The first is that it's shown in Full HD and HDR which should lead to some good looking video.

The BBC is also commercial-free, so you won't have to suffer all the ads. Of course, if it's ads you like, and you prefer the Ian Wright, Gary Neville and Roy Keane to Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer and Micah Richards, then you can tune into ITV's coverage on ITVX instead.

Best of all, UK TV on the BBC and ITV is free-to-air to those with – to those U.K. fans with a TV license – and that remains true for those fans, wherever they are. That means you can tune into the BBC and ITV from abroad too. The best way to do that is with a VPN. We'll show you how.

Euro 2024 Final on BBC and ITV from U.S. with a VPN

Use NordVPN to unlock UK TV streams

A VPN is a handy piece of software that stops the internet knowing too much about you. That includes knowing where you are. Download NordVPN, fire it up and you can decide to pretend to be wherever you want. To tune into iPlayer or ITV from the States, chose 'United Kingdom', then navigate to that streaming service as usual. We rate NordVPN as the best VPN. With over 5,000 servers, across 60 countries, and at a great price, it's easy to recommend. Get 60% off NordVPN with this deal

Euro 2024 final: everything to know about the BBC coverage

There'll be live coverage on BBC iPlayer and BBC One from 7pm.

Mark Chapman is on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds for build up to the match from 7pm before live commentary begins at 8pm.

You can also see the match on the BBC Sport website and app. You can see all the goals and highlights from every Euro 2024 game on the website and app.

You can follow all the action across BBC Sport's social media accounts, on TikTok, Instagram, Facebook and X, and join our BBC Football WhatsApp channel to get the best content delivered direct to your device.