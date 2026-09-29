Apple issues emergency update for millions of iPhones, iPads, and Macs — update your devices now

Everyone is currently talking about the latest Apple software releases. With iOS 27 bringing all kinds of new goodies, it's easy to see why. The Face ID bug that hit iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max devices brought even more attention to the new versions.

But that doesn't mean Apple has forgotten about iOS 26, iPadOS 26, macOS Tahoe, macOS Sequoia and the older devices that can't get the latest and greatest operating systems. If left alone, these older operating systems can become easy targets for attackers.

In fact, an active attack called CVE-2026-86950 targeted older Apple devices that Apple has patched to fix.

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(Image credit: Apple / Tom's Guide)

The update is available to download now for older Apple devices. If you own a device that can download iOS 26, iPadOS 26, macOS Tahoe or macOS Sequoia, you need to install this update immediately; the exploit is in the wild, and while attacks have been highly targeted so far, you could fall victim if you're not up to date.

The new versions are iOS 26.7.1, iPadOS 26.7.1, macOS Tahoe 26.7.1 and macOS Sequoia 15.8.1. Download it as soon as you can to stay protected.

As for what the exploit can do, it affects CoreGraphics, an Apple framework used across iOS, iPadOS and macOS to display and process visuals in files like images and PDFs. Since many of us use images and PDFs regularly, it's easy to see how an attacker exploiting those file types could quickly gain access and do damage.

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

If an attacker gets into the device, they can interfere with an app or program's normal operation, crash your device or take control of a process. With this particular exploit, processing a maliciously crafted file through CoreGraphics could let an attacker run their own code on a device, which can lead to catastrophic repercussions.

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Apple said the exploit was being used for an "extremely sophisticated attack" that was also targeted. But just because it was targeted doesn't mean it'll stay that way, so you'll want to update your devices ASAP to make sure you're protected.

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