Everything new on Apple TV in October 2026: 'Matchbox the Movie' and much more

It’s fitting that October is the official start of "spooky season" because there’s nothing but thrills new on Apple TV in October 2026. The streaming service will welcome seven buzzy films and television series to its already extensive library in the coming month, including a new John Cena-led action flick, the return of an animated favorite and more.

The month kicks off with the second season of the animated-fantasy favorite “The Sisters Grimm” on October 2 and keeps the good TV going on October 7 with the start of a quirky new comedy-drama series “Small Prophets,” hailing from Britain. And if you’re a doc-head and an extreme-nature lover, the documentary premiere of “The Last First: Winter K2” will scratch both of those itches.

And that’s not even touching on “Matchbox the Movie” with the aforementioned Cena, or “Tenzing” with Tom Hiddleston. So without further ado, here's everything coming to Apple TV in October 2026.

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'The Sister Grimm' season 2

The Sisters Grimm — Season 2 Official Trailer | Apple TV - YouTube Watch On

For the second installment of this animated adaptation of Michael Buckley’s popular children’s book series, we pick up with Sabrina and Daphne Grimm (voiced by Ariel Winter and Leah Newman, respectively) one year after their parents’ mysterious disappearance, with the sleuthing sisters continuing to uncover new fantastical adventures and magical mysteries in fictional Ferryport Landing, where fairy-tale creatures reside.

All six episodes — which also feature Laraine Newman as Relda, Abubakar Salim as Charming, Billy Harris as Puck and Harry Trevaldwyn as Mirror — will drop in one fell swoop on October 2.

Watch "The Sisters Grimm" season 2 on Apple TV starting October 2

'The Last First: Winter K2'

The Last First: Winter K2 — Official Trailer | Apple TV - YouTube Watch On

After premiering at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, this harrowing nature documentary from director Amir Bar-Lev follows a team of mountaineers — including Icelandic climber John Snorri Sigurjónsson and the Pakistani father-son team of Muhammad Ali Sadpara and Sajid Sadpara — as they attempt to make the first successful winter ascent of K2, the second-highest mountain on Earth.

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Along with braving the natural obstacles of the frigid and formidable ascent, the climbing team also have to navigate social-media influencers, film crews, commercial expedition clients and Nepalese locals during their trek up “The Savage Mountain.”

Watch 'The Last First: Winter K2' on Apple TV starting October 2

'Small Prophets'

Small Prophets | Official Trailer - BBC - YouTube Watch On

Created, written, and directed by Mackenzie Crook, this British dramedy series stars Pearce Quigley as Michael Sleep, a melancholic Manchester man who sets out to grow homunculi — tiny, transparent creatures that act as prophesying spirits capable of predicting the future — in water jars inside his garden shed in an attempt to learn exactly what happened when his partner Clea disappeared seven years prior. Naturally, this oddball behavior does pique the unwanted attention of his nosy cul-de-sac neighbors. (The ensemble also includes Lauren Patel, Michael Palin, Paul Kaye, Jon Pointing, Sophie Willan, and Crook himself as Michael’s boss.)

“Small Prophets” has already been renewed for a second season, no surprise given the widespread acclaim the series received when it debuted across the pond this past February. (In his five-star review for The Guardian, critic Jack Seale called the comedy-drama a "show full of gorgeous surprises" and "pure, pure pleasure.”)

Watch "Small Prophets" on Apple TV starting October 7

'Matchbox: The Movie'

Matchbox The Movie — Official Trailer | Apple TV - YouTube Watch On

Sean Walker (John Cena) is an undercover CIA agent who returns to his hometown after years away. When he gets there, he pulls his childhood friends into an international chase to save the world. The CIA believes Walker and his friends actually stole a nuclear warhead. The only thing to do to clear their names? Actually steal the bomb, for some reason. The live-action feature takes its name from the die-cast car line Jack Odell invented in 1953 so his daughter could bring a toy to school that fit inside a matchbox.

Watch "Matchbox: The Movie" on Apple TV starting October 9

'Tenzing'

Tenzing — Official Trailer | Apple TV - YouTube Watch On

Tenzing Norgay (Genden Phuntsok) is a Himalayan climber who reached the summit of Mount Everest with Edmund Hillary in 1953. Tom Hiddleston plays Hillary, Norgay’s climbing partner, who went along on the expedition to climb the mountain to completion. Meanwhile, Willem Dafoe is Colonel John Hunt, the British expedition leader who has to be convinced Tenzing belongs on the climbing team rather than in service to it. The film premiered at Telluride on September 4 and played at the Toronto International Film Festival before a short theatrical run that begins October 9, and after that, you can check out the movie on Apple TV.

Watch "Tenzing" on Apple TV starting October 16

'Where's Wanda?' season 2

Where's Wanda? — Season 2 Official Trailer | Apple TV - YouTube Watch On

The German-language dark comedy returns with the Klatt family in a new mess. Season one followed Carlotta and Dedo (Heike Makatsch and Axel Stein) as they spied on their neighbors to find their missing daughter. This time, just as life seems to be going back to normal, Wanda (Lea Drinda) is caught seemingly red-handed standing over a dead body, so her parents have to prove she isn't a murderer. That’s when the search for the real killer takes them into the criminal underbelly of their suburbs.

Watch "Where's Wanda?" season 2 on Apple TV starting October 21

'Nocturne'

Liev Schreiber plays Jonah Lynn, an ex-soldier turned homicide detective who, tired of working the tough streets of Philadelphia, moves to a small town in western Pennsylvania for a normal life. Of course, that doesn’t last long. Serial killer Jurek Walter (Stephen Graham) targets the town as well as Jonah's family. When one of the killer's victims unexpectedly turns up alive, the race to find the last missing victim sends FBI agent Saga Bauer (Zazie Beetz), Jonah's surrogate daughter, undercover to get answers from Walter himself.

Watch "Nocturne" on Apple TV starting October 30

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