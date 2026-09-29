This week’s slate of top new movies across the best streaming services has been confirmed, and there’s a little something for everyone with new options on Netflix, HBO Max, Apple TV, digital streaming and more.

This week sees October, aka the spookiest month, arrive, so naturally we can expect a slew of horror movies over the next few weeks. We’re starting strong with the arrival of “Evil Dead Burn” on HBO Max, and “Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma” on MUBI. Or if you’re after something a little less bloody, the family-friendly animated flick “Coyote vs. Acme” drops on digital, or you can enjoy Tyler Perry’s latest Netflix movie, the romantic drama “Doing Life.”

You don’t need to waste time scrolling through streaming libraries trying to find the latest releases; I’ve rounded up the most noteworthy new additions across platforms below. Plus, if you’re in the mood for binge-watching, we have a guide for the top TV shows this week, too.

Latest Videos From Tom's Guide Watch full video here:

‘Coyote vs. Acme" (PVOD)

Coyote vs. ACME | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

“Coyote vs. Acme” is one of the year’s biggest movie success stories. The animated comedy set in the world of Looney Tunes was shelved by Warner Bros. in 2023 for tax write-off purposes, even though it was virtually finished. Following online backlash, it was acquired by Ketchup Entertainment and released in theaters over the summer, where it was a modest financial success and a critical smash hit, scoring a near-perfect 96% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Clearly, this was a movie worth saving, and it looks set for further success now that it’s arriving on digital streaming. Taking a meta approach to its cartoon world and characters, the family comedy sees a fed-up Wile E. Coyote hire a personal injury lawyer (Will Forte) to sue Acme, the in-universe manufacturer of all sorts of dangerous items, from anvils to bombs, for years of selling faulty products that always backfire on him. It’s a very funny idea, well executed!

Watch on Prime Video (buy/rent) starting September 29

‘Evil Dead Burn’ (HBO Max)

Evil Dead Burn | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

This week will see the calendar change over to October, signalling the official start of Spooky Season. Expect to see plenty of new horror movies across the best streaming services, and HBO Max is kicking off the month with the latest installment in the “Evil Dead” franchise. “Burn” is perhaps the most gruesome and grim “Evil Dead” yet. It’s certainly not a movie for the squeamish. But if you can handle buckets of fake blood, it’s a well-timed seasonal watch.

Tom's Guide: Direct to Your Inbox Get instant access to breaking news, the hottest reviews, great deals and helpful tips. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

After the death of her abusive husband, Alice (Souheila Yacoub) is in a state of conflicted grief. After a somber cremation service, she travels to the secluded home of her in-laws. Here, the already tense family dynamic becomes even darker when demonic forces are unleashed. The house becomes a survival battleground. Largely shedding the series' trademark tension-cutting humor, “Evil Dead Burn” opts for a more twisted approach.

Watch on HBO Max starting October 2

‘The Last First: Winter K2’ (Apple TV)

The Last First: Winter K2 — Official Trailer | Apple TV - YouTube Watch On

If you go by Rotten Tomatoes’ scores, then “The Last First: Winter K2” is the obvious top pick of the bunch this week. The documentary holds a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes, and while this rating is more common with documentaries, it’s nevertheless noteworthy and should draw in viewers. It sounds like a very worthwhile watch, but I have to note that “The Last First: Winter K2” is definitely one of the worst movie names of 2026.

Directed by Amir Bar-Lev, “The Last First: Winter K2” chronicles the efforts of a team of expert mountaineers to make the first successful winter ascent of K2, also known as Mount Godwin-Austen, the second-highest mountain on Earth. But this is more than just a tale of remarkable human achievement; it also explores how ambition and ego can be as lethal as the toughest of mountain conditions, and how the climbing landscape is rapidly changing.

Watch on Apple TV starting October 2

‘Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma’ (MUBI)

TEENAGE SEX AND DEATH AT CAMP MIASMA | Official Trailer | On MUBI October 2 - YouTube Watch On

Director Jane Schoenbrun absolutely floored me with 2024’s “I Saw the TV Glow,” a remarkable psychological horror that leaves a heavy imprint. The director’s follow-up, “Teenage Sex and Death at Camp Miasma,” is a similarly absorbing ride, a horror movie laced with satire, subtext and even romance. Its clever commentary on horror movie tropes is appealing, but it's the layered exploration of self-discovery that really sets it apart.

Kris Williams (Hannah Einbinder) is a young filmmaker hired to reboot the “Camp Miasma” franchise, which was once a celebrated slasher series but has faded in relevance after years of subpar sequels. Her pitch involves casting Billy Presley (Gillian Anderson), who starred in the original movie, and now lives at the abandoned camp where the films were shot. Taking a trip to visit Billy and convince the reclusive actress to reprise her role, Kris becomes enhanced by Billy, and the two slip into a surreal world of blood and lust.

Watch on MUBI starting October 2

‘Tyler Perry’s Doing Life’ (Netflix)

Tyler Perry’s Doing Life | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Tyler Perry is one of Netflix’s most reliable and productive collaborators. Even if his work isn’t always critically acclaimed, it always seems to strike a chord with subscribers. This year alone, Perry’s Netflix projects have included “Joe’s College Road Trip” and “Why Did I Get Married Again?” Next up is “Doing Life,” a romantic drama inspired by “the idea that sometimes the people we least expect can understand each other in ways no one else can," says Perry.

Starring Naomi Baker and Jay Reeves, and written and directed by Perry. In “Doing Life,” a single mother and correctional officer (Baker) develops a strong bond with a reformed ex-convict (Reeves), who previously saved her life during a violent prison riot. The jury is out on the movie’s critical reception, but this is a case where the reviews likely don’t matter; Perry’s dedicated fanbase will no doubt support the film, pushing it up the Netflix top 10.

Watch on Netflix starting October 2

Follow Tom's Guide on Google News and add us as a preferred source to get our up-to-date news, analysis, and reviews in your feeds. Subscribe to Tom's Guide on YouTube and follow Tom's Guide Entertainment on TikTok and Instagram. Finally, you can visit our dedicated Tom's Guide Savings Squad hub for expert help on getting the best products for less.