Nine teams — almost half the league — replaced their head coaches in the offseason, making the summer break about as close to a complete Premier League reset as we'll ever get, and it's set up a fascinating 2026/27 campaign both on and off the field.

Is Man City's era of dominance over? Enzo Maresca's enlistment makes sense from the perspective that he's not so much a Pep Guardiola disciple as a fundamentalist, but he has a spiky manner and wasn't much loved at his previous clubs.

A more hair-raising appointment was that of Xabi Alonso by Chelsea. The stars had aligned for the Liverpool legend's return to Anfield, only for the Reds hierarchy to dither over Arne Slot. When they finally put the Dutchman out of his misery, the most in-demand young coach in the game had already signed with fierce rivals Chelsea, quite a coup for the Blues' trigger-happy owners.

Liverpool instead turned to Andoni Iraola, who may well have been their first choice all along. His achievements with Mirandes, Rayo Vallecano and Bournemouth have been nothing short of extraordinary, and he's done more than enough to earn an opportunity at the helm of a heavyweight club.

The same can be said of Oliver Glasner, who'd been widely expected to take charge of a behemoth when he parted ways with Crystal Palace. His Nottingham Forest switch has raised plenty of eyebrows, not least because they've become a hated rival of the Eagles over the past year.

Michael Carrick will want to avoid going the same way as Ole Gunnar Solskjær, having been appointed Man Utd's head coach on a permanent basis owing to an outstanding interim stint.

Arsenal stand alone as the only Premier League giant not in upheaval, having won the title for the first time in 22 years in May. With the monkey finally off the club's back, the question now is whether fans will be content with Mikel Arteta's playing style for another season.

Read on as we explain how to watch Premier League 2026/27 with Sling from anywhere in the world.

Which Premier League games can I watch with Sling?

The majority of Premier League games are televised across USA Network and NBC. USA Network tends to show up to six games each gameweek, with at least one on NBC.

Both channels are carried by Sling.

Every game not shown on USA Network is available to live stream on Peacock. You'll need at least a Premium plan to watch live sports, starting at $10.99/month or $109.99/year.

Although Sling isn't the only over-the-top streamer to carry USA Network and NBC, it's the most cost-efficient option and one of the best streaming services to subscribe to right now.

Best Sling deals for watching Premier League 2026/27

You'll need the Blue plan to watch Premier League 2026/27 with Sling. It carries NBC, ABC and FOX in select cities, plus FS1, FX, USA Network, NFL Network, TBS, TNT and TruTV.

Sling Blue starts at $45.99/month, but new customers get 50% off their first month.

You'll want Sling Blue to watch NBC and USA Network. It costs from $45.99/month and includes dozens of other great channels. Plus, new customers get their first month half-price.

Premier League schedule 2026/27

Click to see more ▼ Friday, August 21

3 p.m. — Arsenal vs Coventry | USA Network Saturday, August 22

7.30 a.m. — Hull vs Man Utd | USA Network

10 a.m. — Everton vs Crystal Palace | USA Network

10 a.m. — Nottingham Forest vs Leeds | Peacock

10 a.m. — Ipswich vs Sunderland | Peacock

12:30 p.m. — Brentford vs Tottenham | NBC, Peacock Sunday, August 23

9 a.m. — Man City vs Bournemouth | USA Network

9 a.m. — Brighton vs Aston Villa | Peacock

11:30 a.m. — Newcastle vs Liverpool | USA Network Monday, August 24

3 p.m. — Fulham vs Chelsea | USA Network (All times ET)

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