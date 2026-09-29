iPhone Duo leak reveals a bunch of StandBy details Apple didn't tell us about — including what sounds like a smart home display

After Apple revealed the iPhone Duo at its September launch event, you may have assumed we'd found out everything there is to know about the phone. That's apparently not the case. A new leak has revealed specific details about the foldable's StandBy Mode that Apple hasn't officially shared yet.

Apple already confirmed that StandBy would be coming to iPhone Duo, and that the feature would work regardless of the physical configuration of the phone. It's also available to use without having to plug the Duo in to charge, which is a privilege the company doesn't offer to other iPhones. But leaker pdfu just discovered a bunch more uses, thanks to a code deep-dive.

Here’s a deep dive into StandBy mode on iPhone Duo.Rushmore, the app meant to host the redesigned faces, is missing from the iOS 27.1 simulator.But its localization strings reveal unreported faces, and I got some new faces running in the current renderer. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/lDQHOy5R0eSeptember 28, 2026

Specifically pdfu uncovered several new StandBy faces for the iPhone Duo, including:

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Home Camera, which features between one and nine live camera feeds

Home Modular, which pdfu speculates is a screen focused on home accessories

Flow, which is assumed to be an abstract animated design

Face, which is a total unknown

Snoopy, which is almost certainly another Apple tie-in with Peanuts

To me, that suggests Apple is prepping StandBy Mode to be more of a smart home hub than a glorified clock and weather device. Considering the long-standing rumors that Apple has a dedicated Smart Display in the works (tentatively called the HomePad), it makes sense that it would try and expand those features to tablet-like devices like iPhone Duo.

The question is whether iPadOS may finally get its own StandBy mode as well. If the Duo is getting its own version, and without needing to charge, then there's little reason why iPads can't follow suit.

Here’s the new face editor.Its design closely matches the Apple Watch face editor. You can swipe between settings, then scroll through available options.Next, a closer look at three faces I managed to get running: pic.twitter.com/Hlv7xBmulGSeptember 28, 2026

Pdfu also discovered a new face editor, which they liken to the Apple Watch face editor. This mode lets you swipe between settings and different options. Those options include a calendar, plus analog and digital clock faces, with different looks, fonts and color options to choose from.

The code also mentions five separate layouts for the Duo's StandBy mode, including StandBy, Stacked, Top, Middle and Bottom. Pdfu speculates that the last four are intended for the foldable screen, while StandBy sounds just like the normal StandBy mode iPhones have had for a few years.

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You can see all the leaked designs in greater detail by checking out pdfu's thread on X. Meanwhile, let me know what your early impressions are of the iPhone Duo in the comments below.

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