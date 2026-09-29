Your laundry detergent can actually expire — I asked the experts when to toss it out

When it comes to household cleaning, we all have our favorite, go-to products — and for me, that includes my laundry detergent.

What’s more, I typically stock up on supplies by buying in bulk online — saving me time on shopping trips and cutting down on overall costs.

However, while I might assume that these products will last ‘forever’, I’d be mistaken. According to cleaning professionals, even our laundry detergents have an expiration date and should be stored correctly to get the most out of them.

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As I thought of my attic full of laundry supplies, I asked the experts exactly how long do I have? What will happen if I use ‘old’ detergent, and when is the best time to throw it out? Here’s what they say.

Can our laundry detergents expire, and how would we know?

Powder detergent being added to a detergent draw in a washing machine (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Surprisingly, the answer is yes — detergent can go bad over time. This is also dependent on how you’ve stored them — especially in damp conditions.

“Yes, laundry detergent can expire,” states Taylor Sutherland, President of Charlie's Soap. “Active ingredients can break down when exposed to moisture, light, or general instability over time.

“Detergents containing enzymes are especially prone to expiring, as these proteins lose their effectiveness after a certain period — a timeframe that varies depending on the brand and formula”.

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So how would I know when my detergent has gone bad? Since added fragrances often mask nasty odors, smelling your product might not reveal if it has degraded, but there are visual signs.

“Liquid detergent may thicken, separate, or have a lumpy or uneven consistency,” advises Sofia Martinez, owner at Sparkly Maid Austin.

“Powdered detergent may have formed large, hard clumps as it absorbs moisture.

Active ingredients can break down when exposed to moisture, light, or general instability over time Taylor Sutherland, President of Charlie's Soap

Laundry detergent pods can clump or leak. They may change colors or puff up. They can also turn brittle. The outer film may have started to fall apart. These are all signs they’ve been stored improperly or have been exposed to high levels of humidity or heat.”

As well as the solution itself, pay attention to its container/outer packaging. Should you notice any cracking, leakage, or deterioration on the container, it’s best to ditch the item and buy a replacement.

How long does detergent last for?

Someone measuring out laundry detergent in front of a washing machine (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Some brands or products list codes and use-by dates on their containers, but it’s not universal. So how long does detergent last, and when should I throw it out?

“Generally, powdered laundry detergent is from 12 to 18 months,” states Martinez. “Liquid detergent and detergent pods are about a year.

"The above timelines assume that the powder isn’t clumping and is free-flowing, the liquid isn’t separating, and none of the products have been stored in a hot, humid, or otherwise inappropriate location.”

Improper storage can also shorten its lifespan. For instance, if detergent is being stored in a damp basement, a humid laundry room, or placed in direct sunlight on a windowsill.

What happens to my clothes if I use expired detergent?

Woman holding white laundry (Image credit: Shutterstock)

Although it’s not the end of the world if you happen to use expired laundry detergent, you might just risk having to wash them all again!

“The number one thing that’s going to happen is that expired detergent is likely to be less effective,” adds Martinez. “Clothes may not smell as fresh, look as bright, or be cleaned as well. In fact, some people mistake expired or ineffective detergent for a broken washing machine.

If your clothes come out of the wash still smelling like body odors, looking drab, or covered in stains and body oils, it may be the detergent’s fault.”

In addition, the condition of poor laundry detergent could affect your overall washing performance and results.

For instance, clumped powdered detergent can be hard to fully dissolve during short cycles and cold water washes. And leaking pods may release their contents earlier in the cycle than expected, leading to issues such as excess soap and residue.

More importantly, don’t neglect your washing machine. Make it a point to regularly clean your washing machine to keep it in top condition and make it last longer.

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