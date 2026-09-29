What to watch tonight: 61 new shows and movies just added to Netflix, Paramount+, Peacock and more (Sept. 29)

When it comes to deciding what to watch, it can get overwhelming. Fast. There are so many options out there. Even if you keep it to just the best streaming services, there are dozens of new shows and movies added every day. Lucky for you, it's my job to know exactly what's out there. So I've compiled a TV guide on what to watch tonight.

I've gone through everything from Netflix, Paramount+, Peacock etc to see what's recently landed. I've even added some movies you can you stream for free on some of the best free streaming services like Tubi, along with new movies released on streaming (PVOD).

So let's dive into it. Here are all the new shows and movies (and live events) you can stream tonight (September 29), and where to watch them. For more picks, check out the five best new to Netflix movies and shows to stream this week.

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Alix Blackburn Social Links Navigation Senior Streaming Writer Alix is a Senior Streaming Writer at Tom’s Guide, which basically means watching the best movies and TV shows and then writing about them. It’s a dream job for someone who’s been obsessed with storytelling since she first figured out how to work a remote.

Top picks to stream tonight

‘Lego One Piece’ (2026) (Netflix)

LEGO ONE PIECE | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Animated action-adventure special

What it's about: This two-part animated special retells the first two seasons of Netflix’s live-action “One Piece” in Lego form. Narrated by Usopp, the story follows Luffy (Iñaki Godoy) and the Straw Hat Pirates as they travel across the East Blue and into the dangerous Grand Line, battling pirates, Marines and other enemies while searching for the legendary One Piece treasure.

Why you should watch it: If you’re a “One Piece” fan, this is a fun excuse to revisit the Straw Hats’ biggest adventures in a completely different format. The two-part special packs the first two seasons into roughly an hour, with Lego recreations, plenty of comedy, action and the returning live-action cast providing the voices.

Watch "Lego One Piece" on Netflix now

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‘Coyote vs. Acme’ (2026) (PVOD)

Coyote vs. ACME | Official Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Live-action/animated adventure comedy movie

What it's about: “Coyote vs. Acme” follows Wile E. Coyote (Eric Bauza) after years of failed ACME products leave him battered and frustrated in his pursuit of the Road Runner. He teams up with struggling lawyer Kevin Avery (Will Forte) and his niece Paige (Lana Condor) to sue the corporation, taking on ACME’s powerful attorney Buddy Crane (John Cena) in court.

Why you should watch it: Any Looney Tunes lover should have “Coyote vs. Acme” on their watchlist. The live-action/animated hybrid comedy brings Wile E. Coyote’s classic slapstick antics into a courtroom story, with Will Forte and John Cena adding plenty of comedic energy. Critics have also praised its humor and nostalgia, so there’s no better pick for a feel-good movie night.

Buy/rent "Coyote vs. Acme" on Amazon now

‘Lisa Frankenstein’ (2024) (Peacock)

LISA FRANKENSTEIN - Official Trailer [HD] - Only In Theaters February 9 - YouTube Watch On

Genre: Romantic horror comedy movie

What it's about: In 1989, misunderstood teenager Lisa Swallows (Kathryn Newton) spends much of her time at a local cemetery, where she becomes fascinated by the grave of a Victorian-era man (Cole Sprouse). After a freak lightning strike resurrects his corpse, Lisa secretly brings him home. The pair soon embark on a bizarre journey involving romance, murder and missing body parts as Lisa helps rebuild him.

Why you should watch it: Anyone looking for something a little quirky and offbeat should check out “Lisa Frankenstein” on Peacock. Kathryn Newton and Cole Sprouse make an entertaining pairing, while the movie leans into its colorful 1980s setting, gothic visuals and deliberately silly humor. It’s also written by Diablo Cody, the writer behind “Jennifer’s Body” and “Juno.”

Watch "Lisa Frankenstein" on Peacock now

Your streaming guide: Tuesday, Sept 29

Here's everything coming to streaming today, broken down by streaming service:

NETFLIX

"Lego One Piece" (2026)

"Mononoke The Movie: Chapter III - The Curse of the Serpent" (2026)

"Murder in a Small Town" (seasons 1-2)

"Sam Morril: Incorrect"

"Kian's Bizarre B&B" (new episodes)

PRIME VIDEO

Las Vegas Aces vs. Indiana Fever — WNBA Playoffs (6:30 p.m. ET)

PARAMOUNT+

"Comics Unleashed 20th Anniversary" (CBS Special)

"The Varnell Hill Show" (new episode)

"Funny You Should Ask" (new episode)

Dana White's Contender Series — season 10, week 8 (7 p.m. ET)

APPLE TV

"Ted Lasso" (season 4 new episode)

HULU

"The Swan: Behind The Mirror" (2026)

"The Drop: A Snowfall Saga" (new episode)

"The Drop: A Snowfall Saga Podcast" (new episode)

"Project Runway All-Stars" (seasons 1-3)

DISNEY+

"Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective Podcast" (new episode)

"Dancing with the Stars" (season 35) (ABC) – streaming Live at 8 p.m. ET

"The Mina Kimes Show featuring Lenny Podcast" (new episode)

"Project Runway All-Stars" (seasons 1-3)

"SuperKitties: Howl-O-Ween Charm" (season 3) (special episode)

PEACOCK

"Still Flipping Out" (season 1 premiere) (Bravo)

"Lisa Frankenstein" (2024)

MLB Wild Card Game 1: Phillies vs. Braves — 2 p.m. ET

MLB Wild Card Game 1: White Sox vs. Astros — 5 p.m. ET

MLB Wild Card Game 1: Red Sox vs. Yankees — 8 p.m. ET

MLB Wild Card Game 1: Cubs vs. Padres — 10 p.m. ET

U.S. Men's National Team vs. Chile — international friendly (8 p.m. ET)

ESPN UNLIMITED

"The Point" (season 6 premiere)

"SportsCenter" (new episode)

"First Take" (new episode)

"Get Up" (new episode)

"NFL Live" (new episode)

"Pardon the Interruption" (new episode)

NHL Opening Night — Florida Panthers at Carolina Hurricanes (5 p.m. ET)

NHL Opening Night — New York Rangers at Boston Bruins (8 p.m. ET)

NHL Opening Night — Chicago Blackhawks at Vegas Golden Knights (10:30 p.m ET)

Arabian Gulf Cup: Oman vs. Kuwait — 7:30 p.m. ET

Arabian Gulf Cup: Saudi Arabia vs. Iraq — 7:30 p.m. ET

Soccer: American vs. William & Mary — 3 p.m. ET

Soccer: Vermont vs. Massachusetts — 6 p.m. ET

Soccer: New Hampshire vs. Dartmouth — 6 p.m. ET

Soccer: Winthrop vs. High Point — 6 p.m. ET

Soccer: Detroit Mercy vs. Western Michigan — 6 p.m. ET

Soccer: Wofford vs. Clemson — 7 p.m. ET

Soccer: Loyola Chicago vs. Wake Forest — 7 p.m. ET

Soccer: FIU vs. Florida Gulf Coast — 7 p.m. ET

Soccer: Drake vs. Saint Louis — 8 p.m. ET

Soccer: Notre Dame vs. UIC — 8 p.m. ET

Soccer: Jacksonville vs. Memphis — 8 p.m. ET

Field hockey: Maryland vs. Princeton — 4 p.m. ET

TUBI

"Content" (2026)

"Perfect Soul" (2026)

Concacaf Nations League — Guadeloupe vs. Barbados (5:30 a.m. ET)

Concacaf Nations League — St. Lucia vs. Bermuda (7:30 a.m. ET)

Concacaf Nations League — U.S. Virgin Islands vs. Bahamas (7:50 p.m. ET)

SHUDDER

"The Creep Tapes" (season 3 new episodes)

PVOD

"Battle Cabin" (2026)

"Coyote vs. Acme" (2026)

"PAW Patrol: The Dino Movie" (2026)

"Strung" (2026)

"The Sheep Detectives" (2026)

"The Uprising" (2026)

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