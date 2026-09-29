Motorola's iPhone Duo rival just had all its specs leaked — there's something very weird about the 'Razr Flex'
Motorola's wide foldable is expected to launch mid-December
Fresh from announcing its new Signature 27 flagship phone last week, Motorola has an upcoming foldable device that's got the iPhone Duo and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 in its sights.
According to an extensive leak over on Android Headlines, the new phone is being called the Motorola 'Razr Flex' internally and will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chip, backed by 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. But I hope the main display size is a typo, because it seems dumb.
Like this year's releases from Apple and Samsung, the Razr Flex will be a wide foldable with a passport-style design rather than a traditional book-style foldable. According to the report, the 4.97-inch main display will open to reveal a 6.92 inner display — much smaller than the 7.6-inch inner screen on the iPhone Duo and Galaxy Z Fold 8.
Granted, the wide aspect ratio might be good for watching video, but 6.92 inches is basically the same size as the iPhone 18 Pro Max and Galaxy S26 Ultra.
Here's the full list of specs, according to sources speaking with Android Headlines:
|
Outer display size and resolution
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4.97-inches / 1,736 x 1,140
|
Inner display size and resolution
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6.92-inches / 2,364 x 1,728
|
Folded dimensions
|
110 x 76 x 12.6mm
|
Unfolded dimensions
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110 x 149 x 5.8mm
|
Weight
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215g
|
Processor
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Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
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RAM
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12GB
|
Storage
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256GB
|
Main camera
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50MP
|
Ultrawide
|
50MP
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Selfie camera
|
32MP
|
Inner display camera
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32MP
|
Battery
|
5,000mAh
|
Water resistance
|
IP48/IP49
|
Colors
|
PANTONE Dark Botanical Garden, PANTONE Coriander
Razr Flex vs iPhone Duo
Having spent some time with the iPhone Duo myself, I have to give Motorola credit for going head-to-head with Apple's first ever foldable. One of the key differentiators will be the price. Android Headlines' sources weren't able to give clues on that score but coming in under Apple's $2,000 asking price will be a good first step to try and sway potential customers.
Motorola can also tout the fact its foldable will be smaller and lighter than the Duo, meaning for one-handed use it could have the edge. However, one of the things I liked most about Apple's handset was the reassuring heft when you picked it up.
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Where I do think Motorola will have Apple comfortably beat is in the selfie cameras for both the main and inner displays. The 12MP FaceTime cameras on the Duo have already come in for some criticism online, and given how many of us now use our phones for video calls, Motorola's rumored 32MP cameras could have a decisive edge.
Despite being smaller, the Razr Flex also purports to have a bigger battery at 5,000mAh than the Duo's 4,700mAh. This won't necessarily translate into better endurance, though, as Apple's integration of the A20 Pro chip and iOS 27 could still give it the edge even with less capacity.
Regardless of whether or not Motorola is able to go up against the likes of the iPhone Duo or the Galaxy Z Fold 8, I have to commend the company for trying. I just have the question the main screen size. The whole point of a foldable phone like this is having a foldable phone and table in one device. And in this case you'd be getting a small phone that opens to the size of a regular flagship phone.
But we'll reserve final judgement until we get the Razr Flex in for testing and a full review to see if it can make our best foldable phones list.
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Jeff is UK Editor-in-Chief for Tom’s Guide looking after the day-to-day output of the site’s British contingent.
A tech journalist for over a decade, he’s travelled the world testing any gadget he can get his hands on. Jeff has a keen interest in fitness and wearables as well as the latest tablets and laptops.
A lapsed gamer, he fondly remembers the days when technical problems were solved by taking out the cartridge and blowing out the dust.
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