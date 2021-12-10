The best TV deal of 2021 is this $796 LG OLED TV

One of the best TV deals of all time is back and it's now cheaper than it was last week. If you've been dreaming of an OLED TV, this is your chance to get one.

For a very limited time, Amazon has the 48-inch LG A1 OLED TV on sale for $796. That's $100 cheaper than Black Friday, $3 cheaper than last week's epic price, and the least-expensive OLED we've ever seen.

LG A1 48" 4K OLED TV: was $1,199 now $796 @ Amazon LG A1 48" 4K OLED TV: was $1,199 now $796 @ Amazon

The A1 series is LG's entry-level line of OLED TVs. The TV offers Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa built-in, and webOS 6.0, which gives you access to many major streaming apps like Disney Plus, Netflix, Apple TV, and more. Best Buy has the second-best price at $899.

If you're on the market for one of the best OLED TVs available, look no further, because the LG A1 OLED is a set that's hard to beat. It packs LG's powerful Alpha 7 Gen 4 processor and plenty of AI voice assistants; offering support for Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and ThinQ AI, so you can effortlessly control your TV with just the sound of your voice.

This OLED TV also features 3840 x 2160 resolution. HDR10, HLG and Dolby Vision support, while running on LG's webOS 6.0 Smart TV software. This particular model packs a rich 48-inch 4K Ultra HD display with an OLED panel and has a refresh rate of 60Hz.

The LG A1 OLED also has three HDMI 2.0 and one USB input for you to pair your OLED TV with some of the best soundbars for the most immersive audio experience.

Overall, this deal offers great savings. You'll get one of the most popular OLED TV sets on the market for $300 under its MSRP. And the 48-inch screen will surely fit into any room. Hurry though, as TV deals like this typically don't last very long.