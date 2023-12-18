The 3 best mattress toppers on sale today and shipping in time for Christmas

Made last-minute plans to host overnight guests for the holidays yet your current guest room bed has seen better days? The chances of getting one of the best mattresses of 2023 shipped to your door in time for Christmas is getting increasingly slim. However a good bed topper can boost the comfort, support and feel of your current bed. Luckily, three of this year's best mattress toppers are on sale today and each has super-fast shipping to reach you in time for Christmas Eve if you order now.

Our favorite deal is 20% off the Viscosoft Active Cooling Copper Topper. This is a smaller discount than spotted in Viscosoft's Black Friday sale, but it's still a decent price cut and more importantly it will ship in time for Christmas. A queen size is down to $279 (was $349), and from our testing we think this 3" thick topper could easily be used as a mattress if you have unexpected guests for one night and no spare beds.

If you need a mattress topper but you don't necessarily need it before Christmas, there are plenty of good mattress sales running at the moment. They include 40% off the Tempur-Adapt Topper at Tempur-Pedic (prices from $191) with this Tempur-Pedic mattress deal. The Tempur-Adapt is number one bed topper recommendation overall – it's excellent for easing aches and pains during sleep too.

1. Viscosoft Active Cooling Copper Topper: from $249 $199.96 at Viscosoft

This memory foam topper has cooling properties and a firmer feel. At 4" thick, it offers great support for back sleepers and can make your current bed more supportive. It’s also thick and firm enough to be used as a temporary bed for overnight stays. In our Viscosoft Active Cooling topper review , our testers praised the copper-infused foam and phase change top cover for its temperature regulation, which will keep hot sleepers cool, and also liked that the cover is a removable, washable cover for an easier clean. However, they warned that lightweight sleepers — or those who like the traditional contouring ”hug” of memory foam — may find it too firm. The topper comes with a 5-year warranty, 90-night sleep trial, and free delivery in three business days or less, meaning you’ll be sleeping on it by Christmas Eve if you order today.

2. Molecule CopperWELL Mattress Topper: from $179.99 $125.99 at Amazon

Another one of our favourites, the cooling Molecule CopperWELL Mattress Topper earned a place in our guide thanks to its targeted support. At 3" thick, the topper uses a combination of firm area and soft zones to provide pressure relief and promote proper spinal alignment. Our Molecule CopperWELL Mattress Topper review says the topper’s medium firmness means it's suitable for most types of sleepers, but side sleepers may experience the most benefits. Its copper gel infusion adds superb temperature regulation for hot sleepers, plus it's antimicrobial for more hygienic sleep. While our testers were disappointed to find that a cover is not included, they felt that it still delivered high-quality restorative sleep. Currently, you can save 30% when ordering from Amazon and you’ll also get a 5-year warranty and pre-Christmas delivery.