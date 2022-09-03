Purple is taking up to $800 off its mattresses for Labor Day

September is an excellent month to upgrade to a new mattress. Thanks to the latest Labor Day mattress sales, many beds featured in our best mattress guide are now at all-time price lows.

For instance, this weekend you can get the Purple Mattress for just $699 (twin) or $1,299 (queen) (opens in new tab). Both are $100 off and among the best Purple Mattress deals we've seen all year. (For more ways to save, make sure to check out our guide to the best Purple promo codes).

(opens in new tab) Purple Mattress: $799 $699 @ Purple Mattress (opens in new tab)

$100 off + free gifts! The original Purple Mattress remains one of the best mattresses on the market thanks to the company's patented Purple Grid mattress tech. Under this 2-inch grid you'll find two layers of high-density comfort foam. In our Purple mattress review (opens in new tab), we found it was better at relieving pressure and more comfortable than typical foam mattresses or airbeds. It's dynamic grid also delivers a supportive sleeping experience with the sensation of floating on air. After discount, you can get the twin for $699 (was $799) or the queen for $1,299 (was $1,399). You'll also get $100 in free bedding.

(opens in new tab) Purple Plus Mattress: $1,199 $999 @ Purple (opens in new tab)

$200 off + free gifts! The Purple Plus Mattress is Purple's newest mattress. It offers two extra inches of premium foam (versus its predecessor) for better cushioning, responsiveness, and breathability. In our Purple Plus mattress review (opens in new tab), we found it was a more luxurious version of the original mattress with better lumbar support. After discount, the twin costs $999 (was $1,199), whereas the queen costs $1,699 (was $1,899). Plus, you'll get a free bedding bundle worth $100.

Purple mattresses are known for their unique "Purple grid" layer, which is created from Purple's patented Hyper-Elastic Polymer foam. The grid is a dynamic, hyper-elastic gel-like material that adapts and flexes underneath your body. It's designed to provide pressure-relief and support right where you need it. It also provides extra airflow, which means you'll sleep cool every night.

In real world talk, that means you'll feel like you're floating on tiny pockets of air when laying down on this mattress. That said, the bed still offers full-body support no matter which sleeping position you assume.

It's worth noting that because this is a memory foam mattress, its edge support isn't the best. When sitting on the edge of the mattress, you'll sink in. Otherwise, the rest of the mattress is very supportive.

Purple includes a 100-night risk-free trial, giving you just over three months to decide if it's right for you. If you're not satisfied with it after 21 days (Purple's minimum trial period), you'll get a complete refund and be able to return it for free. Otherwise, you can keep the mattress and be backed by a 10-year warranty.