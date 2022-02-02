This unbeatable 5G deal gives you two months of unlimited data for $22

Verizon-owned Visible is kicking off the new month with one of the best carrier deals we've seen.

For a limited time, Visible is offering two months of unlimited 5G data w/ mobile hotspot for just $22 via coupon code "2FOR22". Monthly 5G service at Visible traditionally costs $40, so this deal saves you $58. (After two months, you'll pay the regular $40/month fee for unlimited 5G data). Customers can bring their own phone to Visible or purchase one via the carrier.

Visible: 2 months of 5G data for $22 @ Visible

Visible is offering one of the best carrier deals we've ever seen. For a limited time, the Verizon-owned network is offering two months of unlimited 5G data with hotspot for just $22 via coupon code "2FOR22". The deal is eligible for new customers who bring their own phone or purchase a new phone through Visible. After two months, you'll pay the regular $40/month fee for unlimited 5G data.

Google Pixel 6: free $200 gift card w/ purchase @ Visible

Need a new phone? Visible is offering a free $200 virtual gift card when you purchase a new Pixel 6 or Pixel 6 Pro phone. You can choose between various gift cards including Amazon, Best Buy, Lowe's, and Mastercard.

If you're not familiar with Visible, the service debuted in 2018 and is available nationwide. They only offer one $40/month unlimited plan, which includes taxes and fees. You can purchase phones from Visible or bring your own.

Visible is a Verizon MVNO, or mobile virtual network operator. MVNOs provide cellular service using another carrier's towers — in this case Verizon's. That also means Visible customers can take advantage of Verizon's 5G service if they're living in an area where 5G is available and they've got a compatible phone.

The carrier is particularly appealing as a phone service because its single plan delivers unlimited data for $40 a month for a single line. That's a fraction of what you'd pay for an unlimited data plan at a major carrier, such as Visible parent Verizon, where unlimited data plans start at $70 a month.

Add extra lines and you can reduce the per-line cost of your Visible service. A four-line account would pay $100 a month or $25 per line. Visible's multi-line accounts are open to friends living at different addresses as well as families.

There are some restrictions to know. For instance, they can slow down your connection if Verizon's network is congested. In addition, Visible caps video streaming at 480p resolution and music streams at 500 Kbps.