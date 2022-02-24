Act fast! This 65-inch Sony 4K TV is $400 off right now

TV deals are fairly easy to spot throughout the whole year, but price cuts are usually not as impressive as those that occur during big sales events such as Black Friday and Prime Day. Luckily, we've just spotted a TV deal that offers one of the biggest discounts out there.

Best Buy currently has the 65-inch Sony Bravia X95J 4K TV on sale for $1,599.99. That's $400 off its original price of $1,999, making it one of our favorite Best Buy deals we've spotted since the holidays. Hurry though, as stock isn't guaranteed to last long.

This killer deal saves you $400 on one of the best 65-inch 4K TVs on the market. This model features a large 65-inch 4K LED Ultra HD display, Dolby Vision/HDR10 support, and compatibility with Alexa and Google Assistant.

If you're on the lookout for one of the best 4K TVs, look no further, because the Sony X95J is a set that's hard to beat. This particular model is one of Sony's newer releases. It sports a massive 65-inch 4K Ultra HD LED display, Dolby Vision and HDR10 support, as well as XR motion clarity technology — all packed in a sleek design.

This smart TV also runs the Google TV operating system, meaning it offers support for some of the best streaming services available, including Disney Plus, HBO Max, Hulu, Netflix, Prime Video and more.

The Sony BRAVIA X95J also supports DTS Digital surround sound technology, delivering one of the most immersive audio experiences. And if you're a fan of voice-controlled AI assistants, you'll be glad to discover that the Sony X95J also has Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa already built in. So you'll be able to navigate through your brand-new TV with just the sound of your voice.

This deal is a great bargain compared to other 65-inch TVs on the market, so make sure to act fast while the stock lasts. And in case you wanted to explore other options, make sure to check out our roundup of other TV deals for more discounts.