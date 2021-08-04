Best Buy deals and sales in August 2021

Best Buy deals can be found any time of the year. The retailer is known for offering deals on Apple devices, TVs, laptops, and kitchen appliances. Now that back to school sales are in full swing, we're seeing some of the year's top Best Buy deals on everything from headphones to laptops.

It’s not just tech and gadgets that are on sale. There are also deep discounts on home appliances like air fryers and vacuums. You can even find great Best Buy deals on LEGO kits and other toys. So we're rounding up today's top Best Buy deals on a variety of categories. Be sure to check back as we update our story with end of summer sales.

TVs

Insignia 24" Fire TV: was $169 now $139 @ Best Buy

Looking for the cheapest smart TV possible? Best Buy has this Insignia 24-inch Fire TV on sale for $139. You get 720p resolution, all of the most popular streaming services, and the ability to control your TV via voice commands. View Deal

Toshiba 32" Fire TV: was $199 now $179 @ Best Buy

Best Buy is knocking the price of this 32-inch Fire TV down to $179. It has built-in Fire TV access, which means you've got support for Netflix, Disney Plus, Hulu and, of course, Prime Video. It also comes with a voice remote, so you can control certain functions of your TV with the sound of your voice. View Deal

TCL 50" 4K Android TV: was $449 now $419 @ Best Buy

TCL's affordable TVs are consistently great, offering above-average picture quality and plenty of smart features at affordable prices. Best Buy has something of an oddity for sale with the TCL 4-Series 4K smart Android TV, which pairs TCL's great TV with Google's excellent smart TV interface. View Deal

TCL 55" 4K Android TV: was $499 now $449 @ Best Buy

This TCL 4 Series model has everything you could need at an absurdly low price: sharp 4K picture quality, good audio, and access to all of your favorite streaming apps. View Deal

Vizio 65" OLED 4K TV: was $1,999 now $1,799 @ Best Buy

Vizio's first OLED TV is back on sale. The 65-inch 4K OLED TV packs Vizio's new IQ Ultra CPU and the company's new ProGaming Engine, which is designed for Xbox and PS4 gameplay. It supports Dolby Vision HDR, DTS Virtual X, Vizio SmartCast, and a host of digital assistants for hands-free control of your TV. View Deal

Laptops

Samsung Chromebook: was $299 now $229 @ Best Buy

This budget Chromebook is perfect for basic back to school needs. It features a 15.6-inch 1080p LCD, Celeron N4000 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and 32GB eMMC. We especially like it for including a 1080p display at this low price point. View Deal

Acer Chromebook 512: was $279 now $219 @ Best Buy

With its spill resistant keyboard, the Acer Chromebook 512 is perfect for young students heading back to school. It packs a 12-ich 1366 x 768 LCD, Celeron N4020 CPU, 4GB of RAM, and a 32GB eMMC. View Deal

Lenovo Yoga 7i Touch Laptop: was $849 now $649 @ Best Buy

The Lenovo Yoga 7i touchscreen laptop is a solid machine for just about any type of tasks. It features a 15.6-inch 1080p multi-touch LCD, 2.4GHz Core i5-1135G7 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. The laptop can be used in laptop, tablet, tent, or stand mode and packs a built-in fingerprint reader. View Deal

MacBook Air (M1): was $999 now $799 @ Best Buy

Editor's Choice deal: The new MacBook Air offers fantastic performance thanks to its new Apple Silicon. The new M1 CPU also helped it reach over 14 hours on our battery test. For a limited time, Best Buy has it on sale for $899.99. However, students can sign up for Best Buy's free student newsletter to receive a promo code that drops the price further to $799.99. It features a 13.3-inch Retina display, Apple M1 CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD. The 512GB model is also on sale for $1,099 or $999 with the student discount. View Deal

MacBook Pro M1 256GB: was $1,299 now $1,099 @ Best Buy

The MacBook Pro M1 is currently $200 off, making this one of the top Best Buy deals currently available. If you're a student you can sign up for Best Buy's free student newsletter to receive a promo code that drops the price further to $999.99. This configuration sports a 13.3-inch Retina display, an Apple-designed super-speedy M1 chip, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB SSD for storage. If you're in the market for a MacBook this is a deal you can't afford to miss. View Deal

Smart home

Fire TV Stick 4K: was $49 now $39 @ Best Buy

The Fire TV Stick 4K is the perfect way to stream all the Prime Video, Netflix and live TV you want at a low price. The streaming device provides excellent video quality and supports Dolby Vision, HDR and HDR10+.View Deal

Lenovo Smart Clock Essential: was $49 now $29 @ Best Buy

Google Home users will love this basic, but excellent smart speaker. We know we did in our Lenovo Smart Clock Essential review. The compact device can fit on any nightstand, the display is a breeze to read in both well-lit and dark settings. An LED nightlight encircles the back, and casts a soft glow, and there's a USB port for charging your smartphone. View Deal

Echo Dot (4th Gen) 2-Pack: was $100 now $89 @ Best Buy

The Echo Dot is the latest smart speaker from Amazon and offers solid audio quality in a newly redesigned spherical shape. In addition to its new look, it packs a host of new features that makes the new Echo the foundation of your smart home devices.View Deal

Echo Dot: was $39 now $34 @ Best Buy

The third-generation Echo Dot is back on sale at Best Buy. In some ways, we like its unobtrusive design even more than the 4th-gen Echo Dot — and you still get all of Alexa on this model, including a good speaker for personal listening, skills, smart home connectivity, and more.View Deal

Headphones

Bose QuietComfort 35 II: was $299 now $249 @ Best Buy

This Best Buy deal saves you $50 on these phenomenal noise-cancelling headphones from Bose. The Bose QuietComfort 35 II have a sturdy, fold-away design and deliver crystal clear sounds with great range. And don’t worry, they’ve got that bass too.View Deal

Beats Solo Pro Wireless: was $299 now $226 @ Best Buy

The Beats Solo Pro wireless headphones are some of the best wireless headphones around. They feature active noise cancelling, an advanced acoustic system, and up to 22 hours of battery life. They're currently on sale in dark blue, light blue or red.View Deal

Sennheiser HD 458BT Wireless Headphones: was $199 now $119 @ Best Buy

Looking for active noise cancelling headphones on a budget? The Sennheiser HD 458BT could be the model you're looking for. These wireless headphones boast superior sound quality, advanced Bluetooth 5.0 technology, intuitive controls and a whopping 30-hour battery life.View Deal

Apple AirPods: was $159 now $129 @ Best Buy

This Best Buy deal cuts the price on the AirPods with a standard charging case by $30. The popular wireless earbuds feature Apple's latest H1 chip for faster connectivity.View Deal

AirPods w/ Wireless Case w/ Apple Music: was $199 now $159 @ Best Buy

For a limited time, you can get the AirPods with Wireless Charging Case for just $159 at Best Buy. That's one of the best prices we've seen for these buds. They come with a Qi-compatible case that allows for wire-free charging. Even better, new subscribers get 6 free months of Apple Music with this purchase.View Deal

Appliances

Bella Pro Series 6qt Air Fryer: was $99 now $59 @ Best Buy

Air Fryers are becoming an essential kitchen gadget. Not only are air fryers easy to use, throwing food into what's essentially a super-fast heating compact convection oven makes it far more convenient than waiting for a standard oven to pre-heat. The Bella Pro Series Air Fryer has excellent reviews at Best Buy, and at a 6-qt capacity, you can load it up with lots of healthy chicken strips or French fries. View Deal

iRobot Roomba i3+: was $599 now $549 @ Best Buy

The Roomba i3+ has a self-emptying base that takes up to 60 days to fill, removing yet another chore from your to-do list. This Best Buy deal takes $50 off its price. View Deal

Ninja Foodi 9-in-1 Deluxe XL: was $249 now $219 @ Best Buy

The Ninja Foodi Deluxe XL is an 9-in-1 pressure cooker that can double as an air fryer. This deal is for the 8-quart model, which is big enough to feed your family and still have leftovers.View Deal