The Oura Ring 5 is helping me fix my sleep debt with 92 minutes of deep sleep — why I’d buy it again at $100 off in Black Friday sales
I'd dismissed my low level lethargy as seasonal changes until my Oura Ring 5 pointed out my sleep debt was creeping up
The Oura Ring 5 sleep tracker Black Friday deal I've been waiting for has finally arrived. I've been using the Oura Ring 5, now at its lowest price of $299 (was $399) at Amazon, for over four months and credit it with helping me pinpoint my sleep issues and fix my sleep debt and 3 a.m. wake ups.
The Oura Ring 5 is the best sleep tracker we've tested thanks to its superb accuracy and ease of use. I was hoping to see the Oura Ring 5 in this year's Black Friday sales, and this new Oura Ring Black Friday deal has beaten my expectations
Here's everything you need to know about this time-limited Holiday deal — and what Oura Ring features have helped me fix my sleep problems...
The Oura Ring 5 has dropped to its lowest price ever this Black Friday, down from $399 to just $299 US / £299 in the UK (for Silver or Black — premium finishes are discounted to $399 from $499). We don't think you'll get a bigger price drop than this from Oura, so now's the time to buy. A subscription is required, from $5.99/mo but the first month is free.
After four months, the Oura Ring is still surprising me
I've been wearing my Oura Ring pretty much 24/7 for months now and checking my sleep score has become an integral part of my morning routine. A few metrics have been my go to (sleep latency, deep sleep) but in recent weeks another feature has grabbed my interest; the Sleep Debt tracker.
This tracker measures your sleep duration over several nights and compares it to your recommended average. If your hours are down, this gets tracked as sleep debt.
My sleep debt has consistently been below one hour and has often been at a healthy zero (I say, in smug comparison to my coworker who has topped eight hours debt.) So when my sleep debt ticked upwards of an hour with no clear cause, I knew something was happening to my sleep quality.
My sleep debt has coincided with a series of 3 a.m. wake ups (something else the Oura Ring tracks), and a general feeling of low energy. I've been a bit bleh, you might say. I'd assumed the season change was to blame but now I recognize the problem is lying in my sleep. And that's something I can fix.
Having identified my increasing sleep debt and subsequent lethargy are related to a series of late night wake ups, I know I need to change my wind-down routine. Thanks to the Oura Ring's hidden body clock feature, which uses my natural circadian rhythm to send me bedtime reminders, I now know when to start my night-time routine. (That's more warm evening showers, dimming the lights, and swapping my sudden interest in Sudoko for puzzles I'm actually good at. )
And it's paying off. Last night I enjoyed an impressive 1 hour and 32 minutes off deep sleep, alongside 93% sleep efficiency. Hopefully it shouldn't take long repay my sleep debt entirely.
Smaller budget? Try these sleep trackers instead...
This subscription free smart ring from QALO is now only $159.96 at Amazon (was $199.95) and offers sleep and activity tracking. It can't match the Oura Ring for a deep dive into your sleep debt and chronotype, but it's an affordable pick for learning more about your sleep and wellbeing.
A different kind of sleep tracker to a smart ring, the Withings Sleep Analyzer is a contactless tracker that sits under the mattress and uses movement to record your sleep. It's not as versatile as a wearable but it's more comfortable and convenient, plus the sleep tracking metrics are excellent. Save 20% in today's Black Friday sale, which reduces the mat to $159 (was $199.95) or £99 for shoppers in the UK. No subscription is required.
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Ruth is an experienced Senior Staff writer at Tom’s Guide, covering all things sleep and mattresses. She writes to help people sleep better, from how-tos to the latest deals to mattress reviews, and has interviewed an array of experts who share her passion. She is also our specialist on memory foam — she’s flown around the world to see memory foam being made — and leads our hotel mattress content. She has a deep interest in the link between sleep and health, and has tried enough mattresses, from Helix to Nectar to Simba, to know the right bed really can make a difference to your wellbeing. Before joining the team at Tom’s Guide, Ruth worked as a sleep and mattress writer for our sister website, TechRadar.
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