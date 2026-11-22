The Oura Ring 5 sleep tracker Black Friday deal I've been waiting for has finally arrived. I've been using the Oura Ring 5, now at its lowest price of $299 (was $399) at Amazon, for over four months and credit it with helping me pinpoint my sleep issues and fix my sleep debt and 3 a.m. wake ups.

The Oura Ring 5 is the best sleep tracker we've tested thanks to its superb accuracy and ease of use. I was hoping to see the Oura Ring 5 in this year's Black Friday sales, and this new Oura Ring Black Friday deal has beaten my expectations

Here's everything you need to know about this time-limited Holiday deal — and what Oura Ring features have helped me fix my sleep problems...

After four months, the Oura Ring is still surprising me

I've been wearing my Oura Ring pretty much 24/7 for months now and checking my sleep score has become an integral part of my morning routine. A few metrics have been my go to (sleep latency, deep sleep) but in recent weeks another feature has grabbed my interest; the Sleep Debt tracker.

This tracker measures your sleep duration over several nights and compares it to your recommended average. If your hours are down, this gets tracked as sleep debt.

My sleep debt has consistently been below one hour and has often been at a healthy zero (I say, in smug comparison to my coworker who has topped eight hours debt.) So when my sleep debt ticked upwards of an hour with no clear cause, I knew something was happening to my sleep quality.

(Image credit: Oura)

My sleep debt has coincided with a series of 3 a.m. wake ups (something else the Oura Ring tracks), and a general feeling of low energy. I've been a bit bleh, you might say. I'd assumed the season change was to blame but now I recognize the problem is lying in my sleep. And that's something I can fix.

Having identified my increasing sleep debt and subsequent lethargy are related to a series of late night wake ups, I know I need to change my wind-down routine. Thanks to the Oura Ring's hidden body clock feature, which uses my natural circadian rhythm to send me bedtime reminders, I now know when to start my night-time routine. (That's more warm evening showers, dimming the lights, and swapping my sudden interest in Sudoko for puzzles I'm actually good at. )

And it's paying off. Last night I enjoyed an impressive 1 hour and 32 minutes off deep sleep, alongside 93% sleep efficiency. Hopefully it shouldn't take long repay my sleep debt entirely.

Smaller budget? Try these sleep trackers instead...

Save 20% QALO SR-2: was $199.95 now $159.96 at Amazon This subscription free smart ring from QALO is now only $159.96 at Amazon (was $199.95) and offers sleep and activity tracking. It can't match the Oura Ring for a deep dive into your sleep debt and chronotype, but it's an affordable pick for learning more about your sleep and wellbeing.

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