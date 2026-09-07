I love my Oura Ring 5 but these are the sleep tracking rings to buy in today's Labor Day sales — from just $40
The Oura Ring 5 isn't on sale this Labor Day but these sleep tracking smart rings are
As a sleep writer, I've been hands-on with all kinds of sleep-boosting tech. But it's the Oura Ring 5, from $399 at Oura, that I won't let out of my hands. This smart ring is the most comfortable wearable I've ever worn and the daily reports deliver an accurate insight into my sleep.
For that reason, the Oura Ring 5 has earned its place as the best sleep tracker we've tested. However, it's a pricey piece of tech that isn't discounted in today's Labor Day sales — so I've set my sights on the Oura Ring 4 instead. Now from just $244.30 at Oura, this smart ring is nearly as good as its upgrade, at a fraction of the cost.
It's not the only sleep gadget worth checking out in the Labor Day sleep and mattress sales, and I've rounded up my favorite smart ring deals below. And as the season change can cause negative shifts in sleep health, now's a great time to get a handle on your rest.
Subtle, screenless, and sleep-friendly, the Oura Ring 4 was our top-rated sleep tracker until it was supplanted by its own upgrade, the Ring 5 (from $399 at Oura.) The Oura Ring 4 is still an excellent choice, however, with fantastic sleep tracking and a lower price tag — you can pick up a silver ring for just $244.30 (was $349), with an Oura subscription $5.99 per month. For the cutting-edge of sleep tech, however, I recommend paying for the 5.
Our Oura Ring 4 review: ★★★★★
Circular has recently announced the projected 2027 launch of the Circular Ring 3, so now's the time to nab the Ring 2, before this more affordable option disappears. We described sleep tracking as the "most useful aspect" of the Ring 2, although there were some issues with data transfer. However, you can use the Circular Ring 2 without a subscription, which can save you money in the long-run.
Our Circular Ring 2 review: ★★★½
This subscription-free Oura Ring dupe is a bargain for anyone who wants to dip their toes into sleep tracking. We doubt it offers the insight and accuracy of premium alternatives but it can help you learn about your sleep without the investment. Prices start at $33.99 (for Rose Gold in size 9) but most sizes and options are under $50.
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Ruth is an experienced Senior Staff writer at Tom’s Guide, covering all things sleep and mattresses. She writes to help people sleep better, from how-tos to the latest deals to mattress reviews, and has interviewed an array of experts who share her passion. She is also our specialist on memory foam — she’s flown around the world to see memory foam being made — and leads our hotel mattress content. She has a deep interest in the link between sleep and health, and has tried enough mattresses, from Helix to Nectar to Simba, to know the right bed really can make a difference to your wellbeing. Before joining the team at Tom’s Guide, Ruth worked as a sleep and mattress writer for our sister website, TechRadar.
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