I love my Oura Ring 5 but these are the sleep tracking rings to buy in today's Labor Day sales — from just $40

As a sleep writer, I've been hands-on with all kinds of sleep-boosting tech. But it's the Oura Ring 5, from $399 at Oura, that I won't let out of my hands. This smart ring is the most comfortable wearable I've ever worn and the daily reports deliver an accurate insight into my sleep.

For that reason, the Oura Ring 5 has earned its place as the best sleep tracker we've tested. However, it's a pricey piece of tech that isn't discounted in today's Labor Day sales — so I've set my sights on the Oura Ring 4 instead. Now from just $244.30 at Oura, this smart ring is nearly as good as its upgrade, at a fraction of the cost.

It's not the only sleep gadget worth checking out in the Labor Day sleep and mattress sales, and I've rounded up my favorite smart ring deals below. And as the season change can cause negative shifts in sleep health, now's a great time to get a handle on your rest.

Budget alternative Save 15% 3. VIVIYO Smart Ring: was $39.99 now $33.99 at Amazon This subscription-free Oura Ring dupe is a bargain for anyone who wants to dip their toes into sleep tracking. We doubt it offers the insight and accuracy of premium alternatives but it can help you learn about your sleep without the investment. Prices start at $33.99 (for Rose Gold in size 9) but most sizes and options are under $50.

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