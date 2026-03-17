How much deep sleep do you need and are you getting enough? Here's how to tell
References
By Michele Ross published
A sleep doctor breaks down how much deep sleep we need by age, plus the 6 signs you're not getting enough
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A sleep doctor breaks down how much deep sleep we need by age, plus the 6 signs you're not getting enough