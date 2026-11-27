If you're using the Black Friday sales to snap up a top-rated sunrise alarm clock for less, you're in luck as there are five excellent deals online today. The best overall is 25% off the Hatch Sleep Clock, down to $187.50 (was $249.99) at Amazon. This is our new fave wake-up light for boosting your mood and energy levels in winter; it's also a white noise machine and sleep tracker, so it's really the whole package for better winter sleep.

Today's Black Friday deals are also the first time we've seen a price drop on the Dreamie Smart Alarm, the latest addition to our best sunrise alarm clocks guide. And if you're after a great budget buy, the JALL Sunrise Alarm Clock for kids and beginners is down to $29.92 (was $37.99) at Amazon. While we’ve tested 14 wake-up clocks, here are the 5 deals, from $30, we think are actually worth buying.

And if you're looking to upgrade the rest of your sleep set-up, also take a look at our guide to the best Black Friday mattress deals tracked live.

The 5 Black Friday sunrise alarm clock deals worth buying

Save 50% 1. Dreamegg Sunrise 2: was $79.99 now $39.98 at Walmart The Dreamegg Sunrise 2 is a step up from the original Dreamegg Sunrise, boasting a 3D dome design so its sunrise simulation is brighter and more room-filling. It also doubles as a sound machine (though don't expect crystal-clear sound quality). Right now, the best deal on a Dreamegg Sunrise 2 is at Walmart, taking $40 off the MSRP and beating Amazon's Black Friday deal. Our review: ★★★★½

User score: ★★★★ (60+ reviews) Read more Read less ▼

Save 21% 3. JALL Sunrise Alarm Clock: was $37.99 now $29.92 at Amazon The JALL Sunrise Alarm Clock is an Amazon bestseller and one of our favorite budget wake-up light alternatives. While it doesn't have all the bells and whistles of Lumie and Hatch models, it delivers a gentle, gradual sunrise and plenty of alarm options to help you wake up with more energy for less. Usually sold at $35 (an already great price for a sunrise alarm), it's now dropped to below $30 for Black Friday.



Our review: ★★★½

User score: ★★★★½ (600+ reviews) Read more Read less ▼

Save 20% 4. Lumie Bodyclock Spark 100: was $109 now $87.20 at Amazon Lumie is one of the biggest sunrise alarm clock brands, and its Lumie Bodyclock Spark 100 is one of their cheaper offerings. While it doesn't have the additional features (such as a faux sunset light and an FM radio) of the brand's more luxurious models (such as the Lumie Bodyclock Luxe 700FM), the Bodyclock Spark 100 is still a great value deal of your looking for a gentle wake-up call.



User score: ★★★★½ (10+ reviews) Read more Read less ▼

Save 20% 5. Ambient Dreamie : was $249 now $199 at Dreamie Boasting smooth touch-screen controls and an array of wake-up and wind-down features, the Ambient Dreamie is probably the most compact and stylish smart alarm I've ever tested. The sunrise simulation, while certainly not the brightest I've ever woken up to, is fully customizable and accompanies an ever-growing catalogue of alarm sounds. A relatively new smart alarm on the scene, the Ambient Dreamie is finally on sale, saving you $50. Our review: ★★★★

User score: ★★★★★ (15+ reviews) Read more Read less ▼

How to choose a sunrise alarm clock

My BIB_WJ Sunrise Smart Alarm Clock. (Image credit: Future)

When choosing a sunrise alarm clock, it's good to consider what you're hoping to get out of using one. For example, if you're looking to ditch the harsh sounds of your iPhone alarm for a more refreshing way to wake up, then you may want to choose a beginner-friendly, affordable sunrise alarm like the BIB_WJ Sunrise Alarm Clock or the JALL Sunrise Alarm Clock (both are typically under $35 and come with a basic but effective wake-up light feature).

However, if you're looking for a sunrise alarm that can moonlight as a white noise machine, FM radio, or a calming sunset simulator, then you may want to explore more luxurious options such as the Lumie Bodyclock Shine 300 or the Philips SmartSleep and Wake-Up Light. Some sunrise alarms even have built-in sleep tracking, such as the Hatch Sleep Clock.