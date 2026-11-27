We’ve tested 14 sunrise alarm clocks — these are the 5 Black Friday deals, from $30, actually worth buying, from Hatch to Lumie and JALL
The best wake-up light I've tested for boosting mood and energy is the Dreamie Smart Alarm, now $199 on sale, but today's best value deal is on the JALL, our top beginners pick down to $29
If you're using the Black Friday sales to snap up a top-rated sunrise alarm clock for less, you're in luck as there are five excellent deals online today. The best overall is 25% off the Hatch Sleep Clock, down to $187.50 (was $249.99) at Amazon. This is our new fave wake-up light for boosting your mood and energy levels in winter; it's also a white noise machine and sleep tracker, so it's really the whole package for better winter sleep.
Today's Black Friday deals are also the first time we've seen a price drop on the Dreamie Smart Alarm, the latest addition to our best sunrise alarm clocks guide. And if you're after a great budget buy, the JALL Sunrise Alarm Clock for kids and beginners is down to $29.92 (was $37.99) at Amazon. While we’ve tested 14 wake-up clocks, here are the 5 deals, from $30, we think are actually worth buying.
And if you're looking to upgrade the rest of your sleep set-up, also take a look at our guide to the best Black Friday mattress deals tracked live.
The 5 Black Friday sunrise alarm clock deals worth buying
The Dreamegg Sunrise 2 is a step up from the original Dreamegg Sunrise, boasting a 3D dome design so its sunrise simulation is brighter and more room-filling. It also doubles as a sound machine (though don't expect crystal-clear sound quality). Right now, the best deal on a Dreamegg Sunrise 2 is at Walmart, taking $40 off the MSRP and beating Amazon's Black Friday deal.
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The Hatch Sleep Clock is our top sunrise alarm pick if you're looking for a wake-up light and one of the best sleep trackers rolled into one. A new arrival in 2026, the Hatch Sleep Clock is now 25% off, knocking $62.49 off. Extras include a 30-night sleep trial, a one-year product warranty, and free shipping.
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The JALL Sunrise Alarm Clock is an Amazon bestseller and one of our favorite budget wake-up light alternatives. While it doesn't have all the bells and whistles of Lumie and Hatch models, it delivers a gentle, gradual sunrise and plenty of alarm options to help you wake up with more energy for less. Usually sold at $35 (an already great price for a sunrise alarm), it's now dropped to below $30 for Black Friday.
Our review: ★★★½
User score: ★★★★½ (600+ reviews)
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Lumie is one of the biggest sunrise alarm clock brands, and its Lumie Bodyclock Spark 100 is one of their cheaper offerings. While it doesn't have the additional features (such as a faux sunset light and an FM radio) of the brand's more luxurious models (such as the Lumie Bodyclock Luxe 700FM), the Bodyclock Spark 100 is still a great value deal of your looking for a gentle wake-up call.
User score: ★★★★½ (10+ reviews)
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Boasting smooth touch-screen controls and an array of wake-up and wind-down features, the Ambient Dreamie is probably the most compact and stylish smart alarm I've ever tested. The sunrise simulation, while certainly not the brightest I've ever woken up to, is fully customizable and accompanies an ever-growing catalogue of alarm sounds. A relatively new smart alarm on the scene, the Ambient Dreamie is finally on sale, saving you $50.
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How to choose a sunrise alarm clock
When choosing a sunrise alarm clock, it's good to consider what you're hoping to get out of using one. For example, if you're looking to ditch the harsh sounds of your iPhone alarm for a more refreshing way to wake up, then you may want to choose a beginner-friendly, affordable sunrise alarm like the BIB_WJ Sunrise Alarm Clock or the JALL Sunrise Alarm Clock (both are typically under $35 and come with a basic but effective wake-up light feature).
However, if you're looking for a sunrise alarm that can moonlight as a white noise machine, FM radio, or a calming sunset simulator, then you may want to explore more luxurious options such as the Lumie Bodyclock Shine 300 or the Philips SmartSleep and Wake-Up Light. Some sunrise alarms even have built-in sleep tracking, such as the Hatch Sleep Clock.
- Read our guide to the best Black Friday mattress deals of 2026
Our entire staff spends hundreds of hours looking at deals to find the best values. Sign up for our newsletter to get the biggest savings on the hottest products sent to you directly.
Frances Daniels is a PPA-accredited journalist and Sleep Staff Writer at Tom's Guide with an MA in Magazine Journalism from Cardiff University. Her role includes covering mattress and sleep news and writing sleep product reviews and buyer's guides, including our Best Hybrid Mattress 2025 guide. She is interested in the relationship between sleep and health, interviewing an array of experts to create in-depth articles about topics such as nutrition, sleep disorders, sleep hygiene, and mattress care. She is also our specialist on mattress toppers — producing bed topper reviews and taking care of our Best Mattress Toppers 2025 guide — and leads content relating to fiberglass-free beds for a non-toxic sleep. Outside of Tom's Guide, she has written for Ideal Home and Marie Claire.
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