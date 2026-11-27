CyberGhost already had one of the best Black Friday VPN deals going in the run-up to the big day. Now it’s gone a step further and cut its prices even more for Black Friday itself. You can get CyberGhost's two-year plan for just $1.59 per month ($44.52 upfront, before tax).

That comes with four extra months of protection completely FREE, giving you 28 months in total, plus the industry’s longest 45-day money-back guarantee. All in, that's a whopping 88% off CyberGhost’s usual monthly rate. Just don’t wait too long – this deal disappears as soon as Black Friday wraps up.

Admittedly, CyberGhost isn’t quite in the same league as the very best VPNs. But you’ll be hard-pressed to find a proven, privacy-friendly streaming VPN like it for this cheap – the only other I can think of is Private Internet Access at $1.49 per month.

CyberGhost | 88% DISCOUNT | 2 years + 4 months FREE

Was: $2.19 per month

Now: $1.59 per month

CyberGhost doesn’t try to be everything at once, but it nails the basics – and at this price, it’s an easy recommendation for anyone after a no-frills VPN that unblocks just about everything. What you'll get:

📺 Excellent streaming unblocking

📱 Useful apps on all devices

🌍 Servers in 100 countries

💰 Generous 45-day money-back guarantee At $1.59 per month ($44.52 upfront pre-tax), CyberGhost is one of the cheapest VPNs you can get this Black Friday. What's more, you'll have 45 days to make up your mind, with one of the longest money-back guarantees of any VPN.

CyberGhost is great for streaming, plus the basics are all there

CyberGhost rivals the best streaming VPNs, but few of them come anywhere close to its current low price of $1.59 a month. That alone makes this deal worth your attention. It has dedicated streaming servers, each labeled for the platform it works best with. In our testing, it unblocked Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, Paramount+, Apple TV, and DAZN, among others.

It also has got dedicated apps for Amazon Fire TV Stick and Android TV, along with apps for Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS. Sure, it's not the fastest VPN we've tested – that's Proton VPN and NordVPN – but its WireGuard speeds of 674 Mbps leave you plenty of room for 4K streaming, torrenting, and gaming.

Speaking of torrenting, CyberGhost has torrenting-optimized servers in 88 countries and dedicated gaming servers in the US, UK, Germany, and France. Add to this its NoSpy servers in Romania, which CyberGhost runs itself rather than renting from a third party.

It doesn't have a whole host of extra features, but the basics are all there and work well. Every server is RAM-only, its strict no-logs policy has been independently audited twice by Deloitte, and its Romanian headquarters sits outside the Five, Nine, and Fourteen Eyes alliances.

CyberGhost isn't without its drawbacks, though. It only supports seven devices, which is below the industry standard of 10. If you need to cover more devices, we reckon Surfshark ($2.49 per month for Surfshark One) or PIA ($1.49 per month) are better bets this Black Friday, as both offer unlimited simultaneous connections. CyberGhost's iOS app is also noticeably weaker than its desktop apps, with no kill switch or split tunneling.

That said, CyberGhost isn't promising to be an all-in-one VPN. If streaming is your main reason for getting one, CyberGhost is hard to beat at this price. Don't leave it too late, though – this $1.59-a-month deal ends soon, so grab it while you still can.