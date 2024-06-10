Save up to $4,790 on this year's best cooling mattress and adjustable bed combo

The GhostBed Luxe mattress is a popular choice for hot sleepers, thanks to its innovative cooling design and plush support. You can save 50% on the GhostBed Luxe mattress and Adjustable Base Combo in this GhostBed bundle deal, offering pressure relief, pain-relieving positioning, and top-notch temperature regulation in one discount package.

The GhostBed Luxe has earned a place in this year's best mattress guide, impressing us with its high-level cooling tech plus side sleeper cushioning. Combined with the ergonomic positioning of the GhostBed Adjustable Base, this setup particularly suits hot sleepers who suffer from aches and pains.

You can put together a combo deal tailored to you with this GhostBed mattress sale. Prefer a bit of bounce? Opt for the GhostBed Flex Hybrid mattress. Like crashing out after a hard workout? Go for the Venus Williams – Hybrid mattress. There are multiple options – but read on to find out why I'm choosing the GhostBed Luxe.

GhostBed Luxe Adjustable Base Combo Bundle

Was: from $4,790

Now: from $2,395

Saving: up to $4,790 at GhostBed Summary: The Ghosbed Luxe has earned a place in our guide to the best cooling mattresses, with the plush surface staying comfortably cool throughout the night. In our GhostBed Luxe mattress review, our tester found the impressive temperature regulation wasn't the only stand-out feature of the GhostBed Luxe. It also offers fantastic motion isolation and edge support, plus contouring pressure relief for side sleepers. An all-foam bed, it's the best memory foam mattress for luxury cooling. But this is a combo deal, so it's not all about the mattress. The GhostBed Adjustable Base is an ergonomic bed base with head and feet elevation allowing you to find the most comfortable position for your sleep. That includes a pre-set zero gravity position, a 'neutral' angle that relieves pressure on the spine for fewer aches and pains. And if you like the sound of the base but not the mattress, you can switch out the Luxe for another GhostBed choice. Price history: There's a 50% off sale running consistently at GhostBed, but it's still a hefty saving on a luxury bed. And with the bundle deal, it's an excellent opportunity to save on an entire sleep setup. Benefits: 101-night trial | 25-year warranty | Free shipping

Is GhostBed Luxe good for side sleepers?

The GhostBed Luxe is a good mattress for side sleepers, with a medium-plush feel that provides cushioning at the hips and shoulders. We rate it 6 out of 10 on the firmness scale, finding the initial softness of the quilted cover masked a significant supportive core beneath.

The best mattresses for side sleepers cradle the pressure points while offering support to the lumbar region. The GhostBed Luxe achieves this and, thanks to its exceptional cooling technology, it's a top choice for side sleepers who suffer from night sweats.