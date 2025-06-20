Too hot to sleep? These are the top 3 cooling mattress deals to shop this weekend

Summer days are fun but sweaty summer nights? No, thanks. If you've been struggling to sleep recently, no matter how high you crank up the AC, it might be worth asking yourself how long you've been using your current mattress.

A worn-out mattress is more like to hold on to heat as materials break down through use, restricting airflow and limiting their ability to regulate temperature effectively. Plus, older mattresses likely won't feature the latest cooling technology developed to keep you cool all night long.

There's extra savings at Bear right now, the maker of our best cooling mattress of the year; the Bear Elite Hybrid. We rate this as the number one mattress for hot sleepers thanks to its innovative cooling technology, customizable firmness and hint of luxury.

But we have more modest budgets covered too, with affordable cooling mattress options from Zinus and Brooklyn Bedding. At least one of our team will be sleeping on the Brooklyn Bedding CopperFlex Pro Hybrid mattress to stay cool over the summer.

We're gearing up towards 4th of July mattress sales and are seeing some early discounts drop. With that in mind, here are the top cooling mattresses to shop this weekend...

1. Bear Elite Hybrid Mattress: twin was $1,998 now $1,299 at Bear

The 14-inch, five-layer Bear Elite Hybrid is the crème de la crème of cooling mattresses, packed with innovative cooling tech like a quilted cover made with heat-conducting Phase Change Material, an airy coil layer and, the option of a Celliant-infused cover (for which you will need to pay an extra fee starting from $163). This cover features Celliant fibers that absorb body heat and convert it into energy, which is then reflected back to the body, according to Bear, to aid recovery and improve sleep quality. Plus, the Elite Hybrid comes in three different firmness levels to suit various sleep styles and body types. There's usually at least 30% off in Bear mattress sales, and now that discount has risen to 35% as 4th of July deals approach. This means you snap up a queen with the Celliant upgrade for $1,773 (was $2,727) and save up to $1,673 on a split king (including the Celliant cover). Yes it's a premium price, but it's money well spent if it means the end of sleepless, sweaty nights. Plus, you benefit from a limited lifetime warranty and a 120-night sleep trial, and your new bed will be delivered for free in 3 to 7 days.

2. Ultra Cooling Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress: full was $799 now $449.10 at Zinus

This is a great bed for budget shoppers looking for reliable cooling relief. The 12" Ultra Cooling Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress is the most advanced cooling offering from the brand that makes the popular Zinus Green Tea Memory Foam mattress. It includes cooling gel-infused memory foam with 7 Zone Comfort Technology that increases airflow and a heat-wicking, cool-to-touch Instant Cool cover. Price and quality-wise, the Zinus is comparable to the Cocoon by Sealy Chill mattress (our best budget cooling bed of the year). Zinus sales ensure its line-up always falls into the best budget mattress category and you'll never have to pay full MSRP. There's currently up to 40% off the Zinus Ultra Cooling mattress and you can enter the code JULY10 at checkout for an extra 10% off. This means a queen size will set you back $539.10 (was $999), amounting to a $459.90 saving if you shop now — a super competitive price. While you can always score a great deal this extra 10% saving is an added reason to shop now.