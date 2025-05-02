Tencel is getting kudos in the mattress industry for its cooling capabilities and eco-friendly reputation. But what exactly is it? And, more importantly, what's the benefit of sleeping with Tencel material?

From smart temperature systems to cooling foams, different mattress manufacturers use different methods to bring you sweat-free ZZZs.

This year's best cooling mattress guide features the beds that have brought us the coolest sleep this year, and Tencel is an increasingly popular component of them.

As the temperature ramps up, you may be looking to revamp your sleep set up in this year's Memorial Day mattress sales to suit the higher climes. If you've stumbled across Tencel and scratched your head, stay put. Ahead you'll learn all you need to know about this mattress material and how it can help you sleep cooler this summer.

What is Tencel fabric?

First things first, Tencel is a brand name and there are two forms of the material: Tencel Lyocell fibers and Tencel Modal fibers. Both fibers are ethically made from wood cellulose.

Tencel Modal fibers are stretchy and soft. Therefore, they are primarily used in sportswear, underwear, loungewear and wound dressings.

However, Tencel Lyocell fibers offer more strength alongside softness and breathability. Hence these are the Tencel fibers you'll most often see used in mattresses and bedding.

Tencel, or lyocell if we don't use its brand name, is a semi-synthetic fabric derived from wood pulp, usually eucalyptus, oak, birch or bamboo.

This means that while it is made from raw materials, it requires some human hands to turn it into its final form.

Manufacturers use a chemical process to dissolve wood pulp, extract the cellulose, spin it into fibers and finally weave it into yarn that goes into bedding and mattresses.

How does Tencel fabric keep you cool?

Tencel primarily keeps you cool through the night because it is moisture-wicking and breathable.

Tencel fibers are highly absorbent, drawing moisture away from your skin and into the fabric. This helps prevent a clammy, sweaty feeling and keeps you feeling dry and comfortable.

Tencel's open structure also means it doesn't hold on to heat. Instead it allows air to circulate freely, contributing to a cool-to-touch feel and further aiding moisture evaporation.

And this is great news for sleep efficiency and quality considering our body temperature must drop for our circadian rhythm to recognise it is time to fall asleep. By helping to regulate temperature through the night, Tencel keeps sleepers at the best temperature for sleeping.

What are the other benefits of Tencel?

Besides being a great cooling agent, Tencel is sustainably-sourced, super soft and durable — it’s easy to see why mattress manufacturers favor it.

Plus as a 'green' material, manufacturers of natural beds approve too, with many of this year's best organic mattresses incorporating the fabric.

Tencel is most often woven in a luxurious sateen weave, making it a good looking mattress material too.

It gives fabric an aesthetic and elegant finish, comparable to silk, which is why you'll often find it in the best luxury mattresses you can buy now.

The benefits don’t end there. Tencel is also hypoallergenic, meaning it repels bacteria, dust mites, skin cells and bed bugs which can build up in your mattress when you sleep on it night after night without thorough deep cleaning.

Less susceptible to allergens, Tencel mattresses and bedding products are ideal for people with sensitive skin, allergies and respiratory issues like asthma.

What mattresses and bedding use Tencel?

Some of the best mattresses and best mattress protectors we've slept on this year from top brands including Saatva and Helix feature Tencel. These include...

Tencel alternatives in cooling mattresses

Tencel is one of many cooling materials in the mattress arena. Here are popular alternatives that bed makers use to bring sleepers cooling relief...

Wool

Wool is a underrated mattress material and a close counterpart to Tencel. Like Tencel, it is a naturally breathable, non-toxic, hypoallergenic material.

Its crimped (wavy) structure welcomes air circulation, helping to dissipate heat and prevent overheating.

Additionally, wool can absorb sweat and excess moisture, which helps to regulate body temperature and keep you comfortable while you snooze.

Phase change materials

Phase change material is a substance that can adsorb and release heat as it changes state from a solid to a liquid state.

In mattresses it acts like a heat reservoir. It absorbs excess body heat when you get warm during the night, holds it, and then releases it back to your body when you cool down.

Copper and graphite

Copper and graphite are metals with high thermal conductivity, which means they are good at dispersing heat.

Copper and graphite ribbons are often woven into mattress foams to combat even the best memory foam mattresses' tendency to trap heat due to their dense structure. The metals draw heat away from the body and out of the mattress surface.