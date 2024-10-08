Latex mattress toppers are great for making beds cool and clean — my favorite is just $296 in Prime Day rival deal

I recently got to try out the all-natural, hypoallergenic 3" Latex Mattress Topper, which is why I was so glad to see it's now on sale at Brooklyn Bedding this Prime Day. Right now, you can save 30% on the 3" Latex Topper at Brooklyn Bedding, taking a queen from $663.33 down to $464.34.



This deal will give you a chance to save big on a premium bed topper from the brand behind some of our top picks in this year's best mattress guide. The 3" Latex Topper is one of the best mattress toppers for providing customizable comfort, support and breathability to your bed.

While you can find plenty of cheap bed toppers in today's Amazon Prime Day mattress deals, they won't have the same durability and clean, non-toxic comfort of the 3" Latex Topper. Plus, Brooklyn Bedding never takes off more than 30% — they run an evergreen 25% off sale — so we don't think you'll see a better deal any time soon.

Brooklyn Bedding 3" Latex Topper

Was: From $422.34

Now: From $295.64

Saving: Up to $249 at Brooklyn Bedding Summary: Recently I tried Brooklyn Bedding's 3" Latex Mattress Topper, and I was impressed with a number of its features and properties. First, it's made from airflow-boosting all-natural latex combined with a breathable moisture-wicking organic cotton cover, so it sleeps incredibly cool. It also has a nice thickness, with the 3" depth easily transforming both old and new beds. Three firmness options are available (Soft, Medium, or Firm), but we suggest going for a firmer feel than you normally choose, as I found this bed to provide more than enough cushioning pressure relief. No matter which firmness option you choose, the bed topper has a bouncy, responsive feel that's perfect for restless or combination sleepers. While I would have appreciated some anchor straps to keep it in place, it's still a a great topper for keeping your bed cool and clean thanks to its non-toxic materials and removable, washable cover. Price history: While the standard discount is 25% off, Birch is known to only roll out its 30% discounts during holiday events, so it's likely that this discount has come about to rival Prime Day. Benefits: 30-day returns | 3-year warranty | Free shipping

What are latex mattress toppers?

While a lot of mattress topers are made from memory foam or down and feather, latex mattress toppers are becoming increasingly popular thanks to their sustainability, durability, breathability, and responsive feel. They are also hypoallergenic, protecting you against allergens such as dust mites.