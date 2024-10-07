I tried Brooklyn Bedding's 3" Latex Mattress Topper — here's 5 things to know before buying

The 3" Latex Topper is Brooklyn Bedding's most expensive mattress topper, boasting all-natural and organic materials. However, you can now save 30% on the 3" Latex Topper at Brooklyn Bedding, taking a queen size down from $663.33 to $464.34. So, is it worth buying? I recently tried this 100% latex bed topper to find out.

As a sleep writer, I know that if you can't get your hands on this year's best mattress, the best mattress toppers are the next best thing. Latex bed toppers are also a much more affordable way to add the naturally versatile material to your sleep than splashing out on a notoriously expensive latex mattress.

Read on to find out my initial thoughts after trying the 3" Latex Topper out at Brooklyn Bedding's showroom and factory in Arizona. Plus, if you do decide the mattress topper is a worthy investment for your bed, I reccomend buying now instead of waiting for the Black Friday mattress sales — the brand's deals rarely get than 30% off.

What is a latex mattress topper?

(Image credit: Future)

So, you may be wondering, "What are latex mattress toppers and are they any good?". Most mattress toppers are usually slabs of memory foam (usually around 2" to 4" inches thick) that you add to your bed to adjust its feel, but some bed toppers use different materials, including wool, feather and down, or latex.

Latex mattress toppers are becoming popular as natural latex has a lot of benefits, including durability, breathability, and hypoallergenic properties. (That's why it's found in all of this year's best organic mattresses.)They usually come with organic cotton or wool covers, but you can get some without covers.

What is Brooklyn Bedding's 3" Latex Mattress Topper?

The Brooklyn Bedding 3" Latex Topper is the brand's most premium and only latex topper. It is made from 100% all-natural latex (while its cover is made from organic cotton) providing protection against allergens such as dust mites. Available in seven sizes (including short queen and Cal king), the topper also comes in three firmness levels to choose from: soft, medium, or firm.

Brooklyn Bedding 3" Latex Mattress Topper: was from $422.34 now from $295.64 at Brooklyn Bedding

The Brooklyn Bedding 3" Latex Topper is now 30% off, with a queen going from $663.33 down to $464.34. If you decide to invest in this topper, I suggest buying now as I doubt you'll see a better deal this Black Friday. Regardless of when you buy, you'll always get free shipping, 30-day returns, and a 3-year warranty.

5 things to know before buying the Brooklyn Bedding 3" Latex Topper

1. It feels incredibly cool

(Image credit: Future)

One of the first things I noticed when trying out the 3" Latex Topper was how cool it felt. This didn't come as a major surprise; latex is porous so has airflow-boosting properties, while the organic cotton cover is naturally breathable and moisture-wicking.

While it may not have the ultra-cold touch of specialist cooling materials such as GlacioTex, this is still a great topper to add to your bed if you want to give it the comfort boost of memory foam without the pesky heat-trapping tendencies

2. Has the "hug" of memory foam — but bouncier

(Image credit: Future)

If you want the soothing pressure relief of memory foam, but don't like how its sink-in softness makes you feel trapped, then the 3" Latex Topper is perfect for you. Latex is naturally buoyant, so I sensed a bouncy ease of movement as soon as I sat down on this topper.

Its ultra-responsive feel makes this topper a perfect choice for restless sleepers or those who like to switch sleep positions throughout the night.

3. It's the perfect thickness for all sleepers and beds

(Image credit: Future)

As someone who both writes about and tests sleep products, I always reccomend choosing a thickness of 2 to 4 inches when looking for a new bed topper. Why? Because anything less than two inches will be too thin to make an impact and anything thicker than four inches will be too tall and squidgy.

At 3", this mattress topper hits a happy medium, so it's thick enough to give both old and new mattresses a makeover, as well as being suitable for all sleep positions.

4. It comes with a removable, machine-washable cover

(Image credit: Future)

A lot of mattress toppers come with a cover, but some covers cannot be removed and are spot clean only - meaning they can be a nightmare to clean.

Thankfully, the 3" Latex Mattress Topper comes with a cover that's not only made from high-quality organic cotton, but is also removable and machine washable. You can also use the topper without the cover at all if you want to harness more of the latex's powers - but remember to cover with the best mattress protector and breathable cotton bed sheets.

5. Think about your sleep style when choosing firmness

When lying on the Medium version of the 3" Latex Mattress Topper, I was struck by how much cushioning pressure relief it provided me. As a lightweight combination sleeper, this felt great when lying on my side, but this means you may want to try a firmer option if you sleep on your stomach or back.

I suggest going a choice firmer than you normally would go for. So back and stomach sleepers, go for the Firm, while most side sleepers and some back sleepers should be happy on the Medium. However, if you only ever sleep on your side and prefer a cloud-like soft feel, you can go for the Soft.