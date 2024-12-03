I'm a sleep writer — these are the 5 best king mattresses under $1,000 I’d buy this Cyber Monday

If you're shopping for a king mattress on a budget this Cyber Monday, you're in luck. I’ve rounded up five of the best king mattress deals to suit a variety of sleepers — and all of them are under $1,000. This includes the DreamCloud Hybrid King-Size Mattress for $835 at DreamCloud. It comes with a one-year trial and a forever warranty, too.

The DreamCloud Hybrid makes our best mattress guide for being an affordable alternative to the Saatva Classic, the luxury innerspring that tops our list. However, if you're looking for a king-size mattress that's cooler, softer, or even more affordable, I have those to share with you, too.

Whilst the king mattress may command a higher price tag than a queen bed, these Cyber Monday mattress deals may persuade you to go bigger...provided you have the space, of course!

5 king mattresses under $1,000 to buy this Cyber Monday

1. DreamCloud Hybrid Mattress: was $1,963 now $835 at DreamCloud

We think the DreamCloud is one of the best hybrid mattresses around right now. This medium-firm mattress brings together the plush comfort of memory foam with innerspring coils for superior support and just enough contouring. It’s a great choice for back and stomach sleepers and in our DreamCloud Mattress review, we said it helped with our testers' back and hip pain. It also sleeps cool and has great motion isolation, but lighter sleepers may find it too firm. The DreamCloud Cyber Monday sale is virtually a repeat of its evergreen sale, but it's still a great deal. You can get a king-size DreamCloud Hybrid for just $835 (valued at $1,963). As well as that great price, you get a 365-night sleep trial, a lifetime warranty, and free shipping and returns.

2. Nectar Classic Mattress: was $1,563 now $849 at Nectar

The Nectar Classic tops our best memory foam mattress guide for its overall value and balanced comfort and support, even succeeding its predecessor in ways. Its multi-layer all-foam design includes a layer of gel memory foam for additional cooling support and a dynamic support layer for exceptional pressure relief. During our Nectar Classic Mattress review, our tester found that no matter what her sleep position, she experienced softness and firmness in all the right areas, making this a great mattress for any sleeping style. Nectar mattress sales usually cut around 40% off their mattresses, but they’ve taken 50% off for Cyber Monday, bringing the cost of a king Nectar Classic mattress down to $849 (was $1,563). Benefits include a 365-night sleep trial, a lifetime warranty, and free shipping.

3. Cocoon by Sealy Chill Mattress: was $1,389 now $899 + freebies at Cocoon by Sealy

If you’re a hot sleeper, this is one of the best cooling mattresses out there. The Cocoon Chill mattress uses foam layers that work together to offer exceptional pressure relief for side, back, and combination sleepers, with a cool-to-the-touch knit cover that delivers impressive temperature regulation for a foam bed. During our Cocoon by Sealy Chill mattress review our testers found they didn’t break a sweat once whilst sleeping on this mattress. It also does a great job of isolating motion so perfect for couples with differing sleep preferences. The 35% off sale is no different than what we normally see from Sealy, but at $899 for a king (MSRP $1,389) — and with free sheets and pillows included — it's still not one to miss. It comes with a 100-night sleep trial and a 10-year warranty.

4. Bear Original mattress: was $1,304 now $782.40 with code BFCM4TY + 2 free pillows at Bear

The Bear Original is an all-foam mattress that is perfect for back, stomach, and side sleepers. It offers plenty of pressure relief around the hips, shoulders, and knees so it's a good mattress if you’re suffering from joint aches and pains. Our Bear Original mattress review tester found that the layer of cooling gel memory foam didn’t just keep the heat down but also encouraged proper spinal alignment. There is also an option to add a Celliant cover to this mattress, which is said to provide benefits including improved sleep efficiency and an increase in tissue oxygenation, which can aid recovery time for active individuals. The Bear Original is 40% off with coupon code BFCM4TY so a king will cost you $782.40, the lowest we've seen all year. It also comes with a pair of free pillows, along with a 120-night trial and a lifetime warranty.

5. Brooklyn Bedding CopperFlex mattress: was $932 now $652.40 at Brooklyn Bedding

The CopperFlex is a new memory foam mattress in the Brooklyn Bedding lineup. This mattress offers outstanding pressure relief with the brand's quilt foam adapting and contouring to the body's unique shape. It also has a VariFlex IQ memory foam, which offers tailored support and comfort whilst minimizing motion transfer. It's rated as a medium-firm mattress by the brand, and the zoned lumbar support means that you’ll have proper spinal alignment all night. There is 30% off this mattress with a king costing $652.40, and perks include a 120-night sleep trial and a 10-year warranty.

Should you upgrade from a queen to a king mattress?

If you’re contemplating upgrading to a king mattress from a queen, know that a king is the widest of the standard sizes at 76x80". (By comparison, a queen is 60x80".) King mattresses are ideal for couples who want a bit of extra space whilst they sleep, as well as families who share a bed with their kids and/or pets.

When it comes to making sure your king-size mattress fits in your chosen room, then you should have a bedroom that is at least 12x12 feet so you have plenty of room around your bed to move about plus space for other furniture such as wardrobes and dressers.