Can't sleep in the hot weather? Emma's best cooling mattress is 50% off right now

The latest release from popular sleep brand Emma might be just what you need as summer heats up. Promising to keep you comfortably cool all night long, the Hybrid Cooling Elite mattress is now 50% off at Emma, with a queen just $949 (was $1,895) and a maximum saving of $1,039.

We know from testing this year's best mattresses how important your bed is for sleeping comfortably in hot weather, and with graphite-infused foam and breezy pocket springs, the Hybrid Cooling Elite sounds temptingly chilled.

Mattress sales are fairly consistent at Emma, but that doesn't mean you should overlook this hefty saving. Especially as you can also enjoy a 365-night sleep trial, and a 10-year warranty. Here's why the Hybrid Cooling Elite is my summer deals pick...

Emma Hybrid Cooling Elite mattress:

Was: from $1,278

Now: from $639

Saving: up to $1,039 at Emma Sleep Summary: The Hybrid Cooling Elite is the latest release from Emma, a luxurious offering that measures 14 inches high and is packed with premium materials. This includes the "breakthrough" Thermosync foam, a graphite-infused foam that's designed to draw away body heat to keep you refreshed overnight. Paired with signature Airgocell foam to capture and release warmth, plus the superior airflow of springs, the Hybrid Cooling Elite is an excellent choice if summer heatwaves are keeping you up all night. Emma mattresses have a reputation for soft cushioning, but reviews indicate the Hybrid Cooling Elite has a firmer feel. That makes it better for back and front sleepers, but side sleepers might want to look elsewhere – the GhostBed Luxe Mattress suits side sleepers seeking cooling. Price history: Emma mattress sales run throughout the year, so you can pretty much always save. However, as a new release, we can't guarantee the Hybrid Cooling Mattress will stay this cheap. In the UK, Emma rarely discounts its most premium mattress, while the rest of the line-up is frequently on sale. Benefits: 365-night trial | 10-year warranty | Free shipping

What mattress is best for hot sleepers?

Hybrid mattresses are typically the best choice for hot sleepers, as the naturally open coils help air to circulate and heat to dissipate throughout the night. All-foam mattresses, on the other hand, can sometimes trap warmth in the dense material.

But the best cooling mattresses enhance temperature regulation through the use of specialty foams and breathable materials. These work alongside any coils to keep air moving and cooling, so even a summer heatwave won't disrupt your sleep.

The body naturally cools as we grow tired, so summer can be a major sleep disruptor. If you can't afford a new mattress, sleep accessories can make a big difference to the overall temperature of your bed: our best pillow and best mattress topper guides can help you find cooling alternatives.