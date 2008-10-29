Trending

Psystar Mac Clones Coming With Blu-ray Bags of Hurt

Mac Clone maker, Psystar, has just announced that the company’s computers will now feature Blu-ray drives, something real Macs do not have -- and judging from comments made by Apple CEO, Steve Jobs, something real Macs won’t have for quite a while.

The addition of Blu-ray to the OpenPC will more than likely mean nothing for Psystar’s lawsuit with Cupertino-based Apple. Steve Jobs said at Apple’s most recent launch that the company was not considering Blu-ray and branded the format, “just a bag of hurt.”

“Blu-ray is a bag of hurt. I don’t mean from the consumer point of view. It’s great to watch movies, but the licensing is so complex. We’re waiting until things settle down, and waiting until Blu-ray takes off before we burden our customers with the cost of licensing.”

However, while Apple may not have a new bone to pick in the OpenPC’s latest feature, Steve’s comment surprised a lot of people who hoped the new MacBooks would come with a BD drive. Psystar thinks it’ll garner more customers offering something Mac fans want but can’t get from an Apple-branded machine.

According to Ars Technica, Psystar bigwig Rudy Pedraz said in a statement that while Apple had chosen to delay Blu-ray, customers could get their OSX and their Blu-ray with an OpenPC, but we doubt it’ll be enough to lure true Apple folk away from their MacBooks.

"Blu-ray has already won the format war. Not only is there fully functional and mature support for Blu-ray in other operating systems but you can now rent Blu-ray discs from almost any rental chain," Pedraza said. "Blu-ray has become pervasive technology that is being widely adopted by consumers everywhere," he added.

It recently emerged that Psystar and Apple would settle their differences outside of the courtroom in a process known as an Alternative Dispute Resolution. An ADR is a private process whereby both parties can meet and work out a resolution in lieu of going to trial. It will, however, be several weeks before an agreement is reached.

11 Comments Comment from the forums
  • 30 October 2008 00:19
    Since when has apple been concerned with burdening their customers with a high cost for anything???
    Reply
  • chaohsiangchen 30 October 2008 00:25
    256gejSince when has apple been concerned with burdening their customers with a high cost for anything???
    They don't want to pay SONY for blu-ray license, and don't want to purchase after market blu-ray device to taint their Apple Inc. logo. Therefore, Apple Inc.'s customers get shafted.
    Reply
  • 69camaroSS 30 October 2008 00:33
    Think again, Sony! RDM is going to simplify and undercut you starting 1Q 2009, and they are just one competing technology. Blue-ray is too complicated and expensive; concerning that Jobs was right. Once HD players start coming out at sub $100 price point, comsumers will forget Blue-ray and Sony will suffer the same demise as 8 tracks.

    As far a Psystar: Give me a homebuilt computer with Efix attached to it over a cheap computer from a company who's tech support, location, and legal chances are non-existant. What they should be doing is contracting with Efix to sell their devices with their computers. Psystar's solution is a hack job OSX that will require continuous updates from a company with very little future.
    Reply
  • computerninja7823 30 October 2008 00:40
    stupid macs and thier high over priced peices of ****
    Reply
  • 30 October 2008 02:19
    Umm 69camaroSS.....
    High def dvd's have been frozen for almost 6 months now. They aren't being made anymore.

    So have fun with the HD player of yours.
    Reply
  • wymer100 30 October 2008 02:53
    This drive will actually only be useful for data storage. MacOSX doesn't support watching BluRay movies, yet. I don't think there are any 3rd-party solutions, either. Roxio Toast 9 does support creating your own BR movies.
    Reply
  • vider 30 October 2008 09:03
    69camaroSSThink again, Sony! RDM is going
    to simplify and undercut you starting 1Q 2009, and they are just one
    competing technology. Blue-ray is too complicated and expensive;
    concerning that Jobs was right. Once HD players start coming out at
    sub $100 price point, comsumers will forget Blue-ray and Sony will
    suffer the same demise as 8 tracks.

    Ok dude, I don't know where you have been living for the past year
    or so... but I haven't seen any new titles coming out for HD-DVD
    for the last year or so.

    Sony won the war, as Toshiba dropped the HD-DVD format.

    I think it's a good idea Apple starts selling their OS X to 3rd
    party companies (Not just any company but companies with good
    reputation, very good costumer relationship and sales.) That
    might actually help apple to be more "famous" around the globe
    and help it look as a non monopolistic company.
    Reply
  • 30 October 2008 09:51
    "Not only is there fully functional and mature support for Blu-ray in other operating systems..."
    Like what? Windows requires a third-party application to play them (Vista SP2 adds native Blu-ray writing, but honestly, who cares?), and it will NEVER be legally implemented in Linux/BSD due to their open sources not complying with Blu-Ray's anal DRM.
    Reply
  • 30 October 2008 20:04
    And what software do you plan on watching your movie with in OSX? lol
    Reply
  • bounty 30 October 2008 21:17
    I thought ADR was a process where the parties "try to work things out before going to court" In other words, ADR isn't necessarily final. There is a good chance if both parties are stubborn (and look who they are) then it would still go to court. So I think you should change the wording to "try to settle" to avoid confusion.
    Reply