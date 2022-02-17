Best 8K TV deals in February 2022

There aren't a lot of compelling reasons to buy an 8K TV. With little content other than travelogues and nature videos, 8K is somewhat of a phantom format. However, if you're still interested, there are more 8K TV deals out there than you think. Plus, with Presidents Day TV sales out in full force, now is the right time to future-proof your living room with an 8K TV.

If you're not sure where to start, you'll want to check out our list of the best 8K TVs available now. Sony, Samsung, and TCL are just a few of the manufacturers with 8K TVs. In terms of retailers, you'll find 8K TV deals almost anywhere. Below you'll find the ones we recommend. (Don't need an 8K TV? Make sure to check out our guide to the best TV deals).

Best 8K TV deals right now

TCL 65" 8K Mini-LED QLED TV: was $2,599 now $1,999 @ Walmart

The TCL 6-Series 8K TV is the cheapest 8K TV we've seen. It's a respectable TV with fine gaming performance on consoles and PCs, but keep in mind other 4K TVs offer just as good — if not better — performance at a fraction of its price. That said, it's on sale for $1,999. Best Buy offers the same price.

Samsung 65" QN800A 8K QLED TV: was $3,499 now $2,699 @ Samsung

Samsung is knocking up to $500 off its QN800A series 8K TVs with prices starting at $2,699. The QN800A is one of the best 8K TVs you can buy, and also one of the most affordable. It features Neo QLED tech, which combines quantum-dot color with mini-LED backlights. You also get a handful of AI-driven features like upscaling, audio tuning, and HDR tone mapping.

LG 65" QNED Mini-LED 8K TV: was $3,496 now $2,696 @ Amazon

The LG QNED Mini-LED 99 Series 8K TV boasts an awesome features set, from the inclusion of mini-LED backlight to the union of NanoCell and QLED technologies. In our review, we were impressed by the brightness and great color accuracy. With webOS 6.0 offering the best smart features available for LG TVs and 8K upscaling allowing 4K and even 1080p content to be enjoyed on the ultra HD screen, it's one of the first 8K TVs we've seen that we recommend.