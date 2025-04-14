I thought 8K TVs were dumb — but the new Samsung QN900F is so stunning it just changed my mind

In 2025, Samsung is bringing not one but two 8K TVs to shelves.

We’ve already taken a deeper look at flagship model, the Samsung QN990F Neo QLED 8K TV. Although it's just an initial hands-on, it nevertheless leaves a lot to be desired. From its poor 1080p upscaling to its astronomical pricing, there's a lot to consider before buying this 8K display.

That's where the QN900F comes in. It sidesteps the flagship with several key differences and a cheaper price, to boot. I'm already earmarking it as one of the best 8K TVs — if not one of the best TVs, period.

Although we have no testing data or a hands-on with this 8K set, I'm still stoked to see it in action — here's why.

Design makes all the difference

(Image credit: Samsung)

I was lucky enough to get a sneak peek of the more-affordable QN900F in South Korea last year. It blew me away.

What stands out the most for me is not its picture (which was gorgeous, to be fair), but rather, its overall physical design.

Samsung tweaked the chassis of this display to give it a more "lifestyle" feel. In fact, you can immediately see its similarities to Samsung's The Frame, which is adorned with elegant metal bezels.

On paper, they don't sound like a world of change, but when situated next to the flagship QN990F, the QN900F stands out.

(Image credit: Future)

There's a good chance it'll look even better when wall-mounted, aided in large part to its access to Samsung's Art Store. Samsung announced the Art Store is coming to all of its 2025 sets, and its library of over 3,000 works of art will really make the QN900F pop.

The QN990F, on the other hand, sports a silver bezel that's imperceptible if you're looking dead on. It's definitely eye-catching, but it doesn't capture that window-into-another-world type of look that makes the QN900F so compelling.

For most folks, however, the most eye-catching part of the QN900F will be its sticker price.

The cheapest 2025 8K TV you can buy

(Image credit: Samsung)

8K TVs are anything but affordable. In fact, they're largely being discontinued from various lineups due in part to their cost. But that hasn't stopped Samsung from soldiering on.

Pricing on the QN900F starts at $3,299 for its 65-inch model, which certainly isn't cheap. That said, it's a whole lot cheaper than the QN990F, which starts at an eye-watering $5,499 for its 65-inch model.

The more-affordable QN900F, while not a bargain, is still a pretty enticing deal on a future-proofed display. It's even cheaper than Sony's 2025 flagship OLED TV, the Bravia 8 II, by nearly $200.

And, while you might be missing out on an OLED screen, you'd be benefited with the glorious 8K resolution that would beat out many of the best gaming TVs in picture quality alone.

But there are some caveats you might want to consider before hitting the buy button.

Are 8K TVs still even a thing?

8K TVs lived in the limelight for the longest time, but that hype has long faded. There's definitely cause for trepidation when it comes to this kind of display on account of its cost-to-benefit ratio.

Native 8K content remains scarce. This is certainly one of the reasons why Sony just announced it's leaving the 8K market and LG hasn't announced plans to release a new 8K TV in some time.

But the QN900F still gives me hope in the promise of 8K TVs.

Beyond the nature of simply future-proofing your entertainment setup, the QN900F could also spell a whole new era when it comes to lifestyle-adjacent TV design. I can't wait to see more of it in action.