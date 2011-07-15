Special Glasses to Detect Facial Expressions

Have you ever looked into the face of another and wondered what they

were thinking? Or do you think you have the most deceptive poker face of all time?

Thanks to electrical engineer Rosalind Picard and her high-tech reading glasses, facial expressions may become easier to decipher than previously imagined. These expression detecting glasses utilize a tiny LED to help let the wearer know what another person may be thinking.

Originally designed for patients with autism, the prototype utilizes a tiny camera that records 24 different 'feature points' on a face and analyzes that data to detect micro expressions based on type, frequency and even length.

This data is then compared to an incorporated database in order to identify six general states of expression: thinking, agreeing, concentrating, interested, confused and disagreeing. Although they aren't able to detect the complete spectrum of human expressions and emotions, Picard's research could lead to futuristic specs that are capable of detecting lies.

Surprisingly enough, these glasses may actually detect these six expressions better than humans can. According to one study, an average person was only capable of accurately identifying 54 percent of expressions on the faces of real people who weren't acting. Picard's glasses were able to perform marginally better with 64 percent accuracy.

It's by no means perfect, but additional research and development may just lead to some horrifyingly accurate expression-reading specs. By then we'll just have to bury our faces into our smartphones and utilize dozens of emoticons to secretly express ourselves. What's that you say? We do that already?!